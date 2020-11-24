Vt. H.S. Athletics: Winter Sports Put On Hold

The start of the Vermont winter high school sports season is on hold.
With practices slated to begin after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30, Gov. Phill Scott on Tuesday said the beginning of Vermont Principals’ Association activities will be delayed because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Like recreational sports, (school sports) are paused until further notice. We will review it again each week,” Scott said during his media briefing.
Recreation and club sports activities have been paused since Nov. 14.
Jay Nichols, executive director of the VPA, told Alex Abrami at the Burlington Free Press he was happy to see Scott lump school sports “in the same bucket” as recreation activities.
“We think that’s the way it should be,” Nichols said. “(Scott) has been clear with me, he wants to find a way to get a ‘yes’ to play sports.”
Nichols also said the VPA’s anticipated Jan. 11 start date for competition is still in place, but that could change based on when or if the state allows practices to begin.
“We want (teams) to have a few weeks of lead-up,” before the start of games, Nichols said. “Having kids in school is the No. 1 priority.”
The VPA also decided to extend the winter season two weeks to March 26. Nichols said they would also discuss pushing the conclusion of spring championships into late June.
Middle school sports also fall under Scott’s postponement announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.