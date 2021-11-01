Vt. H.S. Football Playoff Scores/Schedule
U-32 beats Lyndon 16-6 at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Friday, October 29

No. 1 Rutland 21, No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington 0

No. 4 Essex 27, No. 5 St. Johnsbury 13

No. 2 Hartford 28, No. 7 BFA-St. Albans 14

Saturday, October 30

No. 3 Champlain Valley 35, No. 6 Middlebury 12

——

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

No. 4 Essex (6-3) at No. 1 Rutland (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Champlain Valley (6-2) at No. 2 Hartford (7-2), 7 p.m.

——

DIVISION II

Friday, October 29

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Bellows Falls 54, No. 8 Fair Haven 21

No. 5 Lyndon 44, No. 4 Brattleboro 26

No. 2 Mount Anthony 42, No. 7 Rice 7

No. 6 Spaulding 16, No. 3 U-32 6

——

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

No. 5 Lyndon (4-4) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Spaulding (5-3) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (7-2), 7 p.m.

——

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

Friday, October 29

No. 4 Woodstock 20, No. 5 Springfield 16

Saturday, October 30

No. 1 Windsor 38, No. 8 Poultney 6

No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 42, No. 7 Oxbow 12

No. 3 Otter Valley 12, No. 6 Mill River 6

——

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

No. 4 Woodstock (6-3) at No. 1 Windsor (9-0), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Otter Valley (6-3) at No. 2 BFA-Faifax/Lamoille (7-1), 1 p.m.

