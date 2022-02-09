Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Andre, Blades Cut Down South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Senior Clara Andre had three goals and an assist as the Kingdom Blades knocked off South Burlington 5-2 for a Division I girls hockey win at Cairns Arena on Wednesday.
Sophomore Alexandra Mosher added two goals and an assist while sophomore Brooke-Lynne Choiniere collected three assists as the Blades notched their second win of the season.
Goalie Courtney Lewis preserved the victory with 17 saves. Reese Petit added one assist in the victory.
The triumph broke a six-game skid for the Blades (2-9), who host Burlington/Colchester Saturday at 6 at Fenton Chester Arena.
BOYS HOCKEY
HARWOOD 3, LYNDON 2: In Waterbury, Pacie McGrath scored twice and the Highlanders sent the Vikings to a fourth straight loss in a Divison II battle.
Nick Matteis and Alex Giroux tallied for Lyndon (8-6) while Andrew Menard and Jake Sanville added assists.
Logan Miller made 42 saves in net for the Vikings. Teighen Fils-Aime saved 32 for Harwood (8-7).
“The effort was there tonight, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “The penalties hurt us tonight. Our defense played a great game and our offense was better but we just couldn’t finish. This stretch of games has been tough on the team and you can see it.
“We need to get back to just enjoying the game again. A day off, a couple of good practices and a rivalry matchup vs St. J on Monday should be the recipe.”
Lyndon hosts St. J on Monday at 6 at Fenton Chester. The Vikings won the first meeting 7-1.
BOYS HOOPS
ST. JOHNSBURY 43, COLCHESTER 18: In St. Johnsbury, Murphy Young (11) and Colby Garey-Wright combined for 19 points against the Laker zone and the Hilltoppers tightened the defensive clamps in a Metro rout.
“Best defensive intensity that we’ve sustained over the course of a game all season,” SJ coach Ben Davis said. “Everyone on the roster played in the first half and contributed. True team win.”
St. J will prep for a showdown with Rutland on Saturday at 4 p.m.
CHS (6-7): Miller 3-1-7, Richard 1-0-2, Davis 3-0-7, Perry 1-0-2. Totals: 8-FG 1-7-FT 18.
SJ (10-1): Nathan Clay 0-1-1, Harry Geng 1-0-2, Colby Garey-Wright 4-0-8, Aiden Brody 1-0-2, Tobias Kamaan 2-1-5, Rex Hauser 1-1-3, Murphy Young 5-0-11, Sam Begin 1-0-2, Cole Banks 1-1-4, Patrick Keenan 1-0-2, Fritz Hauser 1-0-3. Totals: 18-FG 4-9-FT 43.
CHS 7 2 5 4 — 18
SJ 10 8 11 14 — 43
3-Point FG: C 1 (Davis); S 3 (Young, Banks, F. Hauser). Team Fouls: C 11, S 9.
NORTH COUNTRY 58, MILTON 31: In Milton, senior standout forward Austin Giroux scored 14 points in his return from a shoulder injury and the Falcons continued their chase for an unbeaten regular season.
Cooper Brueck turned in a game-high 18 points for the Falcons, who broke free from a tie game after one quarter by outscoring the Yellowjackets 28-8 in the middle two quarters.
Giroux was injured Dec. 27 at Lyndon.
“Great having such a two-way impact player back on the court,” Gunn said of Giroux. “It will take a couple of games to get the game legs back, but his energy and competitive drive take us to a different level.”
The Falcons host Middlebury on Saturday at 12:30.
NC (12-0): Cooper Brueck 7-1-18, Ian Applegate 2-0-4, Caden Colburn 1-0-2, Hadin Chilafoux 0-2-2, Cayde Micknak 4-0-8, Jorden Driver 1-0-3, Austin Giroux 6-0-14, Noah Fortin 1-0-3, Wyatt Descheneau 2-0-4. Totals: 24-FG 4-6-FT x.
MHS (5-8): Mathis 1-0-2, Reil 0-1-1, Button 1-0-2, Reen 1-0-2, Burke 1-0-2, Plouffe 0-2-2, McClellan 3-0-6, Godin 6-2-14 Totals: 13-FG 5-8-FT 31.
NC 11 15 13 19 — 58
MHS 11 4 4 12 — 31
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 3, Giroux 2, Fortin). Team Fouls: N 9, M 14. Fouled Out: M, Caragher.
WILLIAMSTOWN 56, LYNDON 53: In Lyndon Center, Evan Sanborn pumped in a career-high 28 points as the Vikings nearly picked off the Blue Devils.
Michael Murphy had 18 points in the Williamstown win. The Blue Devils were 19 of 32 from the foul line. Lyndon went 10 of 13.
The Vikes visit Randolph on Saturday night at 7:30.
WHS (9-6): Peloquin 2-2-8, Parrott 4-6-14, Murphy 4-9-18, DeForge 1-0-2, Donahue 4-0-10, Rouleau 1-0-2, Clark 0-2-2. Totals: 16-FG 19-32-FT 56.
LI (3-12): Gavin Williams 3-0-9, Evan Sanborn 10-6-28, Aiden Bogie 0-2-2, Zach Hale 3-1-7, Chevy Bandy 3-1-6. Totals: 19-FG 10-13-FT 53.
WHS 10 16 14 16 — 56
LI 4 18 12 19 — 53
3-Point FG: W 5 (Peloquin, Murphy, Donahue); L 5 (Williams 3, Sanborn 2). Team Fouls: W 11, L 19.
DANVILLE 63, BFA-FAIRFAX 43: In Fairfax, Dillon Brigham (19), Andrew Joncas (13), Christian Young (12) and Louie Palmieri (11) all hit double figures as the Bears topped the D-III Bullets.
Trailing 14-12 after the opening frame, Danville outscored Fairfax 38-15 in the middle two quarters. Brigham added 15 rebounds while all dive starters had two or more assists.
“All-around team win,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said. “Major contributions on both ends of the floor by all five starters. Very impressed with the mental focus and energy the boys brought tonight.”
The Bears host Craftsbury on Friday night.
DHS (10-4): Louie Palmieri 5-0-11, Anthoni Guniard 2-0-6, Andrew Joncas 5-0-13, Christian Young 6-0-12, Dillon Brigham 6-5-19, Anthony Raymond 1-0-2. Totals: 25-FG 5-8-FT 63.
BFA (4-8): Fletcher 3-0-7, Wimette 3-0-8, Greene 2-0-4, Chayer 1-0-3, Fontaine 3-0-6, Labor 2-2-6, R. Stygles 3-0-6, L. Stygles 1-1-3 . Totals: 18-FG 3-5-FT 43.
DHS 12 17 21 13 — 63
BFA 14 9 6 14 — 43
3-Point FG: D 8 (Palmieri 1, Guinard 2, Joncas 3, Brigham 2); B 4 (Fletcher, Wimette 2, Chayer). Team Fouls: D 6, B 16.
HAZEN 61, PEOPLES 33: In Hardwick, Carter Hill had a season-high 20 points and junior Jadon Baker added six points, eight assists and five steals to help keep the Wildcats near the top of the D-III standings.
Montpelier (13-1), top-ranked in D-II, is Hazen’s next opponent in a Friday night showdown in Montpelier.
PA (6-6): Grant 0-1-1, Moody 1-0-2, Veit 0-2-2, Follansbee 4-3-11, Lamare 2-0-5, Fongere 2-1-5, Richard 3-1-7. Totals: 12-FG 8-13-FT 33.
HU (12-2): Aasha Gould 1-0-2, Jadon Baker 2-0-6, Xavier Hill 3-0-6, Carter Hill 9-2-20, Tyler Rivard 4-4-12, Gabe Michaud 1-4-6, Fenton Meyer 1-0-2, Ryan Morrison 2-0-4, Ryker Willett 1-1-3. Totals: 24-FG 11-16-FT 61.
PA 9 7 5 12 — 33
HU 14 17 13 17 — 61
3-Point FG: P 1 (Lamare); H 2 (Baker). Team Fouls: P 15, H 17.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 80, CRAFTSBURY 37: In Craftsbury, Evan Dennis scored 15 while John Dennis added 14 as the Bucks bounced back from a loss to rival Woodsville.
All 12 Blue Mountain players scored, including senior Cam Dennis who was on the floor for the first time this season after returning from a knee injury.
The teams combined for 15 three-point field goals.
“Good rebound win – John Dennis hit a shot at the end of the first half that was from three-quarters of the court away,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said.
Blue Mountain hosts Northfield on Friday at 7 p.m.
BM (11-3): Tanner Winchester 2-1-5, Kris Fennimore 1-3-5, Kason Blood 4-0-9, Evan Dennis 6-2-15, Hayden Carle 2-0-5, Cam Dennis 2-0-5, Cedric Schaffer 2-0-5, John Dennis 6-0-14, Ethan Gilding 2-1-6, Cam Roy 1-1-3, Ricky Fennimore 1-2-4, Cooper Ingerson 2-0-4. Totals: 30-FG 12-29-FT-80.
CA (2-7-1): Locke 2-0-5, Washer 7-2-20, Guevvra 1-0-2, LaMare 1-0-3, Gravel 1-0-2, Haef 1-1-4, Miller 0-1-1. Totals: 13-FG 1-1-FT 37.
BM 24 13 22 21 — 80
CA 9 10 9 9 — 37
3-Point FG: B 8 (Blood, E. Dennis, Carle, C. Dennis, Shaffer, J. Dennis 2, Gilding); C 7 (Locke, Washer 4, LaMare, Haef). Team Fouls: B 9, C 15. Fouled Out: C, Washer, McCullan.
LITTLETON 75, LISBON 29: In Lisbon, Mike Hampson netted 13 points, one of 10 Littleton players to score, as the Crusaders rebounded from their Monday loss to White Mountains.
“Every player we brought scored and got nice playing time,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Braden Lewis had a career-high 12 points, same as Gavin Lewis with nine. Kalef Maccini lead us with 11 rebounds.”
The Crusaders visit Colebrook on Friday. Dylan Colby had a game-high 15 points for the Panthers, who host Lin-Wood on Thursday. Both games are at 6:30.
LHS (10-2): Grady Millen 1-0-2, Dre Akins 2-1-5, Mike Hampson 4-34-13, Kayden Hoskins 3-0-9, Jeff Santo 5-0-10, Carmichael Osorio 4-0-9, Grady Hadlock 2-0-4, Braden Lewis 5-0-12, Gavin Lewis 3-0-9, Kalef Maccini 0-2-2. Totals: 34-FG 6-11-FT 75.
LRS (0-13): Dylan Colby 6-0-15, Andrew Strout 4-0-9, Merrick Houston 1-1-3, Max Cryans 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 1-1-FT 29.
LHS 25 14 18 18 — 75
LRS 4 6 17 2 — 29
3-Point FG: Lit 11 (G. Lewis 3, Hoskins 3, Hampson 2, B. Lewis 2, Osorio); Lis 4 (Colby 3, Strout). Team Fouls: Lit 6, Lis 5.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 58, COLEBROOK 57: In Pittsburg, the Yellow Jackets outlasted the Mohawks after the Tribe couldn’t convert after bringing the ball up the court with four seconds left. “You gotta make free throws, and the short shots too,” CA coach Buddy Trask said. “We didn’t do that again tonight – 14 of 26, and 4 for 8 in the last quarter.”
Colebrook has lost six of its last seven while playing the iron of its schedule. It continues on Friday when the Mohawks visit Littleton (10-2). That was another close game earlier this season, LHS winning 71-65.
CA (7-8): Kolton Dowse 3-3-10, Jackson Weir 1-1-3, Balin LaPerle 1-0-2, Ashton Herres 2-0-4, Izik Thibodeau 5-3-13, Kaiden Dowse 6-6-18, Maddox Godzyk 3-1-7. Totals: 21-FG 14-26-FT 57.
PC (6-7): K. Hurlburt 7-1-15, McMann 1-0-2, Umluh 2-4-8, Foote 7-4-19, Griffin Hurlburt 3-0-6, Haley 3-2-8. Totals: 22-FG 14-23-FT 58.
3-Point FG: C 1 (Ko. Dowse); P 1 (Foote). Team Fouls: C 20, P 22. Fouled Out: P, Haley.
WOODSVILLE 73, PROFILE 40: In Woodsville, Michael Maccini and Landon Kingsbury combined for 30 points while Cam Tenney-Burt and Elijah Flocke each chipped in 14 as the unbeaten, defending champion Engineers rolled to a season sweep of the Patriots.
A 25-7 first quarter set the tone for Woodsville.
Josh Robie and Alex Leslie paced Profile with 12 points apiece.
The Pats host Lin-Wood on Monday. The Engineers welcome Colebrook on Tuesday.
PS (8-6): Josh Robie 3-3-12, Karsen Robie 3-0-9, Riley Plante 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 5-2-12, Cayden Wakeham 1-0-3, Billy Joseph 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 5-15-FT 40.
WHS (14-0): Colby Youngman 1-0-2, Connor Houston 1-0-2, Cam Tenney-Burt 5-2-14, Michael Maccini 4-3-15, Landon Kingsbury 6-3-15, Cam Davidson 3-1-7, Nick Vigent 2-0-4, Elijah Flocke 6-2-14. Totals: 28-FG 11-17-FT 73.
PS 7 12 15 6 — 40
WHS 25 20 18 10 — 73
3-Point FG: P 7 (J. Robie, K. Robie, Wakeham); W 6 (Tenney-Burt 2, Maccini 4). Team Fouls: P 17, W 17. Fouled Out: P, Wakeham.
GROVETON 54, MOULTONBOROUGH 23: In Groveton, the Eagles scored 26 of their 29 second-half points in the third quarter for the convincing win.
Ben Wheelock (23 points, 10 boards) put up a double-double while Kaden Cloutier added 10 points and eight assists.
Groveton hosts Gorham Friday at 6:30.
MA (0-13): Porustra 1-0-2, Ringelstein 1-0-2, Strugon 4-0-8, Adams 4-2-11. Totals: 10-FG 2-8-23.
GHS (9-6): Jace Ramsey 1-0-2, Kasen Cloutier 5-0-10, Ben Wheelock 10-1-23, Luke Shannon 5-0-11, Chris Corliss 4-0-8. Totals: 25-FG 1-4-FT 54.
MA 8 7 2 6 — 23
GH 11 14 26 3 — 54
3-Point FG: M 1 (Adams); G Wheelock 2, Shannon). Team Fouls: M 5, G 10.
GIRLS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 50, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 44: In Pittsburg, Ariana Lord collected 20 points and 18 rebounds as the Mohawks handed the Yellow Jackets just their second loss of the season.
Shyanna Fuller had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals while Emma McKeage tallied 11 points and four steals in the win.
Katie Loranger led PC with 16 points.
Colebrook hosts Littleton on Friday night.
CA (11-5): Sabrina Tallmage 1-0-2, Haley Rossitto 3-1-7, Shaynna Fuller 2-6-10, Emma McKeage 4-3-11, Ariana Lord 6-9-20 . Totals: 16-FG 18-28-FT 50.
PC (13-2): Giroux 4-1-10, Ndegwa 1-0-2, Cote 0-1-1, Loranger 5-6-16, Grondin 3-3-9, Placey 3-0-6. Totals: 16-FG 11-21-FT 44.
CA 14 14 8 14 — 50
PC 7 13 14 10 — 44
3-Point FG: P 1 (Giroux). Team Fouls: C 17, P 20. Fouled Out: C, Riff; P, Cote, Grondin.
WOODSVILLE 33, PROFILE 20: In Woodsville, Emily Farr had a game-high 10 points and the Engineers went on to their seventh straight win.
Maya Brown led the Patriots with nine points.
“We started slow offensively but our defense kept us in it throughout the game turning steals into points,” WHS coach Tori Clough said. “When we got open looks we couldn’t convert them, which you can attest to their defensive pressure. Leah Krull played well running the offense and with ball pressure on defense. Maddie Roy always draws the best offensive player and she did well tonight containing their best player. The rest of the team did well playing good help defense.”
Woodsville is at Littleton (nine straight wins) in a key tilt on Saturday at 4:30. Profile hosts Lin-Wood on Monday.
PS (4-11): Morgan Presby 1-0-2, Mya Brown 3-2-9, Lily Pospesil 0-1-1, Maddie Koehler 1-0-2, Kyah Knight 3-0-6. Totals: 8-FG 3-8-FT 20.
WHS (13-3): Maddie Roy 1-0-2, Eliza Wagstaff 2-3-7, Emily Farr 4-2-10, Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-0-8, Leah Krull 2-0-4, Paige Royer 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 5-13-FT 33.
PS 7 6 2 5 — 20
WHS 11 11 9 2 — 33
3-Point FG: W 2 (Kingsbury 2). Team Fouls: P 13, W 16. Fouled Out: P, Brown.
GROVETON 54, MOULTONBOROUGH 21: In Groveton, Marissa Kenison continued her prolific scoring with 23 points while senior Emily Schafermeyer had 13 in the Eagle victory.
It was the fourth straight win for Groveton (11-4), which is tied for sixth place with Newmarket.
“Marissa is in a stretch where she’s really scoring well,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “Emily had been in a little bit of a slump, and she broke off it tonight.”
Groveton hosts Gorham (7-7) Friday at 5.
MA (5-9): Gleeson 0-2-2, Sherkanowski 3-0-7, Whiting 1-0-2, Johnson 0-1-1, Boucher 2-3-9. Totals: 6-FG 6-8-FT 21.
GHS (11-4): Mackenzie Pape 2-4-8, Madison Ash 2-2-6, Marissa Kenison 9-2-23, Emily Schafermeyer 5-0-13, Paiuge Lambert 1-0-2, Katherine Bushey 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 8-12-FT 54.
MA 9 5 3 4 — 21
GHS 20 15 9 10 — 54
3-Point FG: M 3 (Boucher 2, Sherkanowski) G 6 (Kenison 3, Schafermeyer 3). Team Fouls: M 12, G 10.
NEWFOUND 43, WHITE MOUNTAINS 23: In Whitefield, the visiting Bears held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter, and went on to their fourth straight win.
Newfound also made eight 3-pointers, to none for the Spartans.
WM visits Prospect Mountain Friday at 5 p.m.
WM (8-8): Ciera Challinor 1-0-2, Emma Simpson 0-3-3, Olivia Shallow 1-1-3, Carissa Challinor 2-0-4, Ainsley Savage 4-3-11. Totals: 6-FG 7-12-FT 23.
NR (12-3): McKellar 1-2-4, Bohlman 4-1-10, Barney 4-0-12, Huckins 3-0-6, Douville 3-0-8, Agro 1-0-3. Totals: 16-FG 3-9-FT 43.
NR 7 13 10 13 — 43
WM 0 4 13 6 — 23
3-Point FG: N 8 (Barney 4, Douville 2, Bohlman, Agro). Team Fouls: N 11, W 6.
