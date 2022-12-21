Wednesday H.S. Hockey Roundup: Colchester Blanks Vikings; St. J Scores First Win

Overcast. High near 35F. Winds light and variable..
Lyndon's Griffin Goodhue lays out Colchester's Cooper Blondin during the Lakers' 3-2 win in a Vermont high school hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDON CENTER — Austin Daigneault scored twice as the Colchester Lakers scooped up a chippy, hard-fought 3-0 win over Lyndon at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday.
Cooper Blondin had a goal and an assist and Evan Baird tallied two assists for Colchester, which led 1-0 after one and made it 3-0 after two.
Garett Shatney stood on his head for the Vikings, making 37 saves and keeping LI within striking distance.
Laker Toreen Burt saved 15 shots for the shutout.
“Garett Shatney played a great game in net for us,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “That could have been alot worse if not for him. The effort was there for all 45 minutes. We played with alot of grit which I love to see. We need to finish better. We had a few great scoring chances that we need to be able to capitalize on. That includes our power play. We need to take advantage of those opportunities. We are not creating enough havoc in front of the net. I saw a lot of improvement tonight overall. We just need to continue to work hard and get better.”
Lyndon (1-3) visits Spaulding on Wednesday.
ST. J 3, NORTHFIELD 0: In Lyndon Center, Ryder Busto had a goal and an assist as the Hilltopper picked up their first win of the season — also first-year coach Jim Windrow’s first victory at SJA.
Jack Lawson collected two assists while Connor Brigham (goal), Holden Newland (goal) and Jake Emerson (assist) got on the scoresheet.
Connor Brigham opened the scoring 2:16 into the first period with feeds from Busto and Lawson. Newland added to the Hilltopper lead 6 minutes later with a power-play goal.
With 3:37 left in the second, Busto put St. J up 3-0 with assists from Lawson and Emerson.
Sophomore goaltender Hamilton Awe earned his first shutout with 10 saves. The Hilltoppers outshot Northfield 39-10.
The Hilltoppers (1-2) host CVU next Wednesday at Fenton Chester Arena (6 p.m.)
GIRLS HOCKEY
HARTFORD 2, KINGDOM BLADES 0: In Hartford, Madison Barwood and Emma Bazin netted goals and freshman netminder Nella Bowen earned her first varsity shutout to send the Hurricanes (3-1) past the visiting Blades.
“We came out strong,” KB coach Shaun Mosher said. “Dominant in the first period. Utilizing the point, back checking, playing our game, using our speed. The second period we let up a short-handed goal and that took the wind out of our sails. The energy shifted and we never recovered.
The Blades (1-3) are CVU/MMU next Wednesday.
“We will have a healthy bench for the first time this season,” Mosher said.
