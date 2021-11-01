Vt. H.S. Football Playoff Scores/Schedule

DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
Friday, October 29
No. 1 Rutland 21, No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington 0
No. 4 Essex 27, No. 5 St. Johnsbury 13
No. 2 Hartford 28, No. 7 BFA-St. Albans 14
Saturday, October 30
No. 3 Champlain Valley 35, No. 6 Middlebury 12
——
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
No. 4 Essex (6-3) at No. 1 Rutland (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Champlain Valley (6-2) at No. 2 Hartford (7-2), 7 p.m.
——
DIVISION II
Friday, October 29
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Bellows Falls 54, No. 8 Fair Haven 21
No. 5 Lyndon 44, No. 4 Brattleboro 26
No. 2 Mount Anthony 42, No. 7 Rice 7
No. 6 Spaulding 16, No. 3 U-32 6
——
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
No. 5 Lyndon (4-4) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Spaulding (5-3) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (7-2), 7 p.m.
——
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
Friday, October 29
No. 4 Woodstock 20, No. 5 Springfield 16
Saturday, October 30
No. 1 Windsor 38, No. 8 Poultney 6
No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 42, No. 7 Oxbow 12
No. 3 Otter Valley 12, No. 6 Mill River 6
——
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
No. 4 Woodstock (6-3) at No. 1 Windsor (9-0), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Otter Valley (6-3) at No. 2 BFA-Faifax/Lamoille (7-1), 1 p.m.
