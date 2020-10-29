ST. JOHNSBURY — Quinn Murphy chucked four touchdown passes, two to Colby Garey-Wright, and Jacob Silver had the play of the day — a 52-yard pick-six — as No. 4 St. J topped rival and No. 5 Lyndon 34-7 in a 7-on-7 regional quarterfinal clash on Wednesday at Fairbanks Field.
The Hilltoppers advance to the semifinals, visiting No. 1-seeded U-32 on Saturday at 3 p.m.
“Beating your rival is good, but in the playoffs, when you win you get to play another game,” said St. J coach Rich Alercio. “That’s the advantage this time of year, regardless of whether or not we’re playing for a state championship, the kids get to have another two practices and a game with their teammates. And, hey, we’re having fun.”
The two teams NEK schools split in the regular season — Lyndon winning at home in overtime, 35-34, on Oct. 14. and St. J prevailing 14-7 at home this past Saturday.
The Hilltoppers started fast Wednesday and were sharp on both sides of the ball.
Murphy hit Zebb Winot for a 5-yard score in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Then Murphy went deep, finding Garey-Wright down the sideline for a 52-yard catch-and-run to give the Hilltoppers a 14-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
After struggling on offense early, the Vikings got the ball rolling and moved the chains quickly on the final drive before halftime. Zach Hale connected with Trevor Lussier on a 7-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left before half to trim the deficit to 14-7.
Lyndon got the ball first out of halftime and had chance to swing the game back in its favor. But Silver came up with the key play, stepping in front a pass intended for Lussier on the sideline, then racing to the end zone for a 52-yard pick-6.
It left the Hilltoppers up 20-7 and in command.
“When you can score right before the half and get the ball back after halftime, you have the ability to change the momentum of the game and they did,” Alercio said. “If they score to start the second half, it’s a different ballgame.”
Murphy connected with Garey-Wright for a 5-yard score to make it 27-7 with 4 minutes left in the third and Murphy found Jaden Hayes for a 3-yard TD with 10:37 left in the fourth to seal the win.
No. 3 Spaulding visits No. 2 North Country on Friday in the other half of the bracket.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ST. J 3, HARWOOD 2: In White River Junction, the Hilltoppers rallied from a two-set hole two win in five sets in the opening round of a four-team tournament at Mid-Vermont Christian School.
The set scores were 21-25, 19-25, 25-8, 25-8, 17-15. The Hilltoppers will play at Mid-Vermont in the championship on Thursday at 4.
In the fifth set of a nip-and-tuck thriller, St. J was down 5-0 and tied the game 5-all before the teams battled to a 15-all draw. After a Harwood missed serve gave St. J a 16-15 lead, Caitlin Haggett finished off the Highlanders with a game-winning service ace.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 9 LAKE REGION 3, No. 8 OXBOW 1: In Bradford, sophomore Sakoya Sweeney delivered a hat trick as the Rangers upset the Olympians in the first round of the Division III tournament, LR’s first playoff win in six years.
Sweeney scored twice in the first half on assists from Paige Currier and Reese Petit. Emma Parkin tallied for Oxbow early in the second half to trim the deficit to 2-1, but Sweeney sealed the victory after finishing a two-on-one breakaway with 10 seconds to play. Ally Cotnoir drew the Olympians goalkeeper out and passed to Sweeney for the finish.
Makenna Simmons made 12 saves for Oxbow (4-5) and Lake Region’s Marina Rockwell had one.
“LR played a strong offensive game, generating a lot of offensive opportunities from start to final whistle,” said Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth. “Sakoya played a standout game, netting her first varsity hat trick. Sweeney stood out for her speed up top breaking through the Oxbow defensive line. LR’s defensive line played a strong game limiting Oxbow to four shots.
LR (4-6) travels to top-seeded Enosburg in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
No. 2 DANVILLE 5, No. 15 CRAFTSBURY 0: In Danville, Ava Marshia netted a hat trick and added an assist as the Indians opened their D-IV playoff journey with a shutout victory.
Lilli Klark and Autumn Larocque also found the back of the net while Indians’ Liza Morse, Macy Vogan-Schneider and Rylie Cadieux got assists. Danville led 2-0 at the break.
Danville’s Colleen Flinn needed just four saves while Ashley Princ saved 22 shots for the Chargers (1-8).
The Indians (6-3) host No. 10 Long Trail (4-6) on Saturday at noon. LT, which knocked off No. 7 Twinfield 3-2 on Wednesday, has ended the Tribe’s season in five consecutive years.
No. 6 HAZEN 5, No. 11 SHARON 0: In Hardwick, Macy Molleur delivered three goals and an assist as the Wildcats rolled in the first round of the D-IV playoffs.
Alexis Christensen added a pair of assists while Madison Bartlet and Natalie Michaud tallied for Hazen (4-5), which led 4-0 at halftime.
Hazen’s Alleigh Gabaree made six saves; Sharon’s Tia Kendall had one.
The Wildcats get a second home game after Twin Valley upset No. 3 Blue Mountain 1-o in overtime. Hazen and TV will clash in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
PROFILE 3, MOULTONBOROUGH 0: In Bethlehem, Max Ritter scored twice and Gabe Jacobs tallied and drew a penalty kick as the Patriots rolled into the Region III quarterfinals of the Division IV tournament.
Ritter broke the ice midway through the first, dribbling through the Panther defense for 1-0 lead. Jacobs was taken down in the box early in the second half and Ritter slotted home the PK for a 2-0 lead. Jacobs scored late on a cross from Josh Robie to make it 3-0.
Profile will host Lin-Wood in a quarterfinal on Saturday.
