Walden Couple Competes At National Senior Games

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Elizabeth McCarthy and Tim Hogeboom, of Walden, participated in the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh which featured over 10,000 athletes and ran from July 7-18.MaCarthy's top finishes were in javelin and the 800-meter race, where she secured fifth place in both in her female 70-74 age group. Hogeboom earned sixth in the 10K road race, eighth in the 5K and 17th in the 1,500 for his male 70-74 age group. McCarthy also grabbed sixth in the 1,500 and 10th in the 5K for her division.Florida ended with the highest medal count (563) and ahead of Ohio (528) and Pennsylvania (497). New Hampshire finished with 35 and Vermont won 30 total. 