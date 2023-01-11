Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Speed Past Colonels
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Hayden Wilkins scored 17 in a 57-22 over visiting Brattleboro on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (File Photo by Kevin Doyon)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Hayden Wilkins pumped in 17 points to lead the charge as the St. J Academy Hilltoppers rolled to their fourth straight win, toppling visiting Brattleboro 57-22 at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Cassidy Kittredge (10) and Anna Ebert combined to score 18 points in the victory. Ten Hilltoppers scored points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.