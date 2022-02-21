Tony Robitaille is flanked by Gov. Phil Scott (right) and then-Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Board Chairman Justin Martin (left) at the 2017 banquet in South Burlington. (Photos by Vermont Sports Images)
Tony Robitaille speaks at his 2017 induction into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. (Photos by Vermont Sports Images)
NEWPORT — Four-time Vermont and New England Golden Gloves champion boxer Tony Robitaille will be part of a special program presented at the Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Robitaille, a former Newport resident, will be part of a library program promoting the book “Green Mountain Gold: Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.”
The book has more than 225 pages with a chapter on each of the 100 inductees in the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame since it was formed in October 2011. Photographs of the inductees are included with each chapter.
The meet-and-greet session is planned from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Robitaille will speak and answer questions at 3:30 p.m. about his athletic career, which included him as a two-time state champion in track and field at North Country Union High School in Newport.
Readers attending the library program will have a chance to buy the book, get it autographed and share hot chocolate with Robitaille, a 2017 Hall of Fame inductee.
Alan Rubel of Barre, a member of the Hall of Fame board, produced the book last year. It features a special 10-page historic introduction by former Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Alex Wolff, who lives in Addison County.
The event is free. The book is being offered at the event for a reduced price of $29 due to a special library discount.
Proceeds from the book sales — much like the annual induction banquet — will go to the Hall’s official charity: Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, which offers important statewide services.
The library is at 202 Main Street with handicapped access to the historic building off Field Avenue. More information is available by calling the library at (802) 334-7902.
