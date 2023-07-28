Walden Couple Competes At National Senior Games

Elizabeth McCarthy and Tim Hogeboom, of Walden, participated in the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh which featured over 10,000 athletes and ran from July 7-18.

MaCarthy’s top finishes were in javelin and the 800-meter race, where she secured fifth place in both in her female 70-74 age group.

