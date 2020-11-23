Vt. H.S. Soccer: 2020 Girls All-Mountain Selections

Macy Molleur, left, hugs Madison Bartlett after No. 6 Hazen defeated No. 2 Danville in penalty kicks in a Division IV semifinal on Thursday. The Wildcats advance to face top-seeded Proctor in the championship in Manchester on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The 2020 All-Mountain league girls high school soccer awards as reported to the Caledonian-Record.

The Mountain League consists of the following teams: Danville, Hazen, Oxbow, Richford, Missisquoi, Fairfax, Enosburg and Winooski. Danville and Hazen squared off in the D-IV semifinals; Hazen losing in the finals. Enosburg also made it to the D-III semifinals.

Coach of the Year: Rodney Burns/Renee Pattee, Enosburg (9-1 overall, 7-0 league)

Player of the Year: Sophie Burns, Enosburg, Sr. (19 goals)

Runner-up: Macy Molleur, Hazen, Sr. (16 goals)

Keepers of the Year: Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen, Sr. (164 saves); Kiara Mack, Winooski (108 saves)

First Team

Ava Marshia, Danville

Liza Morse, Danville

Zoe Crocker, Danville

Sophie Burns, Enosburg

Megan Severance, Enosburg

Emily Adams, Enosburg

Zoe McGee, Enosburg

Ruby Ly, Winooski

Kiara Mack, Winooski

Emily Graham, Missisquoi

Ava Hubbard, Missisquoi

Alex Brouillette, Missisquoi

Macy Molleur, Hazen

Madison Bartlett, Hazen

Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen

Nikki Cunningham, Richford

Emma Parkin, Oxbow

Emma DeGoosh, Oxbow

Jaycee Douglas, Fairfax

Kali Wooster, Fairfax

Second Team

Macy VoganSchneider, Danville

Carlie Beliveau, Danville

Emma Gervais, Enosburg

Erin Diette, Enosburg

Emma Keelty, Enosburg

Penny Ly, Winooski

Jean Heintz, Winooski

Brianna Parent, Missisquoi

Abby Raleigh, Missisquoi

Madison Guyette, Missisquoi

Natalie Geoffroy, Hazen

Lily Castle, Hazen

Ella Chagnon, Richford

Madeline Pike, Richford

Rachel Spear, Oxbow

Reagan Decker, Fairfax

Molly Wimette, Fairfax

