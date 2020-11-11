Vt. H.S. Soccer: 2020 Boys All-Capital League Selections

The 2020 All-Capital league boys high school soccer selections as reported to the Caledonian-Record.
Coach of the Year: Shane Bufano, Stowe
Offensive Player of the Year: Hayden Adams, Montpelier
Defensive Player of the Year: Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier
Media of the Year: Jamie Biggam, Times Argus
Referee of the Year: Brian Irwin
First Team
Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier, Sr.
Ben Collier, Montpelier, Jr.
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier, Jr.
Max Weinstein, Montpelier, Soph.
Brecken Shea, Montpelier, Sr.
Levi West, Randolph, Jr.
Liam Mcgee, Lamoille, Sr.
Ethan Alexander, Lamoille, Sr.
Landon Dubie, Peoples, Sr.
Oliver Nigro, Peoples, Jr.
Gabe Carlson, Peoples, Sr.
Dylan Haskins, Peoples, Sr.
Charlie Viet, Peoples, Sr.
Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger, Stowe, Sr.
Jules Gershman, Stowe, Sr.
Jono Nissenbaum, Stowe, Sr.
Adrian Bryan, Stowe, Jr.
Wiley Barnett, Stowe, Jr.
Dylan Moody A’ness, Thetford, Sr.
Cayde Micknack, North Country, Jr.
Matt Abbott, North Country, Sr.
Austin Giroux, North Country, Jr.
Dylan Clayton, U-32, Sr.
Trevor Clayton, U-32, Sr.
Gabe Van Hoy, U-32, Sr.
Tyler Hedding, U-32, Sr.
Hayden Adams, Harwood, Sr.
Jasper Koliba, Harwood, Sr.
Skylar Platt, Harwood, Jr.
Finn O’Hara, Jr. Harwood,
Jack Birmingham, Harwood, Jr.
Nick Passalcqua, Paine Mountain, Jr.
Caiden Crawford-Stempel, Paine Mountain, Jr.
Adin Combs, Paine Mountain, Soph.
Caleb Svayg, Lake Region, Sr.
——
Second Team
Tyler Ricker, Montpelier, Sr.
Quinn Mills, Montpelier, Sr.
Ronnie Riby-Williams, Montpelier, Soph.
Erubey Lopez, Lamoile, Sr.
Bryce Asper, Lamoile, Jr.
Tamirat Tomlinson, Peoples, Sr.
Norris Duff, Peoples, Jr.
Tony White, Peoples, Sr.
Ben Nissenbaum, Stowe, Soph.
Knute Linehan, Thetford, Sr.
Logan Brinkman, Thetford, Sr.
Ryen Wolf, Thetford, Sr.
Corbin Brueck, North Country, Sr.
Jacob Bizzozero, U-32, Sr.
Kayl Humke, U-32, Jr.
Gavin Thomsen, Harwood, Sr.
Chris James, Harwood, Jr.
Jake Collier, Harwood, Sr.
Coy Lyford, Randolph, Soph.
Ethan Monmaney-Utton, Paine Mountain, Sr.
Tucker Hall, Paine Mountain, Soph.
Nick Matteis, Lyndon Institute, Jr.
Logan Ingalls, Lake Region, Sr.
Paine Mountain = Northfield/Williamstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.