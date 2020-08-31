ST. JOHNSBURY — One swing changed the game.
Three-hitter Vinny Wagoner belted a one-out grand slam in the bottom of the fourth and Colchester went on a to a 9-2 victory over St. Johnsbury to claim the Vermont Little League 11-12-year-old state championship at Legion Field on Monday night.
Up 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth and the bases loaded, Wagoner smashed a line-drive shot to left field, flipping his bat before meeting his teammates at home plate in a wild celebration.
The home run put Colchester up 7-2 and St. J never threatened the rest of the way. Wagoner on Sunday tossed 5⅓ innings of no-hit ball to lead Colchester past CVNLL in the semifinal round.
Jackson Pecor pitched five innings Monday, allowing two runs, five hits and fanning eight for District I champion Colchester. Landon Merchant finished the game with three strikeouts, his only blemish a one-out hit to Ryder Smith.
Merchant had two of Colchester’s eight hits, including a double. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Colchester plated three runs on a Johnny Luter RBI single and a two-run single from Charlie Gauthier.
Carson Finn went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored for St. J, which snagged a state berth as the tournament host, then knocked off top-seeded Browns River 2-1 in Sunday’s semifinal.
James Hatch’s walk with the bases loaded put St. J up 1-0 in the top of the first. Bryce Gordon, who had two hits, knocked in Finn in the top of the third to trim St. J’s deficit to 3-2.
St. J had runners on first and second with nobody out in the top of the fourth, but a strikeout and double play ended the rally.
Liam Paquette pitched 3⅓ innings in the loss for St. J, which was playing in its first 11-12 state championship game in 35 years. In 1985, St. J topped Georgia 6-1 for the only title in St. J Little League history.
Colchester tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 9-2 cushion. St. J right fielder Ethan Knights made a highlight-reel diving catch down the line to end the frame.
There is no New England Regional tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
