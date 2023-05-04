Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltopper Boys Win Five-Team Meet At CVU
St. Johnsbury's Jaden Beardsley competes in shot put during a mult-team track and field meet at Ray Frey Track on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

HINESBURG — The St. Johnsbury boys battled through the rain and emerged victorious at a five-team track and field meet at Champlain Valley Union high school on Wednesday.

SJA compiled a score of 255 for the win, while CVU (174) and Peoples (171) battled it out for second and third. Harwood (13) finished fourth and Lamoille (12) was fifth.

