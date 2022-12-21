WOODSVILLE — Addison Hadlock netted 12 points as Littleton stayed perfect with a 39-34 win over Woodsville in a Division IV girls basketball showdown on Wednesday night.
Addison Pilgrim added 10 points and Lauryn Corrigan had nine. Eliza Wagstaff had 12 for Woodsville while Paige Royer scored eight.
Late buckets by Wagstaff and Brianna Youngman brought the Engineers within two with just over a minute remaining. With 22 seconds on the clock, Woodsville had a chance to tie but Hadlock blocked the short-range shot attempt and then Corrigan iced the game at the free-throw line.
“Always a tough place to play and although we built a double-digit lead, Woodsville cut it to two in the fourth,” Crusaders coach Dale Prior said. “Nice job by Lauryn making three-of-four foul shots to seal the win.”
“Addie Pilgrim had a strong start offensively and Addison Hadlock and JuJu [Bromley] had a good second half. Really proud of this young team and where they are at. We will use the holiday break to work on things and get ready for the second half of the season.”
Woodsville plays at Blue Mountain on Dec. 27 at 7. Littleton hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Jan. 3.
LHS (6-0): Lauryn Corrigan 3-3-9, Addison Pilgrim 5-0-10, Nevaeh Fahey 1-0-2, JuJu Bromley 3-0-6, Addison Hadlock 5-0-12. Totals: 17-FG 3-11-FT 39.
WHS (3-2): Brianna Youngman 2-2-6, Jaylah Hogue 2-0-4, Eliza Wagstaff 5-1-12, Aliza Boutin 2-0-4, Paige Royer 4-0-8. Totals: 15-FG 3-7-FT 34.
LHS 6 14 15 5 — 39
WHS 8 7 7 12 — 34
3-Point FG: L 2 (Hadlock); W 1 (Wagstaff). Team Fouls: L 17, W 10.
COLEBROOK 37, PROFILE 19: In Bethlehem, Ariana Lord had eight points and nine rebounds as the Mohawks stayed undefeated with a road win.
Sierra Riff recorded eight steals for Colebrook, which had balanced scoring from seven players.
Mya Brown and Morgan Presby each scored six to lead the Pats.
Colebrook hosts Gorham and Profile hosts Lisbon, both on Jan. 4.
CA (4-0): Haley Rossitto 2-0-5, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Shyanna Fuller 2-1-5, Emma McKeage 4-0-9, Niomie Nadeau 2-2-6, Lexi Santamaria 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 4-0-8. Totals: 16-FG 3-8-FT 37.
PS (2-3): Evie Burger 1-1-3, Morgan Presby 3-0-6, Mya Brown 2-2-6, Lily Pospesil 1-0-2. Totals: 8-FG 3-12-FT 19.
CA 11 10 10 6 — 37
PS 5 2 7 5 — 19
3-Point FG: C 2 (Rossitto, McKeage). Team Fouls: C 15, P 5.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 64, STOWE 22: In Wells River, Jordan Alley collected 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals as the Bucks motored past the Raiders.
Kyra Nelson added nine points for the victors, who had nine scorers on the night and used a 25-8 second quarter to burst ahead.
“We did some good things tonight,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “Girls are working hard and sharing the ball well. We struggled early to get anything to go but found a better rhythm by the end of the first quarter.”
The Bucks host Woodsville on Tuesday.
SHS (0-3): Lanpher 1-1-3, Leonardo 2-0-4, Reeves 6-3-15. Totals: 9-FG 4-7-FT 22.
BMU (2-1): Lauren Joy 1-0-2, Kyra Nelson 5-1-11, Jordan Alley 10-3-23, Felicity Sulham 2-0-4, Maya Christy 4-0-8, Karli Blood 3-0-7, Kaydence McKean 1-0-2, Keegan Tillotson 2-0-4, Stephanie Boyce 1-1-3. Totals: 29-FG 5-8-FT 64.
SHS 6 8 4 4 — 22
BMU 7 25 16 16 — 64
3-Point FG: B 1 (Blood). Team Fouls: S 9, B 12.
HAZEN 50, VERGENNES 32: In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison turned in a 17-point, 14-rebound performance as the Wildcats won their fourth straight.
Alexis Christensen had 13 points and five rebounds in the victory and Ella Gillespie added seven points and eight boards.
HU led by just two entering halftime but used a 19-5 third quarter to pull away.
Hazen is at Fairfax on Tuesday.
HU (4-1): Tessa Luther 2-0-6, Alexis Christensen 4-3-13, Caitlyn Davison 7-2-17, Julia des Groseilliers 1-1-3, Ella Gillespie 3-1-7, Haley Michaud 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 7-13-FT 50.
VU (0-2): Ara 1-0-2, Kaelin 1-0-2, Kyra 3-3-10, Ava 1-0-2, Ashtin 2-0-6, Kendra 1-0-2, Finnley 4-0-8. Totals: 13-FG 3-4-FT 32.
HU 11 8 19 12 — 50
VU 8 9 5 10 — 32
3-Point FG: H 5 (Luther 2, Christensen 2, Davison); V 3 (Kyra, Ashtin). Team Fouls: H 9, V 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.