DANVILLE — Andrew Joncas had 14 points and the Danville Bears won their seventh straight, 37-26 over the Stowe Raiders on Wednesday.
It was the second in a back-to-back series — the Bears also won Monday in Stowe. But overall, Wednesday’s game was not highlight material for Danville.
“We came out with a win, and we made most of our free throws,” Bears coach Jason Brigham summarized. “There was no flow to the game at all. Just two points in the third quarter, and we didn’t even shoot free throws until the fourth quarter.”
Weather permitting, Danville hosts equally hot Blue Mountain (9-2) on Friday, and “we gotta play better to compete with them,” Brigham noted, also emphasizing that “we’re 8-3, a lot of teams would like to be where we are. But at some point, the ‘we’re inexperienced’ talk has to go out the window.”
The Bucks are on a six-game win streak. They defeated Danville 46-21 on Jan. 11.
STOWE (0-12): Heidelberger 1-0-3, Goodwin 2-0-4, Farley 3-0-6, Jackson 3-0-6, Brown 3-0-6, Sautter 0-1-1. Totals: 12-FG 1-9-FT 26.
DHS (8-3): Anthoni Guinard 2-2-6, Andrew Joncas 4-2-14, Christian Young 2-0-4, Dillon Brigham 3-4-10, Anthony Raymond 1-1-3. Totals: 12-FG 9-10-FT 37.
SHS 6 4 4 12 —26
DHS 7 10 2 18 — 37
3-Point FG: S 1 (Heidelberger); D 4 (Joncas) Team Fouls: S 13, D 13.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 40, BERLIN 35: In Berlin, Avery Hazelton dropped in 19 points as the road-warrior Spartans fought off the rival Mountaineers for their sixth straight win.
Tyler Hicks and Brody LaBounty each added eight points for White Mountains, which has played seven of its last eight games on the road, including five away games in the last 10 days.
“It was an ugly win, but a win is a win,” WM coach Mike Curtis said.
The Spartans finally return home Friday, hosting Newport.
WM (11-2): Robert Breault 1-0-2, Tyler Hicks 2-2-8, Brody LaBounty 3-2-8, Avery Woodburn 1-0-2, Trevor Armstrong 0-1-1, Avery Hazelton 7-4-19. Totals: 14-FG 9-17-FT 40.
BHS (1-13): Perry 1-0-3, Poirier 1-0-2, Poulin 4-3-11, Mercier 1-0-2, Huntoon 1-0-2, Dow 5-0-15. Totals: 13-FG 3-4-FT 35.
WM 11 15 9 5 — 40
BHS 4 10 14 7 — 35
3-Point FG: W 3 (Hicks 2, Hazelton); B 6 (Perry, Dow 5). Team Fouls: W 4, B 13.
SPAULDING 58, HAZEN 43: In Hardwick, Tavarius Vance tallied a game-high 16 points as the talented Division II Crimson Tide started fast and held off the D-III Cats.
Tyle Rivard finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four steals while Jadon Baker chipped in 12 for Hazen, which fell behind 15-2, closed within six at the half and went toe-to-toe in the second half.
“Very proud of our effort,” HU coach Aaron Hill said. “Spaulding is a very strong team. They’re fast, have size. I thought we battled and this game is only going to help us for the playoffs.”
Hazen hosts Randolph on Monday.
SHS (11-2): Diego 3-0-8, Vance 7-0-16, McAllister 5-3-14, Severy 6-0-12, Benoit 1-0-2, Trottier 1-0-2, Terril 1-2-4. Totals: 24-FG 5-11-FT 58.
HU (10-2): Aasa Gould 1-0-2, Jadon Baker 4-1-12, Xavier Hill 2-0-5, Carter Hill 1-1-3, Tyler Rivard 5-4-14, Gabe Michaud 1-1-3, Lincoln Michaud 2-0-4. Totals: 16-FG 7-13-FT 43.
SHS 18 7 22 11 — 58
HU 9 10 18 6 — 43
3-Point FG: S 5 (Digeo 2, Vance 2, McAllister); H 4 (Baker 3, X. Hill). Team Fouls: S 12, H 15.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 71, RICHFORD 38: In Wells River, Evan Dennis collected 20 points and seven rebounds while John Dennis added seven assists as the Bucks rolled to their sixth straight win.
Tanner Winchester and Ricky Fennimore combined for 20 points in the rout.
“Great team effort all the way around,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said. “One through 13 we had no letdown whatsoever. It was nice to see the bench guys keep the same intensity as the starters.”
Blue Mountain is at Danville on Friday.
RHS (4-9): Jacobs 3-2-9, Blaney 2-2-7, C. Steinhour 3-0-6, Greve 4-4-14, W. Steinhour 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 8-17-FT 38.
BM (9-2): Tanner Winchester 5-0-10, Kris Fennimore 0-2-2, Kason Blood 3-0-7, Evan Dennis 8-4-20, Hayden Carle 3-1-7, John Dennis 2-1-5, Ethan Gilding 1-1-4, Ricky Fennimore 4-2-10, Cooper Ingerson 2-0-4, Jacob Dube 1-0-2. Totals: 29-FG 11-23-FT 71.
RHS 8 8 8 14 — 38
BM 23 12 20 16 — 71
3-Point FG: R 4 (Jacobs, Blaney, Greve 2); B 2 (Blood, Gilding). Team Fouls: R 16, B 15.
LAMOILLE 61, LYNDON 50: In Hyde Park, ahead by just four points at halftime, the host Lancers had a big third quarter and hung on for the win.
“We had a tough third quarter, but responded and gave ourselves a chance cutting a 17-point game to three with a few minutes to go,” Lyndon coach Patrick Rainville said. “The boys gave it all they had.”
Evan Sanborn’s 18 points were the game-high for LI.
The Vikings have a week off before their next game Wednesday at home with Williamstown.
LI (3-10): Gavin Williams 3-0-8, Ethan Lussier 1-0-2, Evan Sanborn 7-2-18, Aiden Bogie 2-0-4, Zach Hale 2-1-5, Chevy Bandy 5-3-13. Totals: 20-FG 6-9-FT 50.
LU (7-6): Dearborn 3-3-12, Stanton 6-2-15, Clark 1-0-3, Ernest 2-0-5, Wuesrenberg 2-0-5, Locke 1-2-4, Salls 1-2-4, Tilton 4-2-11, Chaplin 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 9-19-FT 61.
LI 8 10 13 19 — 50
LU 11 11 25 14 — 61
3-Point FG: LI 4 (Sanborn 2, Williams 2); LU 7 (Dearborn 3, Stanton, Clark, Locke, Salls). Team Fouls: LI 13, LU 11.
MONTPELIER 63, LAKE REGION 27: In Montpelier, the visiting Rangers had no answer for the top-ranked Solons’ Jonah Cattaneo (18 points) and Rashid Nikiema (15) in moving to an 11-1 record.
Carter Montgomery had 11 for Lake Region, which hosts Spaulding Friday at 7 p.m.
WOODSVILLE 62, LISBON 23: In Woodsville, freshman Connor Newcomb scored 16 points, the lone player in double figures as the Engineers remained unbeaten after 11 games this season.
The first-place Engineers visit Littleton (third place, 9-1) Friday at 6:30 in a key D-IV matchup. Also Friday at 6:30, the Panthers visit Gorham.
LR (0-12): Max Cryans 0-1-1, Dylan Colby 3-2-8, Konner Shannon 1-1-3, Dominic Otero 2-1-5, Andrew Strout 2-1-6. Totals: 8-FG 6-13-FT 23.
WHS (11-0): Jimmy Dooley 2-0-4, Jack Boudreault 1-0-2, Cam Tenney-Burt 2-0-5, Connor Newcomb 6-1-16, Michael Maccini 2-0-5, Landon Kingsbury 4-0-9, Cam Davidson 1-0-2, Nick Vigent 3-2-8, Elijah Flocke 2-1-5, Austin Toy 2-0-6. Totals: 23-FG 4-6-FT 62.
LRS 10 6 5 2 — 23
WHS 11 13 23 15 — 62
3-Point FG: L 1 (Strout); W 8 (Newcomb 3, Roy 2, Tenney-Burt, Maccini, Kingsbury). Team Fouls: L 7, W 15.
GIRLS HOOPS
ST. J 36, SOUTH BURLINGTON 26: In St. Johnsbury, Hayden Wilkins (10) and Kaylee Weaver combined for 18 points as the Hilltoppers used a strong first half to secure a Metro win.
St. J led 22-9 at the break before the Wolves made it a game in the second. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the game was moved to Wednesday ahead of the storm.
“We struggled a bit with our intensity on both ends of the floor tonight but held on and came up with some big defensive stops and key baskets when we needed them under three minutes,” Hilltopper coach Jade Huntington said.”Now we turn around and play them again on the road Saturday and will need to bring our “A” game.
The two teams have their rematch at 5 o’clock.
SB (5-9): Heldman 1-3-5, Hayes 1-5-7, Staley 3-0-6, Rozzi 1-0-2, Bouffard 1-0-2, Smith 2-0-4. Totals: 9-FG 8-13-FT 26.
SJ (8-3): Kaylee Weaver 3-1-8, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Cassidy Kittredge 0-1-1, Emma Greenan 0-2-2, Emily Kostruba 1-0-2, Kyara Rutledge 0-5-5, Kaia Anderson 1-3-6, Hayden Wilkins 4-1-10. Totals: 10-FG 13-19-FT 36.
SB 3 6 11 6 — 26
SJ 8 14 6 8 — 36
3-Point FG: SJ 3 (Strohm, Anderson, Wilkins). Team Fouls: SB 17, SJ 15.
NORTH COUNTRY 47, VERGENNES 40: In Newport, Sabine Brueck stayed hot with a 21-point night as the Falcons won for the seventh time in eight games, including back-to-back victories over the Commodores.
Cora Nadeau added 12 points for NC, which jumped to a 25-14 halftime lead.
The Falcons host Ensoburg on Saturday at 12:30 in a key Division II tilt.
VU (4-9): Sullivan 1-2-4, Bradford 3-0-8, Little 1-0-2, DuBois 4-2-10, Verby 2-0-4, Poirier 5-0-10, Clark 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 4-9-FT 40.
NC (10-4): Josi Fortin 1-0-2, Reeve Applegate 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 6-8-21, Cecilia Marquis 1-0-3, Emma Fortin 0-1-1, Cora Nadeau 5-0-12, Aaliyah Williams 3-0-6. Totals: 17-FG 10-17-FT 47.
VU 6 8 12 14 — 40
NC 13 12 11 11 — 47
3-Point FG: V 2 (Bradford 2); N 5 (Brueck, Nadeau 2). Team Fouls: V 15, N 11. Fouled Out: Sullivan.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 39, BERLIN 30: In Whitefield, Spartans senior Morgan Doolan had eight of her game-high 14 points in the final frame as the hosts closed the game out with a 17-3 run.
The Spartans visit Newport (4-7) Friday at 7.
BHS (3-10): Brungot 3-0-6, Peare 3-1-8, Goulet 1-0-2, Bourbeau 1-0-2, Eichard 5-0-10. Totals: 14-FG 1-7-FT 30.
WMR (7-6): Ciera Challinor 2-1-5, Emma Simpson 1-4-6, Olivia Shallow 1-0-2, Morgan Doolan 5-4-14, Carissa Challinor 3-2-8, Ainsley Savage 2-0-4. Totals: 14-FG 11-21-FT 39.
BHS 8 11 8 3 — 30
WM 8 10 4 17 — 39
3-Point FG: B 1 (Peare). Team Fouls: B 14, W 12. Fouled Out: B, Peare.
BOYS HOCKEY
HARTFORD 8, LYNDON 3: In Lyndon Center, Aidan Boonyaharn has two goals and three assists and the undefeated, top-ranked Hurricanes used a fast start and strong finish to ice the Vikings in a Division II title at Fenton Chester Arena.
Joseph Barnwood added a pair of goals for the mighty, 13-win Hurricanes, who scored three goals in the first seven minutes and put the contest away with three goals in the final five minutes.
“That was a really good team,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “I take a lot of blame for that loss as I don’t feel we were as prepared for them as we could have been. They did a really nice job moving the puck tape to tape and had us chasing all over the place. We let them spread us out way too much. We need to be much more disciplined in our positions. They put a ton of pressure on us and we just panicked way too much.”
Alex Giroux scored twice and Nick Matteis added a goal and two assists for third-ranked Lyndon (8-3), which was coming off a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over second-ranked Mt. Mansfield on Monday.
The Vikings trailed 3-1 after one, battled back to a 5-3 deficit after two, and were on a power play to start the third.
Lyndon goaltender Logan Miller finished with 35 saves; Declan Haney had 19 for the Canes.
“We need to work harder against teams like that and play a much more disciplined game,” Roberge said. “It wasn’t all bad as we came back and kept it a two-goal game until the last 5 minutes when all that chasing caught up to us. You could see we were gassed. All in all, we now know what we are up against. We had not seen a team that good all year but now we know.
“Looking forward to facing them again on Monday.”
First, Lyndon heads to Burr and Burton on Saturday night at 7.
GIRLS HOCKEY
CVU/MMU 4, BLADES 3: At Champlain Valley, the Kingdom Blades’ Reese Petit scored twice in the third period, one on a power play, to cut into a 4-1 deficit.
Goalie Sarah Tanner, who finished with 23 saves, then saved a penalty shot to keep it to a one-goal deficit, but the Blades couldn’t find the equalizer, and Champlain Valley-Mt. Mansfield went to an 8-4 record.
Brooklyn Choiniere scored in the first period for the Blades, and also had an assist.
The Blades host Spaulding on Saturday at 6 at Fenton Chester Arena. The Crimson Tide beat the Blades 6-0 earlier this season.
GYMNASTICS
SJA 127.5, MILTON 80.85: In Milton, Lizzy Jones won bars en route to the all-around win (33.8) while teammate Anna Cushing had a big night in winning three events en route to second place (33.55) in the all-around, as the Hilltoppers hurdled the Yellowjackets.
Cushing demonstrated grace under pressure placing first on vault, beam and floor with scores of 8.6, 8.8, and 8.1. She also took second on bars with an 8.05.
Jones once again soared on bars to earn a 9.25 and secured the all-around victory for the sixth time in seven meets. Jones was also second on vault and third on beam and floor.
Glentz Brush helped her team with second-place finishes on beam and floor and took third in the all-around.
St. J faces Harwood and South Burlington at Harwood on Feb. 12 in its final regular-season finale.
Also competing: two independents from Hazen
All-Around: Lizzy Jones, SJ 33.8; Anna Cushing, SJ 33.55; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJ 31.25.
Vault: Anna Cushing 8.6; Lizzy Jones 8.55; Lydia Hall, Hazem 8.4.
Bars: Jones 9.25; Cushing 8.05; Hall 7.6.
Beam: Cushing 8.8; Glentz Brush 8.65; Jones 8.2.
Floor: Cushing 8.1; Glentz Brush 7.9; Jones 7.8.
SNOWBOARDING
NC AT SUGARBUSH: Dylan Willey of North Country was 10th among the 48 boys slopestyle snowboarders on Tuesday with a score of 23 points.
BFA’s Sylas Trask (67.5) topped the field, just nicking independent Cooper Provencher (67). Lake Region had four in the top 20, including Nuri Maher (15th, 17.5), Chris Hockridge (16th, 16), Chase Stenger (19th, 14) and Telly Harris (20th, 13). North Country’s Logan Lantagne (21st, 13, and Van Rearson (22nd, 13) also raced well.
Independent Sage Wyndorf scored 115 points, tops among 17 girls. Krysten Lathe (26) of the Falcons was eighth, tops among the three NCU riders.
The Falcons faced some challenges, coach Andrew Upton said. “First, we were missing two of our top competitors due to COVID. Second, our riders faced some terrain that they weren’t used to yet due to both cold weather conditions and lack of snow at our home mountain to practice bigger features,” he noted. “But every rider pushed themselves to attempt tricks and features they haven’t tried before. They rode hard and had fun and all of them walked away with a sense of determination to continue pushing themselves to get better. As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Falcons will be at Jay Peak on Tuesday for a 10 a.m. slopestyle.
