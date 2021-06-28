Waterford’s Brian Harbaugh Reels In Winning Trout

Good things come to those who bait.
Patient and persistent, Brian Harbaugh finally reeled in the winning trout.
The Waterford resident won the Lake trout category at the 2021 Lake Champlain International Father’s Day Derby on June 19-21. Harbaugh’s triumphant trout hit the scale at 15.06 pounds and was 33.25 inches long, giving the longtime angler his first victory at this marquee summer event.
“We were very fortunate,” Harbaugh said.
The LCI Father’s Day Derby is Vermont’s biggest fishing tournament with over 3,000 anglers (including commercial boats) hitting the Lake Champlain waters over a three-day span.
For Harbaugh and longtime fishing partner, Travis Bugbee, this was the 12th year they’ve entered this tournament.
“It’s competitive for us, but go out and have a good time,” said Harbaugh, noting he caught the fish and Bugbee netted it. “We’ve been trying to crack the top 10 for 12 years. Last year we took ninth and this year we were fortunate to get first.”
Harbaugh reeled in his prize trout on Father’s Day Sunday in Charlotte at 7:50 p.m. The winning catch earned him $3,000.
Earlier this summer, Harbaugh took third place at the Plattsburgh Rotary tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.