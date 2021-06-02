LITTLETON — The Gorham Huskies scored twice in their first at-bats, then five more times in the final ups, and did just enough in between to defeat Littleton 18-16 Wednesday at Apthorp Common to advance to the Division IV softball quarterfinals.
In the process, they ended the Crusaders’ season at 1-11. The game ended with some controversy when Huskies pitcher Bry Poirier fanned Littleton’s Jaiden Ridlon for the final out. After a question arose as to the count, the umpired conferred, then officially called it a strikeout and the end of the game.
It was the third strikeout of the game for Poirier, who gave up 13 hits in the see-saw game in which Gorham overcame a 9-2 deficit. The Huskies tied it 9-9 in the top of the fifth, then ended the frame with an 11-9 lead.
But LHS came back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 14-11 advantage, with Hannah Whitcomb’s two-run double tying it at 11. An infield hit by Hannah Brown and a groundout by Josie Bryant also scored runs.
It was 15-13 for the Crusaders going into the seventh after Emily Tholl belted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth for the insurance run, her second round-tripper of the season and third hit of the game. That inning ended with a great reflex stab of a hotshot back through the box by Poirier, robbing LHS freshman Kierra Charest of a hit.
But the two-run lead wasn’t enough as, after a bases-loaded wild pitch made it 15-14, the Huskies got clutch two-run singles from Halery Desilets and Poirier for an 18-15 lead and just the final three outs to record. Taytum Adams belted a one-out single but Poirier induced a groundout and the game-ending K.
Maddie Carbonneau pitched the first four innings with Ridlon going the last three. Ridlon made her own defensive gem, snaring a liner at her feet off the bat of Desilets in the top of the fifth.
The Crusaders graduate seniors Hannah Brown, Jaiden Ridlon, Emily Tholl and Jamielee Lamarre. Next for Gorham (5-7), a Saturday home game with the Colebrook Mohawks, who advanced by ousting Groveton.
— BY STEPHEN GARFIELD
WOODSVILLE 14, MOULTONBOROUGH 9: Playing their second road game in two days, Woodsville advanced to a 15-1 record while ending the Panthers’ season at 7-5.
Engineers senior Morgan Wagstaff maintained her torrid hitting pace, going 4-for-5 with two singles, a double and a triple. A bid for the cycle fell just short when the Panther right fielder made a great catch up against the fence.
She had plenty of help. Hitting out of the nine spot, Maddie Roy went 4-for-4 with three runs. Leah Krull (3-for-5, three runs) belted a two-run homer in the seventh to give Woodsville a seven-run margin. The Panthers had made an issue of things with a four-run sixth inning, making the score 12-7. The hosts then scored their final two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“They had seven hits, almost all of them bloops and flairs,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington noted. “But Moultonborough was good, they were effective on the basepaths and it was a good test for us.”
Defense was on display, especially behind the plate where catchers Emily Farr and Dory Roy made dives to home plate to prevent runs from scoring after wild pitches. Starting pitcher Mackenzie Kingsbury was on top of it, allowing one hit and three runs with nine strikeouts in five IP. Reliever Mackenzie Griswold went the last two frames.
The trips to the lower seeds’ fields continue with a Saturday 4 p.m. game in Bethlehem with the Profile Patriots (11-5). Woodsville beat them twice this season.
GIRLS TENNIS
LITTLETON 5, KEARSARGE 4: Tied 4-4 with the third doubles match to decide the outcome in Littleton, the Crusaders’ Carrie Meunier and Kaitlyn Ilacqua edged Marissa Montague and Kennedy Geary for 8-6 for the win, and a berth in Friday’s D-III championship.
Littleton will play the Gilford Golden Eagles at Alvirne High School in Hudson. LHS was also in the 2019 finals. Trailing the match 4-2 after Littleton won singles play, the visiting Cougars won the first two doubles matches to force the tie.
Singles: 1. Addy Stadler, K def. Olivia Corrigan 8-6; 2. Becca MacDowell, K def. Nathaly Rossi 8-2; 3. Lauren McKee, L def. Estelle Chamura 8-6; 4. Kaitlyn Ilaqua, L def. Callie Valeri 8-3; 5. Bre Lemay, L def. Marissa Montague 8-4; 6. Carrie Meunier, L def. Kennedy Geary 8-2. Doubles: 1. Stadler/Valeri def. Corrigan/Rossi 8-2; 2. MacDowell/Chamura def McKee/Lemay 8-3; 3. Meunier/Ilacqua def. Montague/Geary 8-6.
BOYS TENNIS
No. 8 ST. JOHNSBURY 7, No. 9 BRATTLEBORO 0: In St. Johnsbury, Mate Koszo, fresh off his second straight Vermont state singles championship, toppled Nathan Kim in straight sets to power a Hilltopper sweep in the first round of the Division I team tournament.
St. Johnsbury (10-5) visits No. 1 Burlington (10-0) on Saturday at 3 o’clock.
Singles: 1. Mate Koszo def. Nathan Kim 6-3, 6-4; 2. Jorge Trade def. Ben Luna 6-4, 6-3; 3. Jose Daniel def. Ty Smith 6-1, 6-0; 4. Elias Tussie def. Max Naylor 7-6 (6), 6-2; 5. Jack Jafif def. Mason Foard 6-4, 7-5; Doubles: 1. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza def. Abe Moore Odell/Leo Bodett 6-4, 7-6 (5); 2. Riku Momozawa/James Piluso def. Elias Gradinger/Ben Berg 7-5, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.