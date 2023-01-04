Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Power Past Bears; Dowse, Mohawks Survive Huskies
Blue Mountain's Jordan Alley, right, had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in a win over Danville on Wednesday. (File photo by Michael Beniash)

WELLS RIVER — Jordan Alley delivered a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double and Felicity Sulham added 14 points of her own while grabbing six boards in the Blue Mountain Bucks’ 52-24 Division IV win over the Bears on Wednesday night.

Blue Mountain led 28-12 at halftime after holding Danville scoreless in the first quarter.

