Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Power Past Bears; Dowse, Mohawks Survive Huskies

WELLS RIVER — Jordan Alley delivered a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double and Felicity Sulham added 14 points of her own while grabbing six boards in the Blue Mountain Bucks’ 52-24 Division IV win over the Bears on Wednesday night.
Blue Mountain led 28-12 at halftime after holding Danville scoreless in the first quarter.
Kyra Nelson added eight points for the hosts and Keegan Tillotson had seven points and five rebounds.
“Girls played well right out of the locker room and we were able to get out to a bit of a lead,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “We rebounded the ball better tonight than we have so we kept them to one shot on most possessions. Felicity had a very good game both rebounding and scoring the ball. Good energy tonight.”
Laci Potter and Lauren Joncas each scored 10 for Danville.
“We lacked consistently tonight,” Bears’ coach Nick DeCaro said. We played well in spurts, but against a team as strong and rounded as Blue Mountain it has to be four quarters of really solid basketball. I like that we started to drive to the basket better tonight and the effort of the defensive end continues to improve.”
Blue Mountain welcomes Williamstown on Saturday. Danville returns home for a clash with BFA-Fairfax on Monday.
BMU (5-1): Lauren Joy 1-0-2, Kyra Nelson 4-0-8, Jordan Alley 5-4-14, Felicity Sulham 5-4-14, Maya Christy 1-0-2, Shannon Florentine 0-2-2, Kaydence McKean 0-1-1, Keegan Tillotson 3-0-7, Stephanie Boyce 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 11-17-FT 54.
DHS (1-6): Lilli Klark 1-0-2, Laci Potter 3-1-10, Lauren Joncas 4-0-10, Taylor Carson 1-0-2. Totals: 8-FG 1-4-FT 24.
BMU 15 13 12 12 — 54
DHS 0 12 4 8 — 24
3-Point FG: B 1 (Tillotson); D 5 (Potter 3, Joncas 2). Team Fouls: B 10, D 18. Fouled Out: D, Kai-lai Huang.
NORTH COUNTRY 56, MISSISQUOI 28: In Newport, Sabine Brueck notched a game-high 16 points while Mya Auger (11) and Cora Nadeau (10) also hit double digits as the Falcons made it eight straight wins to start their season.
Aaliyah Wilburn added nine points for NC.
“Some great moments of defensive intensity,” Falcons’ coach Sarah Roy said. “Second and fourth quarters were solid. We have yet to put together four quarters of absolute defensive focus; we’ll get there, with continued emphasis, expectation and accountability. When we put it all together, we will be dangerous — I can’t wait.”
North Country is at Vergennes on Saturday.
NCU (8-0): Sabine Brueck 7-0-16, Mya Auger 5-0-11, Emma Fortin 1-0-2, Haidin Bathalon 1-0-2, Rileigh Fortin 1-0-2, Addie Nelson 2-0-4, Cora Nadeau 4-0-10, Aaliyah Wilburn 4-0-9. Totals: 20-FG 5-6-FT 56.
MVU (2-4): Duprey 1-0-2, Pigeon 3-0-6, Bourdeau 2-0-4, S. Reynolds 2-0-4, Vincent 3-0-6, K. Reynolds 2-0-4, Langlois 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 4-5-FT 28.
NCU 19 12 21 4 — 56
MVU 10 4 10 4 — 28
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 3, Auger, Nadeau 2, Wilburn). Team Fouls: N 6, M 8.
PROFILE 42, LISBON 18: In Bethlehem, Morgan Presby, Mya Brown and Maddie Koehler each scored eight points in a balanced Patriot win.
Kyah Knight added seven while Lisbon’s Kaitlyn Clark led all scorers with 11. Tori Jellison hauled in nine rebounds for the Panthers while seventh-grader Arya Kimball scored five points.
The Patriots led 24-9 at halftime.
“We are really struggling to score,” Panthers coach Brent Covell said. “However, with that said we were very aggressive to the basket tonight and finally took a lot more shots than we normally do, they just didn’t fall. We had numerous opportunities for open layups that just didn’t go in. We are improving little by little and as a team made up of mostly young girls I am very pleased with our progress.”
Profile heads to Woodsville on Friday night while Lisbon will host Groveton.
PS (3-3): Dana Sekelsky 1-0-2, Avery Gignac 1-1-3, Bailey Verret 1-0-2, Morgan Presby 4-0-8, Mya Brown 4-0-8, Lily Prospeil 1-0-2, Maddie Koehler 4-0-8, Taylor Weir 1-0-2, Kyah Knight 3-1-7. Totals: 20-FG 2-4-FT 42.
LRS (0-5): Kaitlyn Clark 4-2-11, Arya Kimball 2-0-5, Bailey Clark 1-0-2. Totals: 7-FG 2-9-FT 18.
PS 16 8 10 8 — 42
LRS 4 5 3 6 — 18
3-Point FG: L 2 (K. Clark, Kimball). Team Fouls: P 9, L 9.
COLEBROOK 43, GORHAM 28: In Colebrook, Emma McKeage netted 20 points as the Mohawks won their fifth straight.
Up by just six entering the final frame, Colebrook took control in the fourth, outscoring the Huskies 12-3.
Ariana Lord scored 11 points in the win. Gorham was led by Sarah Godin’s 13.
CA (5-0): Haley Rossitto 1-2-4, Shyanna Fuller 3-0-6, Emma McKeage 7-5-20, Lexi Santamaria 0-2-2, Ariana Lord 5-1-11. Totals: 16-FG 10-14-FT 43.
GHS (2-4): Girouard 1-0-2, Godin 5-3-13, Burton 2-3-7, Eastman 1-1-4, Gallant 0-2-2. Totals: 9-FG 9-16-FG 28.
CA 9 13 9 12 — 43
GHS 5 11 9 3 — 28
3-Point FG: C 1 (McKeage); G 1 (Eastman). Team Fouls: C 15, G 15. Fouled Out: G, Girouard, Godin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
COLEBROOK 62, GORHAM 60: In Colebrook, Kolten Dowse had himself a night, firing in 34 points as the Mohawks survived a Division IV thriller.
Dowse made 15 shots, including scoring 10 points in the opening frame to help Colebrook race out to a 22-11 lead. The Mohawks’ 3-25 halftime lead was dwindled to just three entering the fourth but held on for the win.
Jackson Weir scored all 12 of his points via the long ball and Keenan Hurlbert added nine points.
Chase Carder led the Huskies with 14 points. Brendan Saladino scored 13 and Jack Saladino had 10 in the loss.
Colebrook hosts Littleton on Tuesday.
CA (4-1): Kolten Dowse 15-3-34, Keenen Hurlbert 3-1-9, Balin LaPerle 1-0-2, Dort Cauller 2-1-5, Jackson Weir 4-0-12. Totals: 25-FG 5-10-FT 62.
GHS (2-4): B. Saladino 5-1-13, Badder 2-0-6, Langlouis 3-0-7, Roberge 4-0-8, Micucci 1-0-2, J. Saladino 4-0-10, Carder 5-3-14. Totals: 24-FG 4-9-FT 60.
CA 22 11 13 16 — 62
GHS 11 14 20 15 — 60
3-Point FG: C 7 (Weir 4, Hurlbert, Dowse); G 8 (B. Saladino 2, Badder 2, Langlois, J. Saladino 2, Carder). Team Fouls: C 14, G 12. Fouled Out: G, J. Saladino.
PROFILE 102, LISBON 15: In Bethlehem, Josh Robie tallied 26 points and Alex Leslie had 23 as the Patriots won big over the Panthers.
Profile led 32-4 after the first quarter and was up 70-4 at halftime before sitting its starters in the second half.
Bode DiMarzio recorded a career-high 14 points and Karsen Robie added 12 points on four three-pointers. All 11 Patriots that saw action ended up in the score column.
Profile has a juicy match-up on deck, a Friday night showdown in Woodsville.
PS (6-0): Roman 1-0-3, Clough 2-0-4, Locke 3-0-6, J. Robie 11-0-26, K. Robie 4-0-12, Plante 1-0-2, Burnell 2-0-4, Faustin 2-0-6, Leslie 11-1-23, DiMarzio 7-0-14, Joseph 1-0-2 Totals: 45-FG 1-3-FT 102.
LRS (0-5): French 1-0-3, Hartlen 2-0-4, Colby 1-0-2, Leno 3-0-6. Totals: 7-FG 0-0-FT 15.
PS 32 30 21 11 — 102
LRS 4 0 2 9 — 15
3-Point FG: P 11 (Roman, J. Robie 4, K. Robie 4, Faustin 2); L 1 (French). Team Fouls: P 3, L 4.
