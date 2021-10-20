ST. JOHNSBURY — Under the lights on the artificial turf of Fairbanks Field, the Colchester Lakers edged past St. Johnsbury Academy 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Hilltoppers’ home finale.
Ava Moore scored in the first half with 20:32 left in the first half; in the second half, Kyla Lumbra scored on a pass from Kendall Spencer with 25:17 left. It made the Lakers 9-1-3, while the Hilltoppers take a 5-8 record into their regular-season finale Friday at 4 at Essex. Hayden Wilkins had 14 saves for the Academy, to three for Emily Thompson.
St. J honored seniors Anna Cushing, Elizabeth LaFlamme, Mckenna Brochu, Avery Tomczyk and Ellie Rice prior to the game.
PROFILE 5, GROVETON 0: In Groveton, senior Madison McLaren and the Patriots finished their regular season at 15-1, with McLaren scoring her second straight hat trick, giving her 23 goals.
It locked up second place in a torrid D-IV that saw Newmarket at 15-0 going into its Wednesday finale with Concord Christian (seventh, 9-3-1), Woodsville in third at 13-1-1 going into its Friday finale with Colebrook, and Littleton fourth at 13-2-1.
Maddie Koehler and Makenna Price also scored as Profile notched its sixth shutout of the season. Katherine Bushey made 11 saves for the Eagles (2-13).
“We played players from the bench, and the goal was to complete the match without an injury,” Patriots coach Kevin Fraser said. “Tuning up for the playoffs [gave] the bench playing time to help all players prepare for our next match. We have a first-round bye and our quarterfinal match will be Oct. 31.”
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 6, SPAULDING 1: In their final regular-season home game, Alex Giroux had two goals and an assist, while Cooper Brueck and Ryder Richardson had a goal and assist to push the Falcons to a 9-3-1 record.
Jordan Driver and Mitchell Provancha also scored as the Falcons extended their unbeaten streak to six games (5-0-1) going into Saturday’s 1 p.m. finale at Peoples Academy. Camrin Gustin had six saves for the winners.
HARWOOD 4, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center in their regular-season finale, the visiting Highlanders broke open a 1-0 halftime game, scoring in the 74th and 75th minutes after stellar goalkeeping by the Vikings’ Nick Matteis.
Matteis had 26 saves, to none for Harwood.
Jordan Shullenberger had the hat trick, with the other goal by Zach Smith.
The Vikings end their regular season at 3-11.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 2, INTER-LAKES 0: On senior day in Whitefield, “the three seniors, Brody Labounty, Kegan Nelson and Logan Ames played an amazing game,” Spartans coach Andrew Cliche said. “All three pushed their teammates today to play their hearts out and it worked.”
Labounty had both goals, with Nelson assisting. In the 29th minute Nelson sent a centering pass to Labounty, who settled it, then turned and shot it low past the Interlakes keeper. In the 57th minute Nelson dribbled in from left midfield and chipped it over the defender’s head to an oncoming Labounty, who put it into the net.
“Robby Southworth was strong again in the center mid position, and the defense played as a unit,” Cliche noted. “We also had good play by Kieran Tobin and Xavier Oakes.
The Spartans finish with a 6-10 regular-season record ahead of D-III playoffs.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 1, ST. J 0: In East Montpelier, Natalie Beauregard’s goal at 12:15 of the fourth quarter was the difference. “The game was played mostly in the midfield but they were able to score off of a corner,” Hilltoppers coach Tara Bailey said.
The D-II Raiders (11-1-1) had a 9-4 advantage in corners. It was their ninth straight win.
Maddie Hurlbert made three saves for St. J, to four for U-32’s Kailyn Hayward.
The Hilltoppers take an 8-5 record into their senior day finale Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Fairbanks Field with Lyndon.
LYNDON 3, MONTPELIER 1: In Montpelier, the Vikings continued their recent run of good hockey with their fourth win in their last five games.
They overcame a first-quarter goal by Elliott Muller with t