Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Brown, Burger Fuel Patriot Rout

BETHLEHEM — Mya Brown and Evie Burger were hat-trick heroes on Wednesday, powering the Profile Patriots to a 6-0 victory over visiting Pittsburg-Canaan.
Brown opened the scoring five minutes in with a goal-line tap-in and Burger used her speed to turn the corner on the PC defender and find the corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Burger had an identical goal three minutes later from a perfectly weighted pass from senior midfielder Sophie Bell. The fourth goal of the first half started with a blast from sophomore midfielder Makenna Price. It ricocheted off the goal post directly to Brown for the finish.
Burger took another feed from Bell for her third goal of the day and Profile’s fifth. The final goal was an own goal as a defender deflected a shot from Brown past her own goalkeeper.
Profile goalkeeper Morgan Presby came off her line several times to prevent any real serious threats despite opponents’ speed up top.
“Our unsung hero today was midfielder Lily Pospesil,” Profile coach Jack Bartlett said. “I challenged her to see the whole field and distribute to her teammates’ feet. She did both today. Our entire midfield is coming together and Lily is a big part of it “
The Patriots (2-0) visit Groveton on Friday at 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
PROFILE 5, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 1: In Bethlehem, Alex Leslie scored twice in the second half while Adam Bell notched a goal and an assist as the Patriots routed the Yellowjackets.
Pearson Freligh and Hussein Dubha also tallied while Satchel Miller-White, Kobe Toms and Mufeed Dubha picked up assists.
Bell opened the scoring after depositing a direct kick in the upper right corner. Profile, which outshot the visitors 12-6, led 3-0 at halftime and 5-0 before Austin Hostetter scores for PC.
Profile (2-0) is at Groveton on Friday at 10 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
LITTLETON 4, FRANKLIN 0: In Littleton, Hailee Beane scored twice and Rebecca Colby added a goal and two assists as the Crusaders rebounded from a season-opening loss to Berlin.
Angela D’Orazio also scored and had an assist in the win.
Playing with just seven players in Monday’s shorthanded defeat, Littleton played with 10 on the field on Wednesday. The Crusaders played two seventh-graders and a new sophomore, all of whom subbed into the game and gained valuable game experience.
Littleton had 19 corners while Franklin goaltender Savaughna Slocum played well in the cage.
The Crusaders (1-1) will visit White Mountains on Tuesday.
