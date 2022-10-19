ST. JOHNSBURY — Gerardo Fernandez tallied in the 50th minute off a feed from Crane Davis and St. Johnsbury claimed a 1-0 win in Division I boys soccer action on Wednesday.
Fernando Gutierrez’s clean sheet included stopping four shots. Liam Hand recorded eight in the loss.
St. J (7-6) looks to make it three in a row at Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
NORTH COUNTRY 1, SPAULDING 0: In Barre, Gavin Rondeau provided the game-winner, Brady Blake assisted and Camrin Gustin (five saves) picked up his sixth shutout of the season as the Falcons earned a tough road win.
North Country’s regular season concludes on Friday at 4 as Peoples comes to Newport for senior day.
PEOPLES 1, HAZEN 0: In Hardwick, a Nathan Nolan penalty kick was the lone difference as the Wolves snuck away with a win on the Wildcats’ senior night.
Tyler Rivard recorded 15 saves in the loss.
HU seniors Jadon Baker, Cody Trudeau, Tyler Rivard and Lincoln Michaud were honored at halftime. Before the game, a moment of silence was held for Hazen athletic director Jared Cushing. Cushing tragically took his own life earlier this week at the age of 21.
Hazen (4-6-1) is at Lake Region Friday at 4 and then at Lyndon Saturday at 11.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 4, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In St. Johnsbury, Sophia Martel scored twice and Natalie Beauregard had a goal and an assist as the visiting Raiders moved to 12-1 on the season.
U-32 score twice in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead to halftime.
Samara Rutledge (11) and Willa Kantrowicz combined for 19 saves for SJA. U-32’s Linnea Darrow made none.
The Raiders had a 7-2 advantage in corners.
“We played a tough D-II opponent today, but we never gave up,” Hilltopper coach Tara Bailey said. “All-around great play from everyone today, but our goalkeepers played phenomenal.”
SJA (4-8-1) hosts North Country on Thursday in its regular-season finale. The two teams tied 0-0 on Monday.
MONTPELIER 3, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Emily Tringe had two goals to lead the Solons to victory over the Vikings.
Tringe gave Montpelier a 1-0 halftime lead which held up until Lyndon’s Sarah Tanner equalized in the fourth quarter. Tringe and Elliot Muller answered with back-to-back goals to close out the game and secure the win.
Lyndon finishes its regular season at 8-6.
VOLLEYBALL
LYNDON 3, MONTPELIER 1: In Montpelier, Clara Hernandez had seven aces, four kills, nine digs and eight assists as the Vikings toppled the Solons in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-21, to close out their regular season.
Grace Martin (ace, eight kills, 12 digs, seven assists), Jasmine Barrett (seven ace, kill, 20 digs, assist), Rita Martin (three kills, 20 digs, assist) and Alyse Trepanier (two aces, 16 digs, assist) contributed for Lyndon.
“The Vikings played really well tonight,” coach Tamara Martin said. “They played clean, had great serves and beautiful defense.”
LI (5-8) awaits playoff seeding.
