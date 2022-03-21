Vt. H.S. Coaches’ 2022 Girls All-Lake Division Teams
North Country's Cora Nadeau, right, and Sabine Brueck. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The 2022 Girls Lake Division basketball all-stars, as selected by the league’s coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.

League Champion

Enosburg, 10-2

Tri-Players of the Year

Felicia Poirier, Vergennes; Emily Adams, Enosburg; Ele Sellers, Middlebury

Coach of the Year

Connie LaRose, Mt. Abraham

First Team

Ele Sellers, Middlebury

Emily Adams, Enosburg

Maia Jensen, Mt. Abraham

Felicia Poirier, Vergennes

Cora Nadeau, North Country

Second Team

Sabine Brueck, North Country

Alexis Kittell, Enosburg

Abby Reen, Mt. Abraham

Mackenzie Vincent, Missisquoi

Nicole Norton, Colchester

Honorable Mention

Ryleigh Garrow, Colchester

Madison Gile, Mt. Abraham

Cady Pitner, Middlebury

Kyra Bradford, Vergennes

Abby Paquette, Missisquoi

