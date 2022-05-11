ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. J Academy boys won big while the Hilltopper girls edged North Country in a three-team track and field meet Wednesday at Ray Fray Track.
“Big day for some to step up,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid said. “Desiree Mendez continued her great season with PR wins in the 100 hurdles, 100 and 200. Both teams showed depth in the win, and are filling in some spots in relays.”
Aidan Brody had a big day, winning the long jump, triple jump, 300 hurdles and leading off the winning 4x400. Kape Clements won the discus and high jump with PR performances. Overall the boys won nine of 11 events on the track.
The 49th annual Burlington Invitational is slated for Saturday.
Boys: SJA 123.17, North Country 35.5, Lamoille 17.33.
100 Meters: Jaden Thompson, SJ, 11.3; Andrew Bugbee, SJ, 11.3; 200: Thompson 23.8; 400: Bugbee, 53.3; 800: James Cilwik, NC, 2:06.3; 1,500: Nathaniel Bernier, SJ, 4:23.7; 3,000: Kai Liljequist, SJ, 9:34.2; 110 hurdles: Noah Burnham, L, 16.5; 300 hurdles: Aidan Brody, SJ, 46.0; 4x100: SJ (Thomson, Coulson Angell, Carbur Rousseau, Bugbee) 45.9; 4x400: SJ (Brody, Rousseau, Ryan Callaghan, Thomson) 3:38.1; 4x800: SJ (Evan Thornton-Sherman, Kai Lljequist, Nathaniel Bernier, Gerardo Fernandez) 8:48.9; Shot Put: Jaden Beardsley, SJ, 13.23 meters; Discus: Kape Clements, SJ, 36.54; Javelin: Coulson Angell, SJ, 35.40; High Jump: Clements 1.72; Long Jump: Brody 5.35; Triple Jump: Brody 11.30.
Girls: SJA 77.5, North Country 73.5, Lamoille 25.
100 Meters: Desiree Mendez, SJ 13.4; 200: Mendez 28.1; 400: Hazel Fay, SJ 1:08.4; 800: Sofia Nikitina, NC, 2:36.3; 1,500: Maggie McGee, L 5:12.1; 3,000: Jasmine Engle, SJ 13:07.6; 100 hurdles: Mendez 16.8; 300 hurdles: Sabine Brueck, NC 50.3; 4x100: L 54.3; 4x400: NC (Thankful Cilwik, Reeve Applegate, Josi Fortin, Brueck) 4:22.3; 4x800: SJ (Wisteria Franklin, Peggy Fischer, Victoria Rodriguez, Adele Bernier) 11:28.9; Shot Put: Josie Chitambar, NC 9.90 meters; Discus: Hannah Angell, SJ 25.93; Javelin: Angell 22.63; High Jump: Brueck 1.52; Pole Vault: Reeve Applegate, NC; Alia Davis, S 1.82; Long Jump: Brueck 4.62; Triple Jump: Peyton Qualter, 9.12.
SOFTBALL
WHITE MOUNTAINS 19, WINNISQUAM 0 (5): In Tilton, Lexus McIntosh twirled a no-hitter with seven strikeouts while also going 2-for-2 with two walks and four runs to guide the Spartans.
Ciera Challinor paced the Spartans, going 5-for-5 with four runs. Ava Simpson (3-for-4, three runs) was also key.
“All in all it was a solid win with each player contributing,” WMR coach Kalie Gonyer said.
White Mountains (6-4) hosts Kennett on Friday.
BASEBALL
ST. J 12, RUTLAND 1 (6): In Rutland, Tyler Holm tossed four innings of no-hit ball with four strikeouts and added two hits and an RBI as the Hilltoppers snapped a five-game skid.
Fritz Hauser went 2-for-3 with three RBI and his brother, Rex, had two hits and two RBI in the rout.
Logan Burgess added a fourth-inning double and Lane Stone tossed two innings of relief for the Hilltoppers (4-6), who pounded out 11 hits and plated three runs each in the first, second and fourth frames.
St. J hosts Burlington on Saturday morning.
GORHAM 6, LITTLETON 3: In Littleton, the visiting Huskies got three runs in the fourth inning, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to knock off the Crusaders.
Littleton plated a run in the bottom of the seventh.
“The last out was a leaping catch by their second baseman on a line drive that would have scored at least one run and brought the winning run to the plate,” LHS coach AJ Bray said. “Bottom line is we made too many defensive mistakes and left too many guys on base to win this game. Gorham is a good team and you can’t give good teams extra chances.”
Gorham moved to 5-1. The Crusaders (6-4) host Colebrook on Friday.
BOYS LAX
SPAULDING 10, ST. J 5: In Barre, Aidan Kresco netted a hat trick as the Tide (5-4) turned back the Hilltoppers.
Ian McNeil scored three times to lead St. J (4-4). Sam Begin and Karson Clark also scored for St. J (4-4) while Dominik Gray made eight saves.
St. J is at Harwood (7-2) on Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
HARWOOD 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Newport, the visiting Highlanders prevailed for their first win of the year.
NC coach Liz Bosco cited the good play of first-year player Lily Beauvais, and “the doubles match with Lexi Booth and Anisa Brasseur was exciting to watch and a battle to the last point,” she said. “Anisa played brilliantly at the net, and Anisa covered the baseline with ease.”
The Falcons next have a Monday 3:30 home match with 2021 champion Montpelier.
Singles: 1. Sofia Salcedo, N, def. Ella Dice 6-4, 6-1; 2. Livy Ambler def. Grace Elwell 6-1, 6-2; 3. Cierra McCay def. Thea Potter 6-3, 6-1; 4. Livi Sprague def. Heidi Cole, forfeit; 5. Maeven Cochran def. Lily Beauvais 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: 1. H 7-5, 6-4; 2. H 6-2, 6-3.
