ST. JOHNSBURY — A strong debut.
Fritz Hauser poured in 18 points and the St. J Academy basketball team opened its season with a 65-42 Division I rout of visiting Brattleboro on Wednesday night at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
Sam Begin (15 points) and Cole Banks combined for 27 points for the Hilltoppers (1-0), who got scoring contributions from eight players on a deep, senior-laden roster. St. J finished with 17 assists on 20 made field goals.
After a 12-all first quarter, St. J pulled in front 29-22 at halftime. Behind tough defense in the third quarter, the Hilltoppers pulled away.
Hauser, a 6-foot-7 forward who recently committed to play ball and attend school at Wesleyan University, had 12 points in the second half, including a breakaway one-handed jam in the third quarter.
“I thought our execution was strong, especially after the first quarter,” St. J second-year coach Ben Davis said. “Offensively we moved the ball played very unselfish. Defensively we were solid as well as the game went on, especially guarding their shooters.”
Brattleboro hit six 3s in the first half to stay within striking distance. Ten of its 16 field goals on the night came from behind the 3-point arc.
St. J is at Essex on Tuesday at 7.
BU (0-1): Mattocks 3-0-9, Chamberlin 4-0-10, Frost 4-0-11, Carpenter 3-0-8, Thurber 1-0-2, McGillion 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 0-4-FT 42.
SJ (1-0): Nathan Clay 2-1-5, Colby Garey-Wright 0-3-3, Aidan Brody 1-0-3, Tobias Kamann 2-1-5, Murphy Young 2-0-4, Sam Begin 6-2-15, Cole Banks 4-3-12, Fritz Hauser 8-0-18. Totals: 25-FG 10-18-FT 65.
BU 12 10 13 7 — 42
SJ 12 17 19 17 — 65
3-Point FG: B 10 (Mattocks 3, Chamberlin 2, Frost 3, Carpenter 2); S 5 (Brody, Begin, Banks, Hauser 2). Team Fouls: B 20, S 9. Fouled Out: B, McGillion.
WOODSVILLE 53, GORHAM 27: In Woodsville, Cam Tenney-Burt turned in 14 points to lead a balanced attack and the defending champion Engineers went to 3-0.
Woodsville, which outscored the Huskies 21-0 in the first quarter, host Littleton on Tuesday at 6:30.
GHS (1-1): Jerieux 2-0-5, J. Saladino 1-0-2, Janlois 5-0-12, Jardine 1-1-3, Carder 1-0-2, York 1-1-3. Totals: 11-FG 2-10-FT 27.
WHS (3-0): Cam Tenney-Burt 7-0-14, Connor Newcomb 2-2-6, Michael Maccini 3-0-7, Landon Kingsbury 2-0-4, Cam Davidson 2-3-7, Nick Vigent 4-0-8, Josh Vinnacombe 3-1-7. Totals: 23-FG 6-12-FT 53.
GHS 0 6 11 10 — 27
WHS 21 9 13 10 — 53
3-Point FG: G 3 (Jerieux, Janlois 2); W 1 (Maccini). Team Fouls: G 10, W 16.
GIRLS HOOPS
WOODSVILLE 46, GORHAM 28: In Woodsville, the Engineers held Gorham scoreless in the first quarter in handing the Huskies their first loss.
Senior Mackenzie Kingsbury hit four 3-pointers for a game-high 12 points and classmate Maddie Roy added 10 points. It makes Woodsville 2-1 going into their Friday game at neighboring Blue Mountain.
GHS (2-1): Zoe Grondin 3-1-8, Sarah Grondin 3-2-8, Haley Desilets 1-0-2, Madi Guinard 2-0-4, Jess Burdon 2-0-4, Amber Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 3-4-FT 28.
WHS (2-1): Maddie Roy 4-0-10, Abby Crocker 1-0-2, Eliza Wagstaff 2-3-7, Brianna Youngman 1-0-2, Emily Farr 0-3-3, Mackenzie Kingsbury 4-0-12, Leah Krull 2-1-6, Jaylah Hague 2-0-4. Totals: 16-FG 7-12-FT 46.
GHS 0 6 13 9 — 28
WHS 12 14 10 10 — 46
3-Pointers: G 1 (Z. Grondin), W 3 (Roy 2, Krull). Team Fouls: G 10, W 6.
NORTH COUNTRY 53, U-32 23: In Newport, Cora Nadeau had a team-high 15 points while teammates Sabine Brueck and Josi Fortin combined for 23 more as the Falcons lit out to a 30-7 halftime lead.
The defending champs take a 2-0 record into Friday’s 6:30 home game with rival Lyndon.
U-32 (0-1): Clara Wilson 2-0-5, Naina Bureaugard 3-0-6, Olivia Hogan 3-2-8, Cara Richardson 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 2-3-FT 23.
NORTH COUNTRY (2-0): Josi Fortin 4-0-10, Reeve Applegate 1-0-3, Sabine Brueck 5-0-13, Emma Fortin 1-0-2, Rileigh Fortin 1-0-3, Cora Nadeau 7-0-15, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-1-7. Totals: 22-FG 1-2 FT 53.
U-32 4 3 8 8 — 23
NC 16 14 14 9 — 53
3-Point FG: U 1 (Wilson); N 8 (Brueck 3, J. Fortin 2, Applegate, R. Fortin, Nadeau). Team Fouls: U 5, N 7
GIRLS HOCKEY
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY/MOUNT MANSFIELD 2, KINGDOM BLADES 0: At Fenton Chester Arena, Champlain Valley/Mt. Mansfield’s Karina Bushweller had a goal and assist. Her second-period goal gave the visiting CougarHawks a two-goal cushion that goalie Grace Ferguson protected with 31 saves.
Courtney Lewis had 22 for the Blades (0-2), who next visit Spaulding on Dec. 22.
