LYNDON CENTER — Adrienne Birtcher scored on a feed from Molly Smith in overtime and the host Lyndon Vikings scored a 3-2 field hockey win over rival St. J Academy on Tuesday.

Taylor Ott and Sarah Tanner tallied for Lyndon, which rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to earn its first win of the season. Down 2-1 in the fourth quarter, Tanner tied the game with 11:24 to go. Smith finished with two assists.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.