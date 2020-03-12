Vt., N.H. playoffs: Games postponed over virus concerns

Lake Region was slated to meet Oxbow in a Division II semifinal tonight at Barre Auditorium. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

In response to coronavirus concerns, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association and Vermont Principals’ Association have postponed all postseason competitions slated for Thursday.

That includes the Vermont Division II girls basketball semifinal at Barre Auditorium between top-ranked Lake Region and No. 5 Oxbow and the New Hampshire Spirit finals at Pinkerton Academy featuring top-ranked Littleton in Division III.

