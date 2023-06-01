Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltopper Tennis Advances To QFs; SJA Ultimate Eliminated By Rice

Not an NBA script — that was the game plan for the ninth-seeded Hilltoppers, who battled through high temperatures to steal a playoff match on the road at No. 8 Colchester, 5-2, in the opening round of the Vermont Division I high school girls tennis tournament at Bayside Park.
No. 2 Angela Meraz Cardenas, No. 3 Valeria Garza, No. 4 Irene Martinon and No. 5 Victoria Gutirrez all secured singles victories. Cardenas defeated her opponent in a very tight match, having to battle back from losing the first match 0-6 and then winning the second and third in tiebreakers. Martinon also had a come-from-behind win after dropping her first set.
“Everyone played very smart and well on a hot summer day,” Hilltopper coach John Sayarath said. “Players had to use cold wet towels to cool themselves down during the changeover.”
SJA (6-9) will visit No. 1 Burlington (13-0) on Saturday. The Seahorses won 7-0 in the teams’ previous meeting this season.
Singles: Phoebe Richardson, COL def. Dolma Sherpa, SJA 7-6 (2), 7-6 (8); Angela Meraz Cardenas, S def. Katie McCullagh, C 0-6, 7-6 (8), 1-0 (8); Valevia Garza, S def. Hanna Wilkins, C 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (4); Irene Martinon, S def. Dakota Karpinski 7-6 (3), 6-4, 1-0 (1); Victoria Gutirrez, S def. Manini Vallabhaneni 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Ivy Pavick/Sofia Limoges, S def. Addyson Hogan/Jeanine Bourassa, C 6-2, 6-3; Abigail Richards/Madison Dutton, C def. Valentina Belleza/Regina Rebello, S 7-6 (3), 6-3.
BOYS ULTIMATE
No. 6 RICE 15, No. 11 ST. JOHNSBURY 11
In South Burlington, Daniel Bogre had six goals to lead the Green Knights past the Hilltoppers and into the quarterfinals.
Carter Blanchard scored three while Elliot and Elijah Wood each had four assists.
Charlie Vaal delivered four goals, two assists and three defensive plays to lead St. Johnsbury. Liam Ryan had three goals and an assist, Parker Bruhns (three) and Kaleen Glentz combined for 5 assists, Odin Palmer had two points and Tristan Plante registered a goal and three defensive plays.
