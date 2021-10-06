Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Giroux Lifts Falcons On Pitch; Giroux Wins On Links

NEWPORT — North Country’s Alex Giroux turned in a hat trick as the Falcons silenced Lamoille 7-0 in a Division II boys soccer match.
Cooper Brueck added two goals and three assists, while Gavin Rondeau and Ryder Richards tallied for North Country (6-3).
Camrin Gustin had two saves in the win. Hayden Cheever made 17 for the Lancers.
The Falcons are at Paine Mountain (Northfield/Williamstown) on Saturday.
PEOPLES 1, LAKE REGION 0: In Morrisville, Rowan McClain tallied the lone goal to lift the Wolves (8-1-1).
Lincoln Racine saved 13 shots for the Rangers (2-6), who host Lyndon on Saturday.
SOUTH BURLINGTON 4, ST. J 2: In South Burlington, Summer Nenninger had a goal and two assists as the Wolves broke open a 1-all game at halftime with three goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.
Aidan Brody and Tucker Chapman each tallied for the Hilltoppers. Noah Choiniere had 12 saves in the loss.
The Wolves moved to 7-1-1. The Hilltoppers (3-4-1) head to Brattleboro on Saturday.
STOWE 5, LYNDON 1: In Stowe, Ben Nissenbaum scored four times to power the Raiders.
Nick Matteis made 12 saves in the loss. Lyndon (3-6) is at Lake Region on Saturday.
LISBON 6, GROVETON 3: In Groveton, Dylan Colby netted three goals and added an assist and Isley Rose collected a goal and two assists for the Panthers, who led 6-0 with 25 minutes to play.
Alex Wilcox and Noah Cacio also scored while Andrew Strout (five) and Doug Danforth combined for eight saves for Lisbon.
Chris Corliss scored twice and Kaden Cloutier added the other for the Eagles.
The Panthers (7-6) host Woodsville on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
GIROUX CO-MEDALIST: North Country senior Austin Giroux fired a 74 to earn co-medalist honors in the Division I state qualifier at Stowe. He split top honors with Burr and Burton’s Dylan Poddick.
The top six teams and top five individuals advanced to the state tournament.
St. J finished eighth, just missing the cut. The four Hilltopper scorers were Will Eaton (80), Brandon Liddick (87), Eli Rexford (89) and Jacob Fucci (93).
At the D-II qualifier at Champlain, Lake Region (seventh) and Lyndon (eighth) also just missed the cut. Hazen took 12th. Viking Mason Sylvester was the low local, tying for eighth with an 83.
Scoring for the Rangers were Logan Curtis (91), Fintan Letzelter (95), Duncan Lovegrove (98) and Joe Wilcox (101). After Sylvester for LI were Whit Steen (99), James Young (102) and Owen Carr (105). Andrew Menard was the low Hazen player at 113.
Division I qualifier at Stowe
Team scores: 1. Burr and Burton* 311; 2. South Burlington* 327; 3. Essex* 328; 4. Mount Mansfield* 336; 5. Champlain Valley* 338; T6. Colchester*, Spaulding* 342; 8. St. Johnsbury 349; 9. Rutland 362; 10. Rice 366; 11. Burlington 394; 12. BFA-St. Albans 418.
Co-medalists: Austin Giroux, North Country, 74; Dylan Poddick, Burr and Burton, 74.
Top 10: T1. Poddick*, BBA, Giroux*, NC 74; T3. Sebastian Pell*, Rutland; Caeden Herrington*, BBA 76; T5. Oliver French*, MMU; Ethan Borick*, MMU; Parker Martisus*, Essex 77; T8. Garret Cameron, Spaulding; Jason Ryan, Rut 78; T10. Evan Marchessault, SB; Bryce Bortnick, CVU; William Eaton, SJA; Dillon Callen, BBA 80.
*—Qualified for next week’s state championships.
Division II qualifier at Champlain
Team scores: 1. Stowe* 351; 2. Woodstock* 367; 3. Harwood* 368; 4. U-32* 372; 5. Otter Valley* 375; 6. Peoples* 382; 7. Lake Region 385; 8. Lyndon 389; 9. Northfield 398; 10. Long Trail 408; 11. Rivendell 410; 12. Hazen 464.
Co-medalists: Riley Richards, U-32, 74; Lucas Politano, Otter Valley, 74
Top 10: T1. Richards*, U-32; Politano*, OV 74; 3. Chace Newhouse*, Stowe 81; T4. Cam Forbes*, Harwood; Timothy Whyte*, Peoples; JP Marhekfka*, Stowe; Ethan Dean*, Wood 82; T8. Mason Sylvester, Lyndon; Joseph Barwood, Hartford 83; 10. Parker Davey, Harwood 85.
*—Qualified for next week’s state championships.
GIRLS SOCCER
LISBON 2, GROVETON 1: In Groveton, Kendal Clark netted a penalty kick with a minute to play to lift the Panthers.
Sara Brown scored the first goal for Lisbon (3-10), which hosts Woodsville on Wednesday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 0, TRINITY 0, 2OT: The Spartans were outshot 19-5 but came up big on the defensive end.
“The team had solid performances from Morgan Doolan, Jaylin Bennett, Clementine Southworth and Kaitlyn Wheeler,” WM coach Stephen Welch said. “Delaney Robinson and Maddie Lorenz also had impressive displays from the midfield.”
Goalkeeper Carissa Challinor had 14 saves for the Spartans (5-5-1), who host Kearsarge on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. J 3, MISSISQUOI 0: In Swanton, Liv Eberherdt, Kyara Rutledge and Taylor Farnsworth all tallied as the Hilltoppers moved to 5-3 on the season.
Hannah Angell added an assist in the win.
“Great team effort today, as we worked to be flexible on the grass and in our play,” SJ coach Tara Bailey said. “Missisquoi gave a good fight and kept us on our toes, but we were eventually able to find our footing and the back of the net. Key players today were Clara Andre, Hannah Angell and Liv Eberherdt in the midfield, as well as Taylor Farnsworth on offense and Mary Cook on defense.”
St. J hosts Spaulding in a key tilt on Friday at 6:15 under the lights at Fairbanks.
SPAULDING 4, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Barre, Bella Bevins scored twice as the Tide knocked in a pair of goals in each half.
Bryn Jenness scored on a feed from Clarissa Demers for the Falcons while Ava Bouchard made 20 saves. North Country (4-4) hosts Montpelier on Friday at 4.
CROSS COUNTRY
NIKITINA, LEAHY, ST. J GIRLS REIGN: North Country senior Sofia Nikitina won the girls race in 22 minutes, 59 seconds while Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy snagged the boys win in 17:29 at the Craftsbury Invitational.
St. Johnsbury won the girls team event with 61 points, besting runner-up U-32 (81).
North Country was fifth (123), Lyndon sixth (125) and Lake Region ninth (197).
Adele Bernier paced the Hilltopper contingent, taking fourth in 23:38 while Hazel Fay was fifth (23:38). Lyndon’s Emerson Mitchell ran to sixth (23:49) while North Country’s Kiera Marcotte cracked the top-10 in seventh (23:49).
Cassandra Royer led Hazen (11th, 23:59).
Craftsbury earned the boys win with 20 points, 59 better than runner-up Montpelier.
North Country’s James Cilwik was runner-up in 17:39 while Lyndon’s Gabe Gole took seventh in 18:57.
Cole Alexander paced Lake Region (11th, 19:49).
“I am pleased with how our runners are coming together as a team and continue to progress,” North Country coach Daniel Bartlett said. “The entire team is well prepared going into the Harwood Invitational this weekend as we continue to prepare for states at the end of the month.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 3, ST. J 0: In Hinesburg, the host Redhawks earned the three-set victory, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14.
“When you look at the score of the sets, it does not show how well this Hilltoppers team competed,” SJ coach Laura Gary said. “We matched CVU point for point, challenged them every step of the way and at times we pulled ahead. The level of play from our team is peaking at the right time and I could not be more proud of this team. Jayden Henderson and Grace Hall stepped up in a big way for us tonight. They both had to take on a different role and they nailed it.”
The Hilltoppers (3-5) visit BFA-St. Albans on Friday at 6 p.m.
