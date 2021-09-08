LYNDONVILLE — Caledonia County Fairgrounds was the site of a cross country meet on Wednesday. In the boys meet, the Lyndon Vikings outscored Danville 22-33; the rest of the teams did not have the numbers to score.
Gabe Cole and Aiden Bogie finished one-two for Lyndon at 18:51 and 19:07 respectively. Danville’s Pascal Deppisch (19:17), Lake Region’s Cole Alexander (19:38) and North Country’s James Cilwik (20:02) rounded out the top five among 22 runners. Cilwik was leading the race when he took a wrong turn and ended in fifth place.
Danville’s Katie McAlenney (23:39) won the girls race over Lyndon freshman runner-up Emerson Mitchell (25:06). The next three finishers were from North Country: Thankful Cilwik (25:14), Kiera Marcotte (25:18) and Alexandra Michael (27:27). There were 18 in the field.
The Vikings were the only scoring team in the girls race. In the competition were Blue Mountain, Craftsbury, Danville, Lake Region, North Country and Oxbow.
Kingdom East’s John Underwood won the boys junior high race in 10:48. KE’s Samantha Hansel won the junior high girls event in 13:22.
Next up is a Tuesday 4 p.m. meet at North Country (Newport) for the Kingdom Cup.
— BY STEPHEN GARFIELD
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 3, LITTLETON 1: Scoreless at the half in Littleton, the Panthers drilled their three goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half.
At halftime, “we knew we needed to click better up front. We didn’t have our passing down, but then our forwards came out [after halftime] and put on a show,” Panthers coach Les Poore said. Especially senior Dylan Colby, who had a hand in all three goals. He assisted Isley Rose’s goal 10 minutes in. Three minutes later, Colby scored on Brian Cavanaugh’s assist, and at the 18-minute mark, Rose set up Colby’s second goal for a 3-0 lead. “Really happy with how we looked today,” Poore said. “We played well top to bottom.”
For the Crusaders, Cam Cook scored on an assist from Logan Poulton in the 76th minute.
“I thought we played decent in the first half with several chances, just not able to capitalize,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “Lisbon outplayed us in the second half and took advantage of the chances they had.”
Next for the 2-1 Panthers, a Friday 4 p.m. home game with Pittsburg-Canaan. Littleton visits Profile Saturday at 1.
WOODSVILLE 9, LIN-WOOD 1: In Woodsville, Engineers senior Cam Tenney-Burt lit up the Lumberjacks for four goals and three assists. Freshman Andre Chumbes had two goals and an assist, and Ben Taylor, Sammy Sarkis also scored in the rout, while Coby Youngman had a goal and two assists.
The Engineers take a 2-1 record into Friday’s game at Blue Mountain.
RICHFORD 5, DANVILLE 0: Danville’s home opener went the visiting Falcons’ way, as sophomore Carter Blaney had two goals in keying a 4-0 halftime lead.
Injuries handicapped the hosts, coach Jeremy Withers noted. “We were nine on 11 later in the second half,” he said. “Our goalie, Denver Lindstrom, was very busy, and he did an excellent job.”
Danville looks for its win Saturday at 1 at home with BFA-Fairfax.
HARTFORD 2, LAKE REGION 0: In Hartford, the Hurricanes scored three minutes in, then added an insurance goal with seven minutes left in regulation. Lincoln Racine had seven saves for the Rangers in this, their season opener. Their home opener is next, Saturday at 11 with North Country.
HAZEN 3, BFA-FAIRFAX 1: In Hardwick, Tyson Davison scored a pair of goals while fellow senior captain Reed Kehler added another in the Cats’ triumph. Hazen is at Harwood on Friday at 4:30.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 9, LISBON 0: In Littleton, Crusaders freshman Addie Hadlock and senior Lauren McKee each had hat tricks, while sophomore Bre Lemay added a pair. Sophomore Hannah Whitcomb also scored, while senior Josie Bryant assisted on Littleton’s last three goals. LHS had a 28-7 shots advantage.
Littleton takes a 3-0 record into Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming game at Profile. Next for the Panthers, a Friday 4 p.m. home game with Pittsburg-Canaan.
PROFILE 2, MOULTONBOROUGH 1: After a scoreless first half in Moultonborough, the Patriots’ Madison McLaren and the Panthers’ Grace Keyser traded goals before Mya Brown got the eventual game-winner on McLaren’s assist at the 72:20 mark. Keyser’s was the first goal scored on Profile this season.
“It was a very hard-fought match, and evenly played,” Profile coach Kevin Fraser said. “Annabella Fresolone and Lilly Pospesil were standouts on defense, giving our offense a chance to play for scoring opportunities.”
It kept intact the hot start to the season for the Patriots, who host Littleton in a Saturday 11 a.m. homecoming game.
WOODSVILLE 10, LIN-WOOD 0: In their home opener, Woodsville came out blasting with six first-half goals. Senior Leah Krull had five goals and an assist, while classmate Maddie Roy rang up two goals and two assists. Paige Smith also had a pair of goals while sophomore Dory Roy had the other goal with two seconds left, and junior Brianna Youngman assisted on the first three goals.
“We lost nine starters to graduation. The girls that have stepped into those positions are really stepping up and doing a great job,” Engineers coach Ann Loud said in this, her 13th home opener.
The Engineers look to go to 3-0 in their next game Friday at Blue Mountain Union.
BOYS GOLF
STOWE WINS: In Lake Region’s season opener at Orleans CC, Chace Newhouse and the Stowe Raiders topped the host Rangers by a 182-198 team score.
Newhouse singed the links for a 33, topping North Country’s Austin Giroux by five strokes. Giroux was the lone North Country player, and those two were the only golfers to beat 40 strokes. Enosburg had two golfers in the field.
Duncan Lovegrove and Fintan Letzelter led the Rangers with 48s. Next for the Rangers, a Monday match with Hazen and Peoples at Mountain View CC (Greensboro).
GIRLS GOLF
NC’s NADEAU MEDALIST: At St. Johnsbury CC, Cora Nadeau took co-medalist honors with a 46, leading North Country to a second-place finish. Champlain Valley’s Stella McKay also shot 46. CVU edged the Falcons 96-99. St. J took third place, led by Charlotte Ng and Emily Chen.
Next for the Falcons and Hilltoppers, a Monday match at Jay Peak.
FIELD HOCKEY
WHITE MOUNTAINS 12, FRANKLIN 0: In Whitefield, Spartans senior Olivia Scalley had four goals, while junior Abbie McCusker and freshman Sophie Marceau added two each as WMR moved to 2-1. Franklin fell to 0-3.
“Five girls got their first varsity goals today,” Spartans coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Good team effort and good passing all over the field. Nice to see the girls being aggressive in the offensive circle.”
Also scoring were Madison Armstrong, Jocelyn Wyman, Adrianna Wyman and Keshi Dugan Henriksen. Golden Eagles goalie made 26 saves.
NORTH COUNTRY 2, MILTON 0: In Milton, Clarissa Demers tallied in the second quarter and Bryn Jenness scored in the third as the Falcons earned a shutout win on the road.
North Country is at Lyndon on Friday at 4.
