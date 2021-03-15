Vt. State Alpine Championships: St. J Boys Sit Fourth After Slalom; Lyndon’s Wheeler Snags Seventh

RICHMOND — The Hilltoppers almost pulled it off last year.
Now the St. Johnsbury Academy boys ski team must do it again following the first of this year’s two-day state alpine ski championships.
After Monday’s cold, windy slalom at Cochran’s ski area, the Hilltoppers are in fourth place, 15 points off the torrid pace set by South Burlington going into Wednesday’s giant slalom at Smugglers Notch. The SJA girls, meanwhile, occupy eighth place.
Lyndon Institute returned to the hill after sitting out last week’s NVAC district championship at Burke due to COVID-19 protocol. LI’s Curtis Wheeler made up for lost time with two burning runs, leaving him in seventh place among the 80 starters and 67 finishers. His second-run time of 45.49 seconds was the sixth-fastest all day. The race was held on the I-89 trail, new terrain for the racers, St. J Academy coach Dave Eckhardt noted.
The Hilltopper boys were in a cluster as tight as the team scores. Paced by Wyatt Knaus, 10th among the 80 starters and 67 finishers, five teammates occupy the 16th through 24th spots.
Maggie Anderson also was 10th for the girls team. Like Wheeler, LI’s Brianne Allegra showed little rust in her return to the hill, finishing 20th among the 70 starters and 56 finishers.
The scene now shifts to Smugglers’ Notch on Wednesday. “We’re within striking distance and the GS is our forte,” Eckhardt said. “We like to come from behind, we were 14 points behind South Burlington last year and almost made it up, and that was slalom.”
Coach Patrick Anderson expects to see some fire in the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
“When you’re skiing from behind, we tell the kids, go for it, cut loose,” he said. “When you’re ahead, you tend to ski conservatively. When you go in needing to catch up, that’s when you can really see the fast times. Take chances when they’re there.”
Like the slalom, the GS will be on new terrain and set up in the area known as the Pine Tree start. “I’m anticipating a really good race. It’s quite high up on the hill – I’d expect to see times around 50 seconds to a minute, coach Anderson said.
VERMONT STATE SLALOM CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Cochran’s Ski Area
Boys Team: South Burlington 47, Mt. Mansfield 50, Champlain Valley 53, St. Johnsbury 62, Rutland 102, Woodstock 118, Colchester 118, Stowe 131, Burr and Burton 133, Rice 149, LI 157, Essex 185, Thetford 217, Hartford 234.
Boys Individual: 1. Martin Reed, Rutland 1:29.05; 2. Aaron Wilson, Woodstock 1:31.06; 3. Rex Jewell, SB 1:31.19; 4. Ebbe Longstreth, MMU 1:31.80; 5. Cyrus Goetze, MMU 1:32:49; 6. Justin Shafritz, SB 1:32.58; 7. Curtis Wheeler, LI 1:32.99. SJA: 10. Wyatt Knaus 1:34.59; 16. David Kantor 1:36.17; 17. Tommy Zschau 1:36.60; 19. Cody Van Dine 1:37.05; 22. Forster Goodrich 1:39.65; 24. Cameron Clark 1:41.10. LI: 29. Harper Ouellette 1:42.87. 57. Kealy Ouellette 2:08.30.
Girls Team: CVU 28, Rice 44, Burr and Burton 57, MMU 75, Woodstock 84, Harwood 96, Stowe 101, SJ 109, SB 145, Rutland 148
Girls Individual: 1. Deena Jacunski, Rice 1:30.78; 2. Olivia Zubarik, CVU 1:33.47; 3. Louise Filkorn, MMU 1:36.43; 4. Dicey Manning, CVU 1:36.67; 5. Blythe Fitch O’Leary Rice 1:37.57. Local: 10. Maggie Anderson, SJ 1:41.03; 20. Brianne Allegra, LI 1:45.78; 25. Keating Maurer, SJA 1:47.56; 34. Abby Fillion, LI 1:54.25; 41. Madigan Maurer, SJ 1:56.81; 50. Julia Chadderdon, SJ 2:04.18.
