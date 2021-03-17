Vt. Playoff Roundup: Bucks Cruise Past Arlington, Earn Meeting With Danville

WELLS RIVER — Big man Collin Punderson netted 26 points and snatched eight rebounds as No. 8 Blue Mountain rolled past No. 9 Arlington 48-28 in a Division IV first-round contest on Wednesday night.
Punderson, a senior forward, had 17 points in the first and third quarters as the Bucks outscored the Eagles 33-10 in those two frames.
Evan Dennis added 12 for Blue Mountain, which will challenge top-seeded Danville in Saturday’s quarterfinals. The rivals meet at noon.
“They came out in zone and we moved the ball well and got a lot of good looks,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said.
AHS (2-4): McCray 2-2-7, Diedrich 1-0-2, Morse 3-1-7, Jennings 2-0-5, Therriult 3-0-7. Totals: 11-FG 3-4-FT 28.
BM (3-2): Evan Dennis 4-3-12, Andrew Locke 2-0-4, John Dennis 0-1-1, Ethan Gilding 1-0-3, Ricky Fennimore 1-0-2, Collin Punderson 12-2-26. Totals: 20-FG 6-10-FT 48.
AHS 5 10 5 8 — 28
BM 19 2 14 13 — 48
3-Point FG: A 3 (McCray, Jennings, Therriult); B 2 (E. Dennis, E. Gilding). Team Fouls: A 10, B 11.
DIVISION II
No. 7 LAMOILLE 48, No. 10 LYNDON 34: In Lamoille, Shane Royer (14 points) was one of three Lancers in double figures as the hosts pulled away to end the Vikings’ season.
Chevy Bandy finished with 15 points for the Vikings, 10 coming in the first half. Down 22-19 at the break, Lamoille hit a three at the third-quarter buzzer to push its lead to nine headed to the fourth. The Lancers put the game away in the fourth.
The Sanborn brothers, James and Evan, were limited to 12 points combined in the loss.
“We got off to a nice start and were clicking early,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “We had some stints where we struggled to score the ball and Lamoille was able to get some separation. This season was short and different, but I am very proud of these young men.”
It was the final game for Viking seniors James Sanborn and Will Mitchell.
“James and Will have been great leaders and we thank them for all they have done for the program,” Rainville said.
LI (3-4): Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Cam Berry 1-0-2, Evan Sanborn 2-0-6, Chevy Bandy 7-1-15, Aiden Bogie 1-0-2, James Sanborn 3-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 1-2-FT 34.
LU (5-1): Alexander 2-0-4, Stanton 4-4-13, Selby 2-1-6, Royer 6-0-14, Locke 4-2-10, Gale 0-1-1. Totals: 18-FG 8-12-FT 48.
LI 13 6 5 10 — 34
LU 12 10 11 15 — 48
3-Point FG: LI 3 (Williams, E. Sanborn 2); LU 4 (Stanton, Selby, Royer 2). Team Fouls: LI 12, LU 3.
No. 5 FAIR HAVEN 61, No. 12 LAKE REGION 31: In Fair Haven, three Slaters hit double-digits scoring and the defending champs were too much for the visiting Rangers.
LR (3-6): Landyn Leach 2-1-5, Carter Montgomery 2-1-6, Wyatt Gile 2-0-4, Aidan Poginy 1-1-3, Mitchell Poirier 2-0-4, David Piers 1-0-3, Robbie Bowman 1-0-3, Connor Ullrich 1-0-3. Totals: 12-FG 3-6-FT 31.
FH (7-2): Romey 6-0-15, Ellis 8-1-18, Murray 6-4-19, Reed 1-0-2, Finnegan 1-1-3, James 1-0-2, Eastman 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 6-10-FT 61.
LR 8 7 11 5 — 31
FH 20 12 21 8 — 61
3-Point FG: L 4 (Montgomery, Piers, Bowman, Ullrich); F 7 (Romey 3, Ellis, Murray 3).
BOYS HOCKEY
No. 5 MIDDLEBURY 3, No. 4 LYNDON 1: At the Jay Peak Ice Haus, the Vikings trailed 2-1 going into the third period of this Division II quarterfinal. The Tigers then scored on a power play on a five-minute major assessed to the Vikings. They made the insurance goal stand up to end LI’s season at 3-2.
The Vikings’ goal was scored by Dan Lanoue, assisted by Nick Matteis and Aiden Hale.
“The boys played really hard and I applaud their effort tonight. They fought all the way to the end,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said in wrapping up his first, covid-shortened season. “[Goalie] Colin [MacDiarmid] had another solid game in net and kept us close all game. Dan made a great shot off a rebound for our only goal.
“An unfortunate bounce and an iffy penalty were the difference in the game,” he added. “Of course you never want your season to end like that. We have to remember how lucky and fortunate we were to even be able to play that game. Three to four weeks ago, our whole team was in quarantine. I know the boys were just happy to be able to play again.”
The Tigers (5-2) played superbly, Roberge added. “Middlebury did a great job on the forecheck. They had our boys scrambling and struggling to break the puck out all night long. It made it really hard for us to generate any offense,” he stated. “I’m really proud of how the boys handled themselves this year given all the uphill battles they faced. I would have loved to see how this team could’ve done given a full season of games and practice. Great group of boys and I really enjoyed coaching them all.”
The Vikings graduate seniors MacDiarmid, Lanoue, Sawyer Goodwin, Conlon St. John, Adam Sykes and Alex Young.
