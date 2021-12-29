ST. JOHNSBURY — Hard-earned.
Fritz Hauser scored 15 points and Murphy Young added 12 as St. Johnsbury fought off visiting Champlain Valley for a 45-39 Metro Division win on Wednesday night at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
The Hilltoppers, playing their first game in eight days, overcame a slow start (trailed 8-0), shot ahead with an 18-9 second-quarter burst, then held off a late Redhawk rally to push their record to 3-0.
“We learned this group is going to keep fighting in the face of adversity,” St. J coach Ben Davis said. “Early and late in the game, we were able to overcome that and make big team plays to earn a tough victory. Down the road this will pay off for us, winning a tight game against a tremendous CVU team.”
St. J finished with nine assists and nine turnovers as a team, and outrebounded the visitors 20-16.
The Hilltoppers are at Colchester on Monday.
CV (3-2): Provost 1-4-6, Tucker Tharpe 5-0-10, Ricca 4-0-10, Eaton 2-0-5, Vaughan 3-2-8. Totals: 15-FG 6-9-FT 39.
SJ (3-0): Nathan Clay 2-0-4, Colby Garey-Wright 1-0-2, Aidan Brody 1-0-3, Murphy Young 4-3-12, Sam Begin 2-0-5, Cole Banks 1-2-4, Fritz Hauser 6-3-15. Totals: 17-FG 8-11-FT 45.
CV 9 9 11 10 — 39
SJ 7 18 9 11 — 45
3-Point FG: C 3 (Ricca 2, Eaton); S 3 (Brody, Young, Begin). Team Fouls: C 17, S 16. Fouled Out: C, Vaughan.
INDOOR TRACK
WEIGHT THROW MEET: In St. Johnsbury, St. J sophomore Brooke White won the girls shot put with a personal-best throw of 29 feet, 11.75 inches during the second of four weight-throw competitions inside the SJA Field House.
White outdistanced Green Mountain runner-up Berkley Hutchins (28-9) and Lake Region’s Sylvie Brownlow (third, 24-9) among the 16 competitors, eight of whom were from SJA.
In the boys meet, Hartford’s Jordan Davis (37-2.5) and Rocco Clough (33-6.25) were one-two among the 14 in shot put. As in the girls event, SJA represented half the field, with Andrew Thornton-Sherman (seventh, 24-3.75) leading the seven Hilltoppers.
Davis also won the boys weight throw with a distance of 37-9. Wilder Thomas topped the seven St. J athletes with a toss of 21-0. Springfield’s Ari Cioffi (27-11.5) topped Lake Region runner-up Marina Rockwell (26-2.5) to win the girls weight throw. Hilltopper Jasmine Engle (20-4.5) was third.
Rockwell was fifth in shot put. “Lake Region did great,” Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid noted after the Ranger girls nipped St. J by one point.
The Hilltoppers are back on the track Thursday with an 8:45 a.m. track and field meet at UVM’s Gardner-Collins Cage.
Team Scores
Boys: Hartford 36, Fair Haven 24, Green Mountain 1, St. J 1.
Girls: Lake Region 20, St. J 19, Green Mountain 12, Springfield 10, Hartford 1.
GYMNASTICS
ST. J OUTSCORES MONTPELIER: At the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury, the Hilltoppers edged Montpelier 128.55 to 123.35 for their third win in as many meets this season. “I knew it was going to be close,” SJA coach Beverly McCarthy said.
Evelyn LaCroix of Montpelier swept all four events to win the all-around. St. J’s Lizzy Jones was second and Anna Cushing third.
The Hilltoppers host CVU on Jan. 8 at 2:30.
“This will be a tough meet. CVU is always strong — they’re scoring right around 130 so far,” McCarthy said. “Coming off of our third win and feeling more competitive, the SJA team is looking forward to preparing for next weekend’s meet and adding points to the team score.”
All-Around
1. Evelyn LaCroix, MHS 37.65; 2. Lizzy Jones, SJ 36.40; 3. Anna Cushing, SJ 33.25.
Vault
1. LaCroix 9.45; 2. Lizzy Jones 9.1. 3. Anna Cushing 8.5.
Uneven Bars
1. LaCroix 9.0; 2. Jones 7.0; 3. Cushing and Zoë Glentz Brush, SJ 7.0
Balance Beam
1. LaCroix 9.3; 2. Cushing 9.0; 3. Jones 8.95
Floor Exercise
1. LaCroix 9.6; 2. Jones 9.35; 3. Lydia Hall, Hazen 8.8
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 6, SPAULDING 2: In Barre, Lyndon’s Nick Matteis had three goals for a hat trick, North Country’s Alex Giroux had two and Lyndon’s Dylan Miller’s late unassisted goal wrapped up the scoring as the Vikings went to a 2-1 record.
Vikings goalie Logan Miller was a standout with 33 saves. Ellison Fortin had 28 for the Crimson Tide (1-2), which scored both their goals in the third period.
“We got three goals in the second period in two minutes 13 seconds that really changed the momentum of the game,” Lyndon coach Jeremy Roberge said. “We ended the second period up three goals. They scored the first goal in the third, and we came right back with a goal from Nick two minutes later. They scored again and we came right back with a goal a minute later. We never let them gain any momentum.”
It was a strong end-to-end effort from everyone for all 45 minutes, he added. “Nick Matteis is my player of the game. Not just for the hat trick but the all-around play on both ends of the ice,” Roberge remarked. “I could name a few more, like Aiden Hale that worked really hard and had their best game of the year. The whole team played really well on both ends of the ice. They played very physical, forechecked really well and put constant pressure on the puck. We got a couple of goals in the dirty area crashing the net, which I love to see. They worked hard all game and earned that win. You could tell they wanted it more.”
It was the first game for the Vikings since, Dec. 15. LI hosts Missisquoi on Wednesday at 7.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BLADES 6, MISSISQUOI 3: At Fenton Chester Arena, St. J Academy senior captain Clara Andre had four goals and an assist as the Kingdom Blades won their first of the season.
Andre scored in each of the first two periods, then got the Blades’ last two goals with 9:25 and 7:57 left in the third period. Danville senior Liza Morse assisted on the goal that gave Andre a hat trick that made it 5-3, and Lake Region sophomore Reese Petit, on Andre’s fourth goal. Morse scored in the second period, and teammate Alexandra Mosher in the first period.
The Blades jumped in front 2-0, then took a 4-3 lead into the third period. Blades goalie Courtney Lewis had 17 saves, to 21 for Missisquoi’s Kali Favreau-Ward.
The Blades (1-3) tangle with Barre at the BOR on Jan. 8. The Crimson Tide defeated the Blades 6-0 on Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.