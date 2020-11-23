The 2020 All-Metro league girls high school soccer awards as reported to the Caledonian-Record.
Offensive Player of the Year: Josie Pecor, CVU
Defensive Player of the Year: Jess Klein, CVU
Top Five: Jess Klein, Josie Pecor, Willa Clark, Grace Johnson, Brooke Booska
Coach of the Year: Stan Williams, CVU
Media Award: Austin Danforth, Burlington Free Press
First Team
Jess Klein, CVU
Josie Pecor, CVU
Olivia Zubarik, CVU
Catherine Gilwee, CVU
Olivia Morton, CVU
Jocelyn Chun, BFA-St. Albans
Payton Karson, Burlington
Ruby Wool, Burlington
Grace Johnson, South Burlington
Madison King-Thurber, South Burlington
Willa Clark, MMU
Anna Betz, MMU
Brooke Booska, Colchester
Olivia Moore, Colchester
Leah Lamothe, Colchester
Souma Mitra, Essex
Natalie McMahon, Essex
Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans
Anna Sabourin, Essex
Sage Smith, Burlington
Taylor Bevins, MMU
Katie O’Hara, South Burlington
Ava Hamme, South Burlington
——
Second Team
Alexis Kittell, BFA-St. Albans
Zoey Bunbury, BFA-St. Albans
Breya Montague, Essex
Hailey Routhier, Essex
Anna Bennett, South Burlington
Oakley Machanic, South Burlington
Greta Heldman, South Burlington
Josie Oliveira, South Burlington
Anna Michael, Burlington
Anna Jennaman Burlington
Kendall Muzzy, Burlington
Maeve Macauley, Colchester
Paxton Brigante, Colchester
Hattie Barker, MMU
Sadie Gilbert-Barker, MMU
Dylan Walker, CVU
Anna Morton, CVU
Chloe Pecor, CVU
——
Honorable Mention
Taylor Baldwin, BFA-St. Albans
Chelsea Raymond, BFA-St. Albans
Maren McGinn, BFA-St. Albans
Cossette Giroux, Burlington
Cassie Beste, Burlington
Anna Diebold, Burlington
Norah Sears, Burlington
Courtney Frank, Essex
Carlotta Jensen, Essex
Maya Desautels, Essex
Emma Kelley, South Burlington
Megan Leach, MMU
Ava Esmay, MMU
Ellie Rice, St. Johnsbury
Sophia Shippee, St. Johnsbury
Ruby Yerkes, St. Johnsbury
Lily Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury
Maggie Ryan, Colchester
Maddie Reagan, CVU
