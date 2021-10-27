DANVILLE — This time, there was no comeback in the tank for the Danville girls soccer team.
Not that it didn’t make for an entertaining Division IV girls soccer first-round playoff game Wednesday at Danville.
When they last played on Oct. 18 at Blue Mountain, three goals in the last 11 minutes gave Danville an improbable 4-3 win over the Bucks. This time, with a 3-0 lead going into the second half, the ninth-seeded Bucks clamped down defensively, and although eight-seed Danville had some chances, Blue Mountain hung on for a 3-1 win to advance to Friday’s D-IV semifinal at top-seed Proctor (12-0).
The Bucks got goals from freshmen Maya Christy at 19:29, and Kyra Nelson with 12:29 left in the first period for a 2-0 lead. That led to senior Kolby Nelson’s tally with 39 seconds left in the half for the 3-0 lead.
The save of the day was made by Danville’s Leah Klark in the first minute of the second half. She kept the deficit to 3-0 with a sprawling save on a full dive. At about the same point, with 39 seconds left in the first half, Kolby Nelson had made it 3-0 getting one past Klark on a rebound. Klark had 10 saves.
Visions of another comeback started to come to Danville when senior Ava Marshia beat Bucks keeper Emma Gray from in close. It came with 11:11 left and was assisted by classmate Rylie Cadieux, making it 3-1.
Shortly after the Bucks were whistled for a takedown. Senior Zoe Crocker took the shot from just outside the 18, with a wall of Bucks set up. Gray this time fisted the ball over net on a fine save. Marshia shortly after had a good look at a shot, but her drilled blast went high with seven minutes left. Gray ended up with six saves.
At the eight-minute mark, Bucks defender Lauren Joy was given a yellow card, and sat out the rest of the game.
“We were outplayed for the first 40 minutes. We played evenly with BMU for the first 20 minutes of the second half and really took it to BMU in the last 20 minutes of the game,” Danville coach Spencer Morse said. “We needed to be better at knowing when to shoot and when to give it to a teammate for a better shot.
“We are upset that we let this one get away from us, but mostly we are just upset to see the season end and not be able to play together as this team anymore,” he added. “Tip of the hat to the BMU goalie [Emma Gray]. While she didn’t have to make many saves, she had to make three high-quality saves while we were dominating the final 20 minutes to seal their win.”
Danville ends with a 6-9 record and graduates several key seniors, including Cadieux, Crocker, Marshia, Colleen Flinn, Liza Morse and Soline Herbst.
NO. 4 MT. ST. JOSEPH 5, NO. 13 HAZEN 0: In Rutland, Hazen was without its main keeper and short a starting midfielder, and MSJ scored 10 minutes in and added four more for the final score.
MSJ goalie Cindy Carranza had two saves, while Wildcats backup goalies Caitlyn Davidson and eighth-grader Mattie Mercier shared 18 saves.
“Playing with three eighth-graders and no seniors, Hazen will use this as motivation to return with a stronger version of the same team next year,” coach Harry Bessett said. “Despite the lopsided scoreline the game had the feeling of an even, back and forth battle.” Veteran Rutland Herald sportswriter Tom Haley said it was by far the best performance by a one-win team he had ever seen, coach Bessett added. Despite the disappointing end to chapter one of the no senior Wildcat squad, chapter two feels very optimistic, he emphasized.
DIVISION I
NO. 8 NORTH COUNTRY 1, NO. 9 MT. ANTHONY 0: In Newport, the NC defense made freshman Sabine Brueck’s unassisted goal with 26:42 left in the second half stand up for the win.
Falcons goalie Rileigh Fortin faced seven shots, making four saves. It was 12 shots with six saves for MAU’s Lexi Gerow.
The Patriots end at 7-7-1, while North Country takes an 11-2-1 record into Saturday’s D-I quarterfinal in Hinesburg at top-seeded Champlain Valley (noon start time).
NO. 5 MT. MANSFIELD 1, NO. 12 ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In Jericho, the Cougars scored with 10:24 left in the first half, Sydney Sears converting a Sabrina Goslin corner kick, for the game’s lone goal.
MMU goalie Bryan Hennessey had three saves, to 10 for the Hilltoppers’ Hayden Wilkins.
St. J finishes at 5-10, and loses Ellie Rice, Avery Tomczyk, Anna Cushing, Keating Maurer, Elizabeth LaFlamme and Makenna Brochu to graduation.
The Cougars move on with a 10-4-1 record.
NEW HAMPSHIRE DIVISION IV
NO. 4 LITTLETON 11, NO. 13 HINSDALE 0: In Littleton, Bre Lemay (four goals), senior Lauren McKee (three) and senior Josie Bryant (two) did most of the scoring, with senior Kaylee Manzella and eighth-grader Madison Nelson also chipped in with goals in the Crusader rout.
It added up to an 18-5 shots advantage for Littleton, which hosts the No. 12 Newport-No. 5 Sunapee winner in Sunday’s quarterfinals. LHS takes a 14-2-1 record into the game.
DIVISION II FIELD HOCKEY
NO. 7 ST. JOHNSBURY 6, NO. 10 MIDDLEBURY 1: In St. Johnsbury, senior Taylor Farnsworth had two goals and an assist, while classmate Clara Andre and junior Liv Eberhardt each added a goal and assist as the Hilltoppers went to a 10-5 record going into their Saturday quarterfinal at two-seed Hartford (11-3). The Hurricanes topped St. J 2-0 in the regular season.
Hannah Angell and Maggie Langlais scored in the second half for the Hilltoppers, who had a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers’ Cassie Bettis and Jolee Heffernan combined for 18 saves, to none to SJ’s Maddie Hurlbert. Kailyn LaDuke’s third-period goal was the lone Middlebury score.
The Hilltoppers had a 12-5 advantage in corners.
“We played our game today, connected our passes and utilized our corners as scoring opportunities,” SJ coach Tara Bailey said. “Three of our goals came off of our corners. We played well today because we played together and we’ll take this momentum to Hartford.”
DIVISION I BOYS SOCCER
NO 8 COLCHESTER 3, NO. 9 ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In Colchester, Joey Klemm had two goals and Curtis Bourassa the third as the Lakers snuck by the Hilltoppers in this D-I first-rounder. Klemm’s second tally made it 3-1 in the second half. Hilltoppers senior Liam Laidlaw had 12 saves.
Sophomore Aiden Brody and senior Murphy Young had the strikes for St. J, which ends at 5-7-2 and loses seniors Young, Laidlaw, Caleb Loomis, Tucker Chapman, Wyatt Knaus, Brandon Demars, Henry Heilman and Kenory Harry to graduation.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NO. 3 BURLINGTON 3, NO. 6 LYNDON 1: In a quarterfinal in Burlington, the host Seahorses ended Lyndon’s season at 6-9 by scores of 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17.
It was the last game in Viking maroon for seniors Spencer Johns, Evan Sanborn, Max McClure, Sullivan Davis and Nick Matteis.
