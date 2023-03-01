LYNDON CENTER — The Kingdom Blades are marching on.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere scored 43 seconds into the game and third-seeded Blades rolled to a 3-0 victory over No. 6 Rice in a Division II girls hockey quarterfinal at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday night.
Skating fast and fearless, the young, deep and talented club extended its win streak to 13 games and punched its ticket to a second-ever final four.
“We talked about setting the tempo early,” KB coach Shaun Mosher said. “And we came out fast, finding the back of the net on the first shift of the game.”
Isabel Gaudreau used a filthy deke on the goaltender to finish a breakaway later in the first period for a 2-0 lead and Isabela Butler made it 3-0 in the second period.
Gabrielle Griffith and Ella Blaise contributed assists for the Blades (17-4), who have now won 16 of 17 games and will challenge No. 2 Burr and Burton in Saturday’s semifinals at 5:15 p.m.
The Blades beat the Bulldogs at their house 2-0 on Jan. 21.
“BBA is a good team and we’ll be preparing tomorrow to face them,” Mosher said. “We will be relying on our speed and depth.”
Taylor Blaise collected 10 saves in the shutout while netminder Samara Plunkett was under heavy pressure and thwarted 27 shots for Rice (7-11-3).
No. 5 Middlebury and No. 1 Woodstock will square off in the other semifinal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION II
No. 3 NORTH COUNTRY 83, No. 14 U-32 33: In Newport, Jorden Driver turned in a season-high 24 points, Cooper Brueck contributed 18 and the Falcons breezed their way into the quarterfinals.
North Country also got 11 points from Haidin Chilafoux and 10 from Hayden Boivin.
NC jumped out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead, extended it to 34-13 by half and kept its foot on the gas with a 26-11 third quarter.
North Country hosts No. 6 Mt. St. Joseph on Friday.
U-32 (5-16): Zellenga 3-0-8, Mislak 1-0-2, Page 4-0-8, Boyd 1-0-2, Sayers 4-0-8, Cioffi 2-1-5. Totals: 15-FG 1-6-FT 33.
NCU (19-2): Cooper Brueck 6-4-18, Brayden Pepin 1-0-2, Jorden Driver 9-4-24, Haidin Chilafoux 4-2-11, Watson Lafoon 1-0-2, Hayden Boivin 5-0-10, Tate Parker 1-0-2, Levi Brewer 2-0-4, Noah Fortin 0-1-1, Wyatt Descheneau 2-1-5, Royce Lancaster 2-0-4. Totals: 33-FG 12-14-FT 83.
U-32 4 9 11 9 — 33
NCU 18 16 26 23 — 83
3-Point FG: U 2 (Zellenga 2); N 5 (Brueck 2, Driver 2, Chilafoux). Team Fouls: U 10, N 10.
DIVISION IV
No. 3 DANVILLE 62, No. 14 WEST RUTLAND 57: In Danville, Andrew Joncas delivered 23 points, Christian Young (13) and Cooper Calkins combined for another 23 and the Bears survived a first-round scare.
A 19-9 second quarter in favor of Danville proved to be the difference-maker — helping the hosts pull ahead for a five-point halftime lead before the two teams played even the rest of the way.
Arius Andrews’ inside presence was felt, hauling in 14 rebounds, while Joncas was responsible for four of Danville’s six three-pointers.
“No complaining about wins in the postseason,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “That’s a very good 14-seed. They came ready to play. Arius was a beast on the boards.”
Danville will host No. 6 Twinfield in the quarterfinals Saturday at 2.
DHS (15-6): Anthoni Guinard 1-0-3, Andrew Joncas 8-3-23, Christian Young 5-2-13, Luke Ste. Marie 2-1-5, Hunter Horne 1-0-2, Cooper Calkins 4-2-10, Arius Andrews 2-0-4, Anthony Raymond 0-2-2. Totals: 23-FG 10-14-FT 62.
WR (4-17): Guay 5-4-14, Bailey 1-1-3, Hogan 4-0-9, Owens 4-3-14, Flood 3-1-8, Noel 3-3-9. Totals: 20-FG 12-20-FT 57.
WR 14 9 13 21 — 57
DHS 9 19 14 20 — 62
3-Point FG: W 5 (Hogan, Owens 3, Flood); D 6 (Guinard, Joncas 4, Young);. Team Fouls: W 14,D 17. Fouled Out: D, Raymond.
