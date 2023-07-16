Watkins’ Blast Ties It, Mosher’s Single Wins It As St. J Nips Central Vermont
St. Johnsbury's Chris Watkins' solo blast in the fifth inning tied the game 1-all, helping the locals best Central Vermont 2-1 in a Vermont Little League District 4 10-12-year-old all-star tournament game at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury all-stars again produced some late-inning magic.

Chris Watkins’ solo blast in the fifth inning tied the ballgame and Landon Mosher’s bloop single in the sixth gave the locals a 2-1 walk-off win over Central Vermont in a tense winner’s bracket battle at Legion Field on Saturday night.

