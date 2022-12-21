Wednesday H.S. Hockey Roundup: Colchester Blanks Vikings; St. J Scores First Win
Buy Now

Lyndon's Griffin Goodhue lays out Colchester's Cooper Blondin during the Lakers' 3-2 win in a Vermont high school hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

LYNDON CENTER — Austin Daigneault scored twice as the Colchester Lakers scooped up a chippy, hard-fought 3-0 win over Lyndon at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday.

Cooper Blondin had a goal and an assist and Evan Baird tallied two assists for Colchester, which led 1-0 after one and made it 3-0 after two.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.