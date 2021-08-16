Paul Bellefeuille of Waterford recently placed second in the National Vintage Snowmobile Championship in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Over 350 snowmobiles from all over the snowbelt competed.
Waterford Resident Second At National Vintage Snowmobile Championship
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Japan's imports, exports grow on overseas economic rebound
- Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand
- Arizona governor blocks cash from schools mandating masks
- The Latest: New Zealand orders mask use as new cases found
- Bad food, slivers of sun: Life in Sydney's hotel quarantine
- House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates
- Amid dangerous California fire conditions, Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun cutting power to 51,000 customers
- Cop's murder charge dropped over concern about ex-prosecutor
- Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor
- Britain urges halt to Myanmar clashes to allow vaccination
- California to review 2009 fatal shooting at train station
- 'Heartbreaking': Mississippi gets 2nd field hospital in days
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Yankees' Voit: 'I deserve to play just as much' as Rizzo
- Yanks overtake Red Sox for wild card with doubleheader sweep
- Jones' double-double helps Sun snap Lynx's 8-game win streak
- A's right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive
- Bauer lawyer: Lies of omission in woman's sex assault story
- Matthew Wolff making progress on his happiness and outlook
- Bucks stay home for Christmas, Hawks return to holiday slate
- Local Players In Top Form At Monday Tennis
- Giants send Isaac Yiadom to Packers for Josh Jackson
- Column: Pressure mounting for FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup
- Giants owner John Mara say everyone is on the hot seat
- Jets place Cam Clark on IR among moves to get roster to 85
- Bills' Dawkins details 4-day hospital stay for COVID-19
- Swim Across America Takes Place On Joe’s Pond
- Fornwalt Excavation Reigns On Diamond
- Jets' Zane Lewis taking off in NFL after flying at Air Force
- WNBA teams ready for sprint to the finish of regular season
- Walker's welcome: Kemba comes home to play for the Knicks
- Soccer Refs Sought For Northern Vermont
- Celtics complete sign-and-trade, sending Fournier to Knicks
- LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks twinbill, Cabrera tries for 500
- Webb expected to start as Giants host the Mets
- Gil expected to start as Yankees host the Red Sox
- Houck expected to start for the Red Sox against Yankees
- Pick Six: Helton, Harbaugh heading into pivotal seasons
- Cole sharp in return from COVID-19, Yanks top Angels 2-1
- Bryant homers twice, Giants beat tired Mets 7-5
- Prescott's preseason plan cloudy as Cowboys bring camp home
- Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated
- New England's Mills, Agholor return to their roots in Philly
- Tackle Football Returns To Vermont
- Jake Arrieta catches on with Padres after release by Cubs
- Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
- Yanks not certain Clint Frazier will play again this season
- Quinnen Williams off PUP, excited to rejoin Jets' D-line
- Rays sign veteran reliever David Robertson
- Ex-hockey coach pleads guilty to rape, sex abuse of 8 boys
- Rutgers brings back 20 starters for Schiano's second season
- Giants waive QB Clayton Thorson, sign Brian Lewerke
- Waterford Resident Second At National Vintage Snowmobile Championship
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Bear Hunting Begins Sept. 1 In Vermont And New Hampshire
- Barcelona's president says club's debt now at $1.6 billion
- Super League rebels back in European soccer's top club body
- Goals: Megan Rapinoe launches 'The Call In' book club
- Pritchard, Mitchell among standouts at NBA Summer League
- Columbus aims to stop 4-game losing streak, plays New York
- Hill expected to start for the Mets against Giants
- New England Revolution and DC United take the pitch
- New York City FC takes on Philadelphia after Castellanos' 2-goals game
- Cam Thomas scores 36 points, Nets beat Spurs 104-100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.