LYNDON CENTER — Freshman Alex Giroux’s goal on a feed from senior Austin Giroux in the 33rd minute was the difference as North Country pulled out a 1-0 road win on Wednesday.
Camrin Gustin had three saves for the Falcons. Nick Matteis was busy with 16 saves.”
“Thought Cayde Micknak and Levi Brewer led our defense well today and kept the play in Lyndon’s end,” NC coach Brad Urie said.
Lyndon (2-3) hosts Lamoille and North Country welcomes Thetford, both on Saturday.
LITTLETON 2, WOODSVILLE 0: In Woodsville, Joelvy Perez scored early and assisted late as the Crusaders grabbed a key Division IV road win.
Perez finished a Shiloh Reagey pass from 15 yards out 12:40 in. In the 75th minute, Cam Cook finished a Perez corner kick from 6 yards out to seal thew in.
Kyle Fuentes made 15 saves in the shutout.
“Very happy with the effort today from everyone,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “Woodsville put pressure on us in the second half and had several chances, but these young guys stepped up, dug deep and played big today.”
Littleton (5-3) hosts Profile on Saturday. Woodsville (4-2-1) hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 3, LITTLETON 2: In Woodsville, Leah Krull delivered two goals and an assist as the Engineers battled past the Crusaders in a matchup of the two of the top teams in Division IV.
Maddie Roy added a goal and assist while Bri Youngman assisted the Engineers’ third goal, which came 25 minutes into the game.
Bre Lemay scored in the first half and Lauren McKee tallied 8 minutes into the second half for Littleton.
Engineer Eliza Wagstaff made nine saves. Taytum Adams had 10 saves for LHS.
Woodsville (6-1) hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday. Littleton (6-2) hosts Profile on Saturday at 11. The Pats won the first meeting, 2-1 in a thriller.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
RICE 3, LYNDON 0: In South Burlington, the host Knights won in three sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.
Clara Bertram led the Viking in aces and kills, Emma Stepniak had some great digs and setter Grace Martin had some great tips.
“Lyndon played great and fought hard to the end, even after several injuries,” LI coach Tamara Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.