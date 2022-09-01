Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Brown, Burger Fuel Patriot Rout
BETHLEHEM — Mya Brown and Evie Burger were hat-trick heroes on Wednesday, powering the Profile Patriots to a 6-0 victory over visiting Pittsburg-Canaan.

Brown opened the scoring five minutes in with a goal-line tap-in and Burger used her speed to turn the corner on the PC defender and find the corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.

