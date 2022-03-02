Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Brigham, Bears Turn Back Lions; No. 1 Falcons Pull Away From Lyndon

DANVILLE — Dillon Brigham had 26 points and the fifth-seeded Danville Bears pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 45-27 win over 12th-seeded Grace Christian in a Division IV first-round game on Wednesday night.
The Bears advance to fave rival and No. 4 Blue Mountain in a Saturday night quarterfinal in Wells River.
Up 23-17 at the half, the game stayed low-scoring as Danville outscored the visitors 8-6 in the third quarter. Danville’s defense clamped down again at that point, and they outscored the Lions 14-4 in the fourth.
“Good game, [although] we took a lot of quick shots tonight,” Danville coach Jason Brigham said. “We’re a young team. This was the first playoff game for all but two of our guys.”
Dillon Brigham was key, with double-digit rebounding and several blocks.
“They had nobody who could contend with Dillon,” coach Brigham said. “I give Grace Christian a lot of credit. It’s a first-year program, and they really scrapped. They should be proud of their effort.”
Many fans made the three-hour trip with them from Bennington, he added.
Looking ahead to Saturday’s game at Blue Mountain, “we might come in and shoot lights out, or who knows,” coach Brigham said. “I’ve given up trying to figure out this group,” he added with a laugh.
The Bucks beat Danville twice in their two games this year.
GC (4-9): Martin 2-0-4, Tran 3-0-6, Seme 1-0-2, Gile 4-0-8, Sabater 3-1-7. Totals: 13-FG 1-2-FT 27.
DHS (15-7): Anthoni Guinard 1-0-2, Andrew Joncas 4-0-10, Christian Young 2-2-6, Dillon Brigham 10-5-26, Anthony Raymond 0-1-1. Totals: 17-FG 8-10-FT 45.
GC 6 11 6 4 — 27
DHS 12 11 8 14 — 45
3-Point FG: D 3 (Joncas 2, Brigham). Team Fouls: G 16, D 11.
DIVISION II
No. 1 NCU 52, No. 16 LYNDON 32: In Newport, Austin Giroux had 14 points, one of four Falcons players in double-figures scoring, as the Falcons held the visiting Vikings scoreless in a stretch of the fourth quarter to move into Friday’s quarterfinals.
North Country will host No. 8 U-32, which eliminated No. 9 Harwood.
It was the second of a back-to-back for the Vikings, who ousted Lake Region in a Tuesday play-in game. Lyndon trailed 33-20 going into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings hit three straight 3-pointers to cut it to 37-29. The third was by Gavin Williams and was from some 35 feet away with 6:39 left.
The Falcons scored the next six points, the last two on a Cayde Micknak drive to the hoop from just past midcourt that made it 43-29 with 2:50 left.
“Lyndon came out and battled extremely hard defensively in the first half,” North Country coach John Gunn said. “A lot of credit to them after playing back-to-back nights.”
The Vikings lose to graduation, seniors Chevy Bandy, Aiden Bogie, Evan Sanborn and Mason Sylvestor.
“We were able to keep within striking distance through most of the game in large part due to our defensive efforts,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “The boys gave it everything they had. We are thankful for the seniors and their commitment to the program (Evan, Aiden, Chevy, and Mason). Each one of them has a bright future ahead.”
Tipfor Friday’s game is 7 p.m.
LI (5-17): Gavin Williams 5-0-13, Ethan Lussier 1-0-3, Evan Sanborn 3-4-12, Aiden Bogie 0-2-2, Chevy Bandy 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 6-9-FT 32.
NC (19-1): Cooper Brueck 3-5-11, Ian Applegate 3-6-12, Cayde Micknak 4-2-11, Jordan Driver 1-0-2, Austin Giroux 4-6-14, Wyatt Desceneau 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 19-24-FT 52.
LI 10 3 7 12 — 32
NC 10 12 11 19 — 52
3-Point FG: L 6 (Williams 3, Sanborn 2, Lussier); N 1 (Micknak). Team Fouls: L 19, N 8.
