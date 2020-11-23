Vt. H.S. Soccer: 2020 Girls All-Mountain Selections

The 2020 All-Mountain league girls high school soccer awards as reported to the Caledonian-Record.
The Mountain League consists of the following teams: Danville, Hazen, Oxbow, Richford, Missisquoi, Fairfax, Enosburg and Winooski. Danville and Hazen squared off in the D-IV semifinals; Hazen losing in the finals. Enosburg also made it to the D-III semifinals.
Coach of the Year: Rodney Burns/Renee Pattee, Enosburg (9-1 overall, 7-0 league)
Player of the Year: Sophie Burns, Enosburg, Sr. (19 goals)
Runner-up: Macy Molleur, Hazen, Sr. (16 goals)
Keepers of the Year: Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen, Sr. (164 saves); Kiara Mack, Winooski (108 saves)
First Team
Ava Marshia, Danville
Liza Morse, Danville
Zoe Crocker, Danville
Sophie Burns, Enosburg
Megan Severance, Enosburg
Emily Adams, Enosburg
Zoe McGee, Enosburg
Ruby Ly, Winooski
Kiara Mack, Winooski
Emily Graham, Missisquoi
Ava Hubbard, Missisquoi
Alex Brouillette, Missisquoi
Macy Molleur, Hazen
Madison Bartlett, Hazen
Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen
Nikki Cunningham, Richford
Emma Parkin, Oxbow
Emma DeGoosh, Oxbow
Jaycee Douglas, Fairfax
Kali Wooster, Fairfax
Second Team
Macy VoganSchneider, Danville
Carlie Beliveau, Danville
Emma Gervais, Enosburg
Erin Diette, Enosburg
Emma Keelty, Enosburg
Penny Ly, Winooski
Jean Heintz, Winooski
Brianna Parent, Missisquoi
Abby Raleigh, Missisquoi
Madison Guyette, Missisquoi
Natalie Geoffroy, Hazen
Lily Castle, Hazen
Ella Chagnon, Richford
Madeline Pike, Richford
Rachel Spear, Oxbow
Reagan Decker, Fairfax
Molly Wimette, Fairfax
