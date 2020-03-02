KILLINGTON The venue for the Vermont state giant slalom championship was changed from Okemo to Killington late last week, with no telling effect on the performance of the skiers, St. J Academy coach Patrick Anderson said, at Monday’s GS state meet.

“There was a conflict with Okemo, so it got moved to Killington,” he explained. “It was a good GS course, on the High Line trail. It got a little soft on the second run but the conditions were good.”

