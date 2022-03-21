Vt. H.S. Coaches’ 2022 Girls All-Lake Division Teams Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country's Cora Nadeau, right, and Sabine Brueck. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2022 Girls Lake Division basketball all-stars, as selected by the league’s coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.League ChampionEnosburg, 10-2 Tri-Players of the YearFelicia Poirier, Vergennes; Emily Adams, Enosburg; Ele Sellers, MiddleburyCoach of the YearConnie LaRose, Mt. AbrahamFirst TeamEle Sellers, MiddleburyEmily Adams, EnosburgMaia Jensen, Mt. AbrahamFelicia Poirier, VergennesCora Nadeau, North Country More from this section Vt. H.S. Second TeamSabine Brueck, North CountryAlexis Kittell, EnosburgAbby Reen, Mt. AbrahamMackenzie Vincent, MissisquoiNicole Norton, ColchesterHonorable MentionRyleigh Garrow, ColchesterMadison Gile, Mt. AbrahamCady Pitner, MiddleburyKyra Bradford, VergennesAbby Paquette, Missisquoi 