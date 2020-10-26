Vt. Girls Soccer: Danville, Hazen, Blue Mountain, North Country Home As Tourney Pairings Unveiled

The Vermont Principals’ Association on Monday released its 2020 girls soccer tournament brackets.
Danville grabbed the No. 2 seed in the Division IV tournament, the highest ranked team in our area. Blue Mountain is seeded third and Hazen sixth in D-IV and will have home games Wednesday. As will North Country, the No. 6 seed in D-I. Lake Region, the No. 9 seed in D-III, starts on the road.
St. J (D-I) and Lyndon (D-II) opted not to participate in this year’s tournament.
Below are the area matchups for the first two rounds.
VERMONT GIRLS SOCCER
Area matchups for first two rounds
DIVISION I
First Round
Wednesday
No. 11 BFA-St. Albans (3-6) at No. 6 North Country (5-2-1), 3 p.m.
Quarterfinal
Saturday
BFA-St. Albans-North Country winner at No. 3 South Burlington (5-3), time TBD
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Wednesday
No. 9 Lake Region (3-6) at No. 8 Oxbow (4-4), 3 p.m.
Quarterfinal
Saturday
Lake Region-Oxbow winner vs. No. 16 Winooski or No. 17 Randolph-No. 1 Enosburg winner, time TBD
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
Wednesday
No. 15 Craftsbury (1-7) at No. 2 Danville (5-3), 3 p.m.
No. 14 Twin Valley (2-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (5-3), 3 p.m.
No. 11 Sharon (3-7) at No. 6 Hazen (3-5), 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
No. 10 Long Trail-No. 7 Twinfield winner vs. Craftsbury-Danville winner, time TBD
Sharon-Hazen winner vs. Twin Valley-Blue Mountain winner, time TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.