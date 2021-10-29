Vt. H.S. Football Scores: Week 9 Playoff Scores
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury tops Lyndon 31-14 in the 116th playing of The Game at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers extended their win streak to seven games in the series. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

DIVISION I

Friday, October 29

No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington (3-4) at No. 1 Rutland (7-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 St. Johnsbury (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-3) at No. 2 Hartford (6-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

No. 6 Middlebury (4-3) at No. 3 Champlain Valley (5-2), 1 p.m.

——

DIVISION II

Friday, October 29

No. 8 Fair Haven (3-5) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Rice (3-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Spaulding (4-3) No. 3 U-32 (6-2), 7 p.m.

——

DIVISION III

Friday, October 29

No. 5 Springfield (4-4) at No. 4 Woodstock (5-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

No. 8 Poultney (1-7) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0), 1 p.m.

No. 7 Oxbow (1-6) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1), 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Mill River (3-5) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-2), 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.