DANVILLE — Dillon Brigham netted a game-high 15 points and teammate Jacob LeClair added 14 points and six boards as Danville toppled Division III Northfield 59-47 in a boys hoops clash on Wednesday night.
Ethan Gould added 11 points (6 of 8 free throws) for the Indians, who limited the visitors to 13 first-half points.
Caleb Nelson (free throw) and Anthoni Guinard (3-pointer) earned their first varsity points while Christian Young scored six on his birthday for the Tribe.
“Overall great defensive pressure on their guards,” said Danville coach Jason Brigham.
Danville visits BFA-Fairfax on Saturday at 12:30.
NU (0-2): Smit 6-2-14, King 3-2-9, Lilly 3-2-8, Crawford-Stemple 3-2-10, Miller 2-1-6. Totals: 17-FG 9-18-FT 47.
DHS (2-0): Logan Young 2-4-9, Christian Young 3-0-6, Caleb Nelson 0-1-1, Ethan Gould 2-6-11, Anthoni Guinard 1-0-3, Jacob LeClair 5-4-14, Dillon Brigham 7-1-15. Totals: 20-FG 16-27-FT 59.
NU 6 7 11 23 — 47
DHS 9 17 12 21 — 59
3-Point FG: N 4 (King, Crawford-Stemple 2, Miller); D 3 (L. Young, Gould, Guinard). Team Fouls: N 21, D 17.
MONTPELIER 84, LAKE REGION 31: In Orleans, Tyler Ricker scored a game-high 16 points, one of five players in double figures, as the host Solons ran past the Rangers.
Montpelier scored 33 points in the second quarter to pull away.
David Piers had 14 to pace Lake Region, which visits Thetford on Saturday at noon.
LR (1-1): Landyn Leach 2-1-5, Wyatt Gile 1-0-2, Mitchell Poirier 2-1-5, David Piers 4-2-14, Connor Ullrich 1-0-3, Ethan Robillard 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 4-FT 31.
MHS (2-0): Smith 1-0-2, Hart 1-2-4, LaRosa 2-0-4, L. Riby-Williams 7-0-14, Cody 2-1-5, Bruzzese 3-0-8, R. Riby-Williams 5-0-10, Ricker 6-2-16, Nikiema 5-0-11, Donahue 3-4-10. Totals: 35-FG 9-FT 84.
LR 15 6 6 4 — 31
MHS 19 33 18 14 — 84
3-Point FG: L 5 (Piers, Ullrich); M 5 (Bruzzese, Ricker 2, Nikiema). Team Fouls: L 12, M 14.
RANDOLPH 45, LYNDON 40: In Randolph, the visiting Vikings edged back to a three-point deficit going into the fourth quarter but fell just short despite a combined 26 points from Evan Sanborn (14) and Chevy Bandy.
Four players did all the scoring for both teams.
“We struggled to find our footing in the first half,” Vikings coach Patrick Rainville said. “Turnovers and a tough shooting night were too much to overcome.”
LI takes a 1-1 record into Saturday’s 1:30 home game with U-32.
LYNDON (1-1): Evan Sanborn 6-1-14, Chevy Bandy 6-0-12, Aiden Bogie 2-0-5, James Sanborn 3-0-7. Totals: 17-FG 0-1-FT 40.
RANDOLPH (1-0): Levi West 3-3-10, Cole Jacques 1-3-6, Andrew Lewis 5-0-12, Wyatt Messier 8-0-17. Totals: 17-FG 6-13-FT 45.
LI 8 9 11 12 — 40
RU 14 10 7 14 — 45
3-Point FG: L 4 (E. Sanborn 2, Bogie, J. Sanborn); R 5 (Lewis 2, West, Jacques, Messier). Team Fouls: L 13, R 10. Fouled Out: L, J. Sanborn.
HAZEN 76, FAIRFAX 48: In Hardwick, the Wildcats started fast with 43 first-half points and raced to a 2-0 record going into their Saturday night tilt in Morrisville.
“Much more like ourselves, big improvement over last game,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said referring to last Friday’s opening game. “We have a balanced group this year.”
Isaiah Baker had a game-high 22 points, while Jaden Baker (13) and Carter Hill combined for 25 more as 11 HU players scored.
FAIRFAX (0-2): Fletcher 3-0-6, Demar 6-0-15, Green 1-0-3, Brusseau 5-0-12, Decker 1-0-2, R. Stygles 3-0-6, L. Stygles 1-2-4. Totals: 20-FG 2-2-FT 48.
HAZEN (2-0): Aasha Gould 2-1-5, Gabe Michaud 0-1-1, Jaden Baker 4-3-13, Xavier Hill 1-0-2, Tyson Davison 1-0-2, Ethan Shopland 3-0-7, Isaiah Baker 6-7-22, Tyler Rivard 1-0-2, Carter Hill 6-0-12, Ryker Willett 1-0-2, Lincoln Michaud 4-0-8. Totals: 29-FG 12-22-FT 76.
HU 12 8 7 21 — 48
BFA 20 23 23 10 — 76
3-Point FG: F 6 (Demar 3, Brusseau 2, Green; H 6 (I. Baker 3, J. Baker 2, Shopland). Team Fouls: F 15, H 8.
GIRLS HOOPS
WHITE MOUNTAINS 39, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 27: Tied after the first quarter on the Spartans’ senior night, WM outscored visiting PC by a combined 24-6 in the second and fourth quarters in Whitefield.
Jaylin Bennett had a game-high 11 points in the win.
“A nice win on senior night. Balanced scoring from Jaylin, Ava and Kelsey, and a good defensive effort by our girls tonight,” coach Chris Foss said.
Spartan seniors include Lily Kenison, Alyssa Fryman, Kelsey Graham and Dahlia Whitcomb. The Spartans visit Profile today at 4.
PC (0-1): J. Giroux 1-0-2, D. N’Degwa 1-0-2, H. Cote 2-1-6, S. Grondin 4-0-9, J. Tracy 3-0-6, S. Placey 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 1-7-FT 27.
WM (5-6): Ava Simpson 3-4-10, Olivia Shallow 1-0-2, Lily Kenison 2-0-5, Jaylin Bennett 5-1-11, Alyssa Fryman 0-1-1, Kelsey Graham 5-0-10. Totals: 16-FG 6-11-FT 39.
PC 10 2 11 4 — 27
WM 10 10 5 14 — 39
3-Point FG: P 2 (Cote, Grondin); W 1 (Kenison). Team Fouls: P 13, W 9.
WOODSVILLE 63, LIN-WOOD 22: The visiting Engineers has little trouble remaining unbeaten going into their Friday rematch with Colebrook Woodsville handed D-IV champion CA its first defeat last Saturday in what was a rematch of last year’s championship game, also ending the Mohawks’ 30-game win streak.
Olivia Sarkis had 25 for the winners, while Alyvia Drapeau (12) did most of Lin-Wood’s scoring.
“We got a lot of good open looks on offense,” Engineers coach Steve Colby. “We offensive-rebounded well tonight, and made some nice transition layups.”
WOODSVILLE (7-0): Maddie Roy 3-0-6, Emily Prest 2-2-7, Morgan Wagstaff 2-1-6, Graci Kaiser 1-0-3, Olivia Sarkis 9-7-25, Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-0-7, Emily Farr 1-0-2, Anna McIntyre 1-0-2, Brianna Youngman 0-1-1, Aliza Boutin 2-0-4. Totals: 24-FG 11-17-FT 63.
LIN-WOOD (2-5): Saiz 2-0-4, B. Frapeau 1-0-2, S. Drapeau 1-0-2, A. Drapeau 4-4-12, E. LeBlanc 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 4-5-FT 22
WHS 17 20 15 10 — 63
LW 7 6 3 6 — 22
3-Point FG: W 4 (Prest, Wagstaff, Kaiser, Kingsbury). Team Fouls: W 7, L 13. Fouled Out: L, Fitzgerald.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 6, STOWE 1: At the Ice Haus, Emily Tanner netted three goals and Korey Champney and Liza Morse each added a goal and an assist as the Blades rolled to a 2-0 record.
Clara Andre also scored for the hosts while Sarah Tanner, Alexis Mosher and Holly Stein contributed assists in the win.
“Stowe was a stronger team than we anticipated. And give them credit in their ability to bottle us in our zone and get us scrambling defensively,” said Blades coach Jim Davis. “They never stopped hustling and placing pressure on us the entire game. However, we are excited about the early-season play from all our players. We continue to get strong positional play and balanced scoring from all three lines, which allows us to wear teams down during a game. Emily Tanner extended her strong play (four goals this season). And our defense of Julia Ballinger, Korey Champney and Brooke-Lynn Choiniere with goalie Courtney Lewis continue to provide us with consistent defensive play. Overall, we played very well.”
The Blades visit U-32 at Central Vt. Civic Center on Saturday at 4.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 2, BURLINGTON 0: In Burlington, Daniel Lanoue had a goal and an assist, Dylan Miller tallied and Colin MacDiarmid (16 saves) had the shutout in goal to make the Vikings 2-0 going into their Saturday 5 p.m. game at Burr & Burton.
Nick Matteis added an assist in the win.
“Another solid defensive effort by the boys,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “Colin played well in net for us again. He didn’t get tested a lot but he made a couple of breakaway saves at the end of the game to keep us ahead and earn the shutout. The boys played physical again which I like to see. They did a much better job tonight not puck watching and taking the body.
“Our goal is to get better every day. This game was just another opportunity to see where we need to work and improve. At the end of the day, a win is a win and we are walking away with another.
MILTON 5, SJA 2: In Milton, the Yellow Jackets’ Brandon Mitchell and St. J’s Viktor Pallasvesa each scored a pair of goals, and three other Milton players scored for the win.
Nathan Hughes made 33 saves in net for the Hilltoppers, who look for their first win Saturday at 7 at U-32.
