Watkins’ Blast Ties It, Mosher’s Single Wins It As St. J Nips Central Vermont

St. Johnsbury's Chris Watkins' solo blast in the fifth inning tied the game 1-all, helping the locals best Central Vermont 2-1 in a Vermont Little League District 4 10-12-year-old all-star tournament game at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury all-stars again produced some late-inning magic.
Chris Watkins’ solo blast in the fifth inning tied the ballgame and Landon Mosher’s bloop single in the sixth gave the locals a 2-1 walk-off win over Central Vermont in a tense winner’s bracket battle at Legion Field on Saturday night.
St. Johnsbury advances to Tuesday’s championship game of the Little League District 4 10-12-year-old baseball tournament. It was the team’s second walk-off win of the tournament after beating Lyndon 2-1 earlier in the week.
Down 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and following seven straight strikeouts by Central Vermont starter Bubba Chamberlain, Watkins blasted a solo home run to right center to square the ballgame.
St. J reliever Barrett Somers then struck out the side in the top of the sixth to give the locals a chance to win in the final frame.
Chamberlain fanned the first two St. J batters of the inning, but reached his pitch limit. Tanner Alberghini came on in relief and St. J rallied. Landon Minshull and Owen Croteau worked walks at the bottom of the order before leadoff batter Landon Mosher hit a bloop single to center that scored Minshull and set off another St. J celebration.
Mosher scored the winning run against Lyndon earlier in the week.
Mosher and Taytum Goodwin combined to quiet the Central Vermont bats for the first five innings.
Central Vermont jumped on St. J in the opening inning — Anders Scandale taking a walk, stealing second and scoring on an RBI hit.
The final stretch of the tournament has arrived. Cal West meets Connecticut Valley today at 4 p.m. in an elimination game. The survivor takes Central Vermont on Monday with that winner taking on unbeaten St. J in Tuesday’s championship. An “if necessary” game is slated for Wednesday.
Earlier Saturday, Connecticut Valley send Lyndon packing 5-2.
——
Little League 10-12 District 4 Baseball
At St. Johnsbury, Legion Field
Sunday, July 9
Game 1: Connecticut Valley 12, Barre 4
Tuesday, July 11
Game 2: Cal West 5, Lake Region 0
Game 3: St. Johnsbury 2, Lyndon 1 (7)
Wednesday, July 12
Game 4: Central Vermont 5, Connecticut Valley 3
Thursday, July 13
Game 5: St. Johnsbury 10, Cal West 3
Friday, July 14
Game 6: Lyndon 10, Lake Region 1
Game 7: Cal West 2, Barre 1
Saturday, July 15
Game 8: Connecticut Valley 5, Lyndon 2
Game 9: St. Johnsbury 2, Central Vermont 1
Sunday, July 16
Game 10: Cal West vs. Connecticut Valley, 4
Monday, July 17
Game 11: Central Vermont vs. Cal West-Connecticut Valley winner, 5
Tuesday, July 18
Game 12: St. Johnsbury vs. Game 11 winner, 6
Wednesday, July 19
Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, if necessary, 6
