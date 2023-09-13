LYNDON CENTER — Adrienne Birtcher scored on a feed from Molly Smith in overtime and the host Lyndon Vikings scored a 3-2 field hockey win over rival St. J Academy on Tuesday.
Taylor Ott and Sarah Tanner tallied for Lyndon, which rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to earn its first win of the season. Down 2-1 in the fourth quarter, Tanner tied the game with 11:24 to go. Smith finished with two assists.
Sophia Hartje scored both goals for the Hilltoppers (0-1-1), one in the second and one in the fourth. Meredith Roy and Grace O’Malley picked up the assists.
“Tough game today,” SJA coach Tara Bailey said. “We showed some great skill and potential today and are really proud of them. Sophia Hartje, in only her second game, found herself in the right position to score twice. We also had great play from Maggie Langlais at forward, Grace O’Malley at midfield, Ella Blanchard and Dillon Davis on defense. Samara Rutledge was strong in goal for us [five saves]. We look forward to playing a tough D-II opponent in Burr and Burton on Friday for our first home game.”
Lyndon (1-3) is at Milton on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 0, HARWOOD 0 (OT)
In Duxbury, the Falcons and the Highlanders battled through overtime to a scoreless draw.
NCU’s Ava Bouchard made 10 saves.
North Country (1-0-2) plays at Milton on Tuesday.
MASCOMA 3, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0
In Canaan, Bryanna Thurston, Makenna Houston and Ann Buffington deposited goals in the first, second and third periods in the home triumph.
Mascoma (4-1) outshot the Spartans 14-4.
Gabbie Pierce made four saves for the hosts while Averey Harris turned away 11 shots for the Spartans.
White Mountains (2-3) heads to Winnisquam on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
BURKE MOUNTAIN 3, LYNDON 2
In Lyndon Center, the Vikings put together their best effort of the young season before conceding the game-winning goal in the final minutes.
Keira Larrabee and Ella Marsh supplied the goals for Lyndon while goalie Molly Renaudette made 26 saves.
Lyndon (0-3) travels to Thetford on Saturday.
STOWE 2, NORTH COUNTRY 1
In Stowe, the defending Division III champion Raiders earned a one-goal victory over the Falcons.
Charli Kellaway knotted the game at one-all in the second half but Stowe would follow with an answer.
Maya Auger registered seven saves for North Country.
NCU (1-2-1) welcomes rival Lake Region on Tuesday
LAKE REGION 4, PEOPLES 0
In Orleans, Brooklyn Hinton scored twice while Madison Bowman and Avery Hansen each had a goal and an assist as the Rangers ran their record to 4-0.
It was the fourth shutout in four games for the Ranger defense. Three of LR’s goals came from outside the 18, two coming from Hinton and one from Bowman. Hinton’s second came on a direct kick.
Avery Slayton saved seven shots for PA (1-3-1). Sylvia Brownlow made eight saves in the win.
“LR excelled throughout the midfield controlling the pace and possession of the ball,” LRU coach Mary Farnsworth said. “The LR defense continued to dominate in their half of the field closing down opportunities. The PA offensive line played hard in the second half seizing opportunities to shoot from distance.”
The Rangers prepare to play rival North Country on Tuesday.
RICHFORD 6, DANVILLE 1
In Danville, Kyrielle Deuso scored four times and the Falcons scored five unanswered goals, four in the second half, to win on the road.
Jazmine Cunningham and Brooklyn Letourneau also tallied in the win.
Eliska Siebenbrunner scored on a feed from Lauren Joncas in the 20th minute as the Bears drew even 1-all before Deuso gave the visitors a 2-1 lead in the 30th minute. Then a Jazmine Cunningham PK in the 43rd minute opened the floodgates.
“The PK for Richford in the second half really changed the momentum of the game,” DHS coach Spencer Morse said. “Despite being down a goal we were in really good shape up until that point of the game.
Richford’s Vanessa Tessier had 10 saves while Danville’s Leah Klark finished with eight.
“Richford was more hungry than us around the goal,” Morse said. “We had our chances but need to work on that drive to finish. We had no answer to Kyrielle Deuso today.”
Danville (0-2) hosts Blue Mountain on Tuesday.
HAZEN 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2
In Wells River, Autumn Dailey sent home the game-winner as the Wildcats stormed back in the second half to take down the Bucks.
Down 2-0 at the break, Isabelle Gouin and Tessa Luther scored three minutes apart in the 55th and 58th minutes to tie things. Then Dailey struck in the 67th minute and the Hazen defense did the rest to preserve the victory.
“Overall it was a pretty even match,” Bucks coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “We played very well in the first half and Hazen did well in the second. The winning goal was an unfortunate ball that was kicked high and landed inside the six, just bouncing over [our goalie] Felicity.”
Blue Mountain jumped out quick to its lead, with Karli Blood and Jordan Alley scoring in the 9th and 13th minutes.
Ella Renaud recorded four saves for Hazen. BMU keeper Felicity Sulham stopped nine shots.
“I’m happy with the way we played today and had hoped we’d hang on for the victory,” Eiskamp said. “The girls worked hard but it just wasn’t enough today.”
Both teams return to action on Saturday, with Hazen (1-1-1) hosting Winooski and Blue Mountain (0-2) making the short trip over to Woodsville.
WOODSVILLE 3, LIN-WOOD 2
In Woodsville, Katie Houston supplied the game-winner with 11 minutes to go as the Engineers outlasted the Lumberjacks in a matchup of Division IV unbeatens.
Lin-Wood went 1-0 in the 27th minute, but Makayla Walker and Kate Vasconcelos responded with tallies in the 32nd and 38th minutes to give the hosts a 2-1 halftime lead.
The Lumberjacks (4-1) equalized six minutes into the second half before Houston put WHS (6-0) ahead on an Allee Row assist. Houston also had a first-half assist.
“It was a battle between two undefeated teams and a tough-fought win,” Engineers coach Sara Lang said.
Woodsville hosts rival Blue Mountain on Saturday at 11.
PROFILE 3, GORHAM 1
In Gorham, Natalie Brantley and Katy McPhaul each tallied as the Patriots continued their winning ways at the expense of the Huskies.
A Gorham own goal off an Ella McPhaul corner kick opened the scoring, then Brantley scored unassisted for a 2-0 halftime lead. After the Huskies got one back, Ella McPhaul set up Katy McPhaul to ice it.
Profile (5-0) plays at Moultonborough on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 10, LIN-WOOD 0
In Woodsville, Coby Youngman netted four goals and an assist, Conner Newcomb had a hat trick and Ben Taylor tallied two goals and three assists as the Engineers raced out to another lopsided win.
Woodsville has scored double-digit goals while shutting out their opponents in three of its last four games.
Owen McClintock had a goal and an assist while Ryan Walker (two), Jack Boudreault and Connor Houston supplied the other helpers.
Ethan Kimball kept things scoreless in net for the Engineers.
Woodsville (5-1) welcomes Blue Mountain on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
In St. Johnsbury, both the Hilltopper boys and girls teams earned convincing victories.
Each team posted a score of 15 to top neighboring Lyndon (girls 48, boys 50).
The SJA boys took the top eight spots and 12 of the top 15 while the girls claimed the top six finishes and nine of the top 10.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman finished in 17:53 to secure the individual victory while Ruth Krebs (22:26) was tops on the girls side.
The boys top five also included Emmett Johnson (18:16), Isaac Lenzini (18:22), Evan Windrow (19:08) and Nathaniel Bernier (19:15).
“Boys had a good home opener and ran as a pack through the first two miles,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said.
Joining Krebs in the girls top five was Willa Kantrowitz (23:09), Siri Jolliffe (23:24), Emersen Mitchell (23:44) and Bennett Crance (23:45).
“The girls are really challenging each other and learning how to work hard,” SJA coach Tara Hemond said.
Next up is the Kingdom Cup at North Country on Tuesday.
