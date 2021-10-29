Vt. State XC Championships On Tap Saturday

The 2021 Vermont high school cross-country running championships are set for Saturday at Thetford Academy.
St. Johnsbury senior Evan Thornton-Sherman is the pre-race favorite in Division I. Matthew Servin of Champlain Valley (CVU) is the only runner in the state to come within 25 seconds of him this year. Thornton-Sherman and standout teammate Hale Boyden will look to keep the Hilltoppers in contention with team favorites BFA-St. Albans and Champlain Valley.
U-32, one of the premier boys teams in the country, is hunting its sixth straight crown in D-II while Craftsbury is the clear top dog in Division III.
The CVU girls are ranked are gunning for their 13th state title in a row and 18 of the last 19, but hot on their heels is Burlington, a team that has been ranked No. 1 in the state this season and is seeking its first crown since 2002.
Ava Thurston and the Harwood girls are heavily favored in D-II while Thetford is primed in D-III.
The top 6 teams in each gender and across all divisions will qualify to represent Vermont at the New England Championships against the 24 other best teams in the region.
Schedule of events:
Girls Division II Championship - 10:30 a.m.
Girls Division III Championship - 11 a.m.
Girls Division I Championship - 11:30 a.m.
Boys Division II Championship - noon
Boys Division III Championship - 12:30 p.m.
Boys Division I Championship - 1 p.m.
