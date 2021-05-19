LISBON — Groveton pounded out 15 hits and pitcher Kylie Lachance held her own in a second seven innings in 24 hours.
Groveton broke away from a 7-all deadlock with three runs in the seventh for a 10-7 softball win on Wednesday. The night before, the Eagles won 15-13 in Colebrook.
“We hit the heck out of the ball today,” Groveton coach John Rooney said. “I tell the girls that hitting is contagious. A lot of good things can happen when you put the ball in play.”
Reese Routhier was 3-for-5 for the Eagles and Amanda Newman was 3-for-4 in the win. Lachance held Lisbon to five hits.
Right away, Micki Grootenboer doubled and scored on pitches gone astray. Lisbon matched it with a double by Kendal Clark as the spark. The Eagles took the lead 3-1 with two runs in the second and Ava McNevins ignited it.
The Panthers added a run in the bottom of the second when Tori Jellison turned a walk into a run on a bases-loaded walk to Aiden Jesseman.
Lachance had a leadoff double in the top of the third and Routhier’s RBI single made it 4-2. A gem of a defensive tag and throw double play by Moriah Jellison at second cut off the GHS threat.
Lachance continued to struggle a bit in the circle into the third. Both Payton Clark and Rachel Strout walked, then an error let in a run and another error let in a third run with two out before Lachance captured a popup to end it. Lisbon led 5-4 into the fourth.
Rooney noted, “Other than that one inning when we got into a bad situation, Kylie held her composure. We didn’t give up, which has been our trademark. I’m happy with the way we’re playing right now.”
The Eagles regained the lead in the fourth, 6-5 on Catherine Bushey’s fence-clearing shot over the 200-foot center-field fence. Amanda Newman turned a double into a run when on an overthrow. The lead was short-lived as Aiden Jesseman hustled around to even the score at six all.
The Eagles edged ahead 7-6 when Routhier singled and scored on an infield hit by Ava McNevins in the fifth. The answer came from Katie Clark on a bunt and an RBI single by Payton Clark in the sixth. The eruption was cut short by two defensive dashes more than halfway across the infield in time by Grootenboer.
The Eagles pulled away. Katie Woodworth, in the ninth spot, doubled with one out. And before the dust settled, three runs crossed home plate. Lachance worked hard and registered the sixth strikeout to quiet any comeback in the Panthers’ last chance.
Lisbon coach Arthur Boutin called it a tough loss. “We won the first one handily there, but they are much improved since then. They outhit us and they scored 10 and we scored seven. That’s the difference.”
Groveton at 5-6 hosts Lin-Wood on Friday and Lisbon (7-4) will be in Gorham on Friday.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
