Vt. H.S. Football: Week 7 Scores And Schedule Michael Beniash Oct 13, 2022 WEEK 7 SCORES AND SCHEDULEThursday, Oct. 13Lyndon 33, North Country 20 Burr and Burton at Mount Anthony, ppd. to Friday at 7Friday, Oct. 14Games at 7 p.m. unless notedHartford at BFA-St. AlbansBurr and Burton at Mount AnthonyMiddlebury at SeaWolvesRutland at St. JohnsburyBellows Falls at Springfield Brattleboro at SpauldingFair Haven at ColchesterMilton at WoodstockSaturday, Oct. 15Games at 1 p.m. unless notedChamplain Valley at Essex, 5 p.m.U-32 at Mount MansfieldMill River at Mount AbrahamOtter Valley at BFA-Fairfax/LamoilleRice at PoultneyWindsor at Oxbow Thursday H.S. Roundup: Engineers Hand Huskies First Loss Wednesday H.S. Roundup: North Country Hands Montpelier First Loss; St. J Girls Sink Comets Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Oct. 12) Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 3-9 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3-9. You voted: Lily Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury Soccer Kierra Charest, Littleton Soccer Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Soccer Maya Auger, North Country Soccer Madalyn Atkinson. St. Johnsbury Volleyball Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 3-9 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3-9. You voted: Andrew Joncas, Danville Soccer Seville Murphy, Hazen Soccer Alex Leslie, Profile Soccer Rob Southworth, White Mountains Soccer Alex Giroux, North Country Soccer 