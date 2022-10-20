Vt. H.S. Football: Week 8 Scores And Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 20, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Athletes compete in St. J Academy's annual 7v7 football tournament and strongman competition at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Vermont high school football Week 8 scores and schedule:Thursday, Oct. 20Essex 43, SeaWolves 19 Friday, Oct. 21Games at 7 p.m. unless notedMiddlebury at Burr and BurtonRutland at HartfordColchester at North CountryMount Anthony at BrattleboroMount Mansfield at Bellows FallsPoultney at Fair Haven Springfield at Milton, 6:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 22Games at 1 p.m. unless notedBFA-St. Albans at Champlain ValleySt. Johnsbury at LyndonFairfax/Lamoille at RiceMissisquoi at Otter ValleyOxbow at Mount AbrahamWoodstock at WindsorSpaulding at U-32, 7 p.m. Latest News
AP News Summary at 12:34 a.m. EDT
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote
AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
Today in History: October 21, Edison perfects electric light
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EDT
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
'Momentous': Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong's US quarter 