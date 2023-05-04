Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltopper Boys Win Five-Team Meet At CVU

HINESBURG — The St. Johnsbury boys battled through the rain and emerged victorious at a five-team track and field meet at Champlain Valley Union high school on Wednesday.
SJA compiled a score of 255 for the win, while CVU (174) and Peoples (171) battled it out for second and third. Harwood (13) finished fourth and Lamoille (12) was fifth.
The St. Johnsbury girls placed third with a 117 score. CVU took the top spot with 210, followed by Peoples (191). Lamoille (40) and Harwood (14) rounded out the scoring.
SJA’s Jaden Beardsley won the 100 meters at 11.49 seconds and the 200 at 23.47, and was also part of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 teams.
Other Hilltopper individual event winners included Carson Eames (1,500, 4:13.93); Andrew Thornton-Sherman (300 hurdles, 40.89); Diego Perez (shot put, 12.86m); Quinn Murphy (discus, 36.25); and Cian Nott (triple jump, 11.80).
SJA swept the relays with first-place finishes in the 4x100 (Beardsley, Andrew Bugbee, Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Wilder Thomas); 4x400 (Beardsley, Nathaniel Bernier, Orozco Kuri, Thornton-Sherman); and 4x800 (Bernier, Eames, Charlie Krebs, Isaac Lenzini).
“In the rain, the boys won — it was rather a good test of character to stay after it in the rain and cold,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “The girls placed third behind a very strong CVU squad and a deep Peoples team.”
Brooke White won the 200m in 28.65 seconds and Peyton Qualter claimed the triple jump victory at 9.18m for the St. Johnsbury girls. Both also contributed to a 4x800 win, along with Peggy Fischer and Wisteria Franklin.
Rylee Strohm took the 300 hurdles (51.43 seconds) and Fernanada Bustamante won discus (27.86m)
The Hilltoppers are back in action on Saturday at South Burlington.
BOYS LACROSSE
STOWE 5, ST. JOHNSBURY 4: In St. Johnsbury, Camden Ignjatovic and Simon North each tallied two goals and an assist in the Hilltopper home loss.
Ethan St. Laurence and Gus Yerkes added assists.
Stowe led 2-0 at the half.
Connor Brigham made 12 saves for SJA.
St. Johnsbury (2-5) will be at Randolph on Monday.
