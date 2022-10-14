Vt. H.S. Football: Week 7 Scores Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury dominates Rutland 56-28 in a Division I football clash at foggy Fairbanks Field on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEEK 7 SCORES AND SCHEDULEThursday, Oct. 13Lyndon 33, North Country 20 Burr and Burton at Mount Anthony, ppd. to Friday at 7Friday, Oct. 14Hartford 21, BFA-St. Albans 20Burr and Burton 10, Mount Anthony 7Middlebury 16, SeaWolves 8St. Johnsbury 56, Rutland 28Bellows Falls 49, Springfield 15 Fair Haven 35, Colchester 21Woodstock 47, Milton 20Brattleboro 40, Spaulding 13Saturday, Oct. 15Champlain Valley 28, Essex 21Mount Mansfield 14, U-32 9Mount Abraham 31, Mill River 28Rice 54, Poultney 6Windsor 48, Oxbow 13BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 24, Otter Valley 6 