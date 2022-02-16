Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Brigham, Joncas Fuel Bears’ Rout In Twinfield

TWINFIELD — Senior Dillon Brigham (21) and freshman Andrew Joncas combined for 40 points as Danville rolled past Route 2 rival Twinfield 60-39 in a Division IV title on Wednesday night.
Joncas (six) and Brigham combined for 10 of the Bears’ 11 three-pointers while Brigham collected 20 boards as Danville won its fourth straight.
“Andrew isn’t a freshman anymore; not how he’s playing,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said. “For a freshman to pop in 3-pointers like that…
“We rebounded the heck out of the ball tonight. Proud of the way the boys played. They kept their heads, moved the ball well. Twinfield is not always an easy place to play.”
The Bears host Northfield on Saturday at 5 p.m.
DHS (12-4): Anthoni Guinard 3-1-8, Andrew Joncas 6-1-19, Christian Young 3-4-10, Dillon Brigham 7-3-21, Anthony Raymond 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 9-11-60.
TU (6-8): Gouge 3-0-8, Russell 1-0-3, Medose 1-3-5, Moran 1-0-3, Bernatchy 1-0-2, Alexander 3-0-6, Roberts 3-1-8, Cushing 1-0-2, McAlarney 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 4-10-39.
DHS 13 15 16 16 — 60
TU 3 5 19 12 — 39
3-Point FG: D 11 (Joncas 6, Brigham 4, Guinard). T 5 (Gouge 2, Russell, Moran, Roberts). Team Fouls: D 12, T 13.
HAZEN 44, LAMOILLE 25: In Hyde Park, Tyler Rivard had 20 points and 15 rebounds and the Wildcats held the host Lancers to 10 second-half points.
“Really good defensive effort tonight, especially in the second half,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said after the team won for the fourth time in its last five games.
The Wildcats host Lake Region on Friday.
HU (14-3): Aasha Gould 1-1-3, Jadon Baker 2-0-5, Xavier Hill 3-0-9, Carter Hill 3-0-6, Tyler Rivard 8-4-20, Lincoln Michaud 0-1-1, Totals: 17-FG 6-9-FT 44.
LU (7-10): Dearborn 3-0-6, Stanton 3-1-7, Clark 2-0-5, Locke 1-1-3, Tilton 1-0-2, Chapin 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 2-6-25.
HU 10 10 12 12 — 44
LU 6 9 6 4 — 25
3-Point FG: H 4 (X. Hill 3, Baker); L 3 (Dearborn 2, Clark). Team Fouls: H 11, L 14.
THETFORD 60, LYNDON 51: In Thetford, Boone Fahey scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers handed the Vikings their eighth straight loss.
Gavin Williams hit four 3s and had 17 points to pace Lyndon, which hosts U-32 on Friday night at 6:30.
LI (3-14): Gavin Williams 5-3-17, Cam Berry 4-1-11, Evan Sanborn 4-0-8, Aiden Bogie 2-0-5, Chevy Bandy 4-2-10. Totals: 19-FG 5-9-FT 51.
TA (4-11): Clay 1-1-3, Briglin 1-2-4, Gilman 4-2-14, Parkman 0-8-8, McGovern 4-0-11, Fahey 6-7-20. Totals: 18-FG 17-24-FT 60
LI 9 13 12 17 — 51
TA 16 9 13 22 — 60
3-Point FG: T 6 (McGovern 3, Gilman 2, Fahey); L 6 (Williams 4, Berry, Bogie). Team Fouls: L 23, T 15. Fouled Out: L, Williams, Bogie, Bandy.
WINOOSKI 53, BLUE MOUNTAIN 41: In Winooski, Trevon Bradley scored 17 points and Division III’s top-ranked Spartans pulled away late for their 15th win in 16 games.
“We played them tough,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said.
Evan Dennis had 12 points to lead Blue Mountain, which led 32-31 after three. The Spartans outscored the Bucks 21-9 in the fourth.
“They are the fastest team we will see all season,” Cook said. “McIver and Bradley really get up and down the floor. We did a great job defensively; they didn’t get much in the half court. We wore down a bit in the fourth. We had a two-minute spell where we lost our composure a bit.”
The Bucks host Stowe on Friday.
BM (12-4): Evan Dennis 6-0-12, John Dennis 1-1-3, Ethan Gilding 3-0-6, Ricky Fennimore 4-2-10, Cooper Ingerson 3-0-7, Jacob Dube 1-0-3. Totals: 18-FG 3-6-FT 41.
WHS (15-1): Bradley 7-3-18, McIver 4-1-11, Benoit 1-1-3, Johnson 4-2-10, Bourgois 1-0-3, Tarris 0-1-1, Bennett 3-1-7. Totals: 20-FG 9-18-FT 53.
BM 6 11 15 9 — 41
WHS 6 12 14 21 — 53
3-Point FG: B 2 (Ingerson, Dube); W 4 (Bradley, McIver 2, Bourgois). Team Fouls: B 12, W 6.
