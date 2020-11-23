The 2020 All-Metro league girls high school soccer awards as reported to the Caledonian-Record.

Offensive Player of the Year: Josie Pecor, CVU

Defensive Player of the Year: Jess Klein, CVU

Top Five: Jess Klein, Josie Pecor, Willa Clark, Grace Johnson, Brooke Booska

Coach of the Year: Stan Williams, CVU

Media Award: Austin Danforth, Burlington Free Press

First Team

Jess Klein, CVU

Josie Pecor, CVU

Olivia Zubarik, CVU

Catherine Gilwee, CVU

Olivia Morton, CVU

Jocelyn Chun, BFA-St. Albans

Payton Karson, Burlington

Ruby Wool, Burlington

Grace Johnson, South Burlington

Madison King-Thurber, South Burlington

Willa Clark, MMU

Anna Betz, MMU

Brooke Booska, Colchester

Olivia Moore, Colchester

Leah Lamothe, Colchester

Souma Mitra, Essex

Natalie McMahon, Essex

Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans

Anna Sabourin, Essex

Sage Smith, Burlington

Taylor Bevins, MMU

Katie O’Hara, South Burlington

Ava Hamme, South Burlington

——

Second Team

Alexis Kittell, BFA-St. Albans

Zoey Bunbury, BFA-St. Albans

Breya Montague, Essex

Hailey Routhier, Essex

Anna Bennett, South Burlington

Oakley Machanic, South Burlington

Greta Heldman, South Burlington

Josie Oliveira, South Burlington

Anna Michael, Burlington

Anna Jennaman Burlington

Kendall Muzzy, Burlington

Maeve Macauley, Colchester

Paxton Brigante, Colchester

Hattie Barker, MMU

Sadie Gilbert-Barker, MMU

Dylan Walker, CVU

Anna Morton, CVU

Chloe Pecor, CVU

——

Honorable Mention

Taylor Baldwin, BFA-St. Albans

Chelsea Raymond, BFA-St. Albans

Maren McGinn, BFA-St. Albans

Cossette Giroux, Burlington

Cassie Beste, Burlington

Anna Diebold, Burlington

Norah Sears, Burlington

Courtney Frank, Essex

Carlotta Jensen, Essex

Maya Desautels, Essex

Emma Kelley, South Burlington

Megan Leach, MMU

Ava Esmay, MMU

Ellie Rice, St. Johnsbury

Sophia Shippee, St. Johnsbury

Ruby Yerkes, St. Johnsbury

Lily Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury

Maggie Ryan, Colchester

Maddie Reagan, CVU

