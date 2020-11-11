Vt. H.S. Soccer: 2020 Girls All-Capital League Selections

The 2020 All-Capital league girls high school soccer selections as reported to the Caledonian-Record.
Co-Players of the Year: Caroline Kirby, U-32; Tanum Nelson, Harwood
Coach of the Year: Mike Vasseur, Harwood
Media Award: Andrew Martin, Waterbury Record
Official: Darcy Lablanc
First Team
Tanum Nelson, Harwood, Jr.
Louisa Thomsen, Harwood, Soph.
Ashley Proteau, Harwood, Sr.
Anda Gulley, Harwood, Sr.
Anika Wagner, Stowe, Jr.
Caroline Kirby, U-32, Sr.
Payton Gariboldi, U-32, Sr.
Ireland Hayes, U-32, Sr.
Sasha Kennedy, U-32, Sr.
Madi Powers, Thetford, Jr.
Emma Berard, Thetford, Sr.
Emi Vaughn, Thetford, Sr.
Gevie Horster, Thetford, Sr.
Riann Fortin, North Country, Sr.
Olive Beauchesne, North Country, Sr.
Allyson Cotnoir, Lake Region, Sr.
Melanie Winters, Montpelier, Sr.
Megan Krussman, Montpelier, Sr.
Sienna Mills, Montpelier, Soph.
Licia McCallum, Montpelier, Sr.
——
Second Team
Emma Ravelin, Harwood, Jr.
Katie Rush, Harwood, Sr.
Abby Young, Harwood, Soph.
Lyric Smith, Harwood, Soph.
Lucy Genung, Stowe, Jr.
Malinn Sigler, Stowe, Jr.
Linden Osborne, Peoples, Sr.
Kali Parton, U-32, Sr.
Lauren Towne, U-32, Jr.
Avery Knauss, U-32, Soph.
Barrett Freeman, Lamoille, Soph.
Grace Kirk, Lamoille, Fr.
Maddy Benoit, Lamoille, Sr.
Namya Benjamin, Thetford, Sr.
Kiran Black, Thetford, Jr.
McKenna Marquis, North Country, Sr.
Josie Chitamber, North Country, Jr.
Madison Bowman, Lake Region, Fr.
Mara Royer, Lake Region, Jr.
Grace Nostrant, Montpelier, Soph.
Anja Rand, Montpelier, Soph.
——
Honorable Mention
Tela Haskell, Harwood, Soph.
Quinn Nelson, Harwood, Fr.
Wesley Carlson, Peoples, Jr.
Shelby Wells, Peoples, Soph.
Lucy Nigro, Peoples, Fr.
Eliza Garland, U-32, Sr.
Claire Obeldobel, U-32, Sr.
Emily Hutchins, Lamoille, Soph.
Hannah LaRock, Lamoille, Jr.
Haven Hickman, Lamoille, Soph.
Addison Cadwell, Thetford, Fr.
Madi Mousely, Thetford, Soph.
Meredith Mackaskill, Northfield/Williamstown, Soph.
Isabell Humbert, Northfield/Williamstown, Soph.
Cora Nadeau, North Country, Soph.
McKenna Marsh, North Country, Sr.
Marina Rockwell, Lake Region, Jr.
Robin Nelson, Lake Region, Sr.
Sydney Dunn, Montpelier, Sr.
Molly Renaudette, Lyndon, Fr.
