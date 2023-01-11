Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Speed Past Colonels

ST. JOHNSBURY — Hayden Wilkins pumped in 17 points to lead the charge as the St. J Academy Hilltoppers rolled to their fourth straight win, toppling visiting Brattleboro 57-22 at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Cassidy Kittredge (10) and Anna Ebert combined to score 18 points in the victory. Ten Hilltoppers scored points.
“We took care of business as needed tonight to get the win, now we prepare for back-to-back games heading to Essex tomorrow.”
The Hilltoppers take on the Hornets (6-3) — their third game in four nights — on Thursday at 7.
BHS (4-6): Croutwors 3-4-10, Henry 3-0-6, Frehsee 2-2-6. Totals: 8-FG 6-13-FT 22.
SJA (6-1): Kaylee Weaver 1-0-2, Anna Ebert 3-2-8, Rylee Strohm 0-1-1, Brianna Bunnell 1-0-3, Cassidy Kittredge 4-0-10, Kaia Anderson 2-0-4, Emma Greenan 2-0-4, Kacie Nelson 2-0-4, Adrianna Hever 2-0-4, Hayden Wilkins 7-0-17. Totals: 24-FG 3-12-FT 57.
BHS 6 4 8 4 — 22
SJA 16 12 21 8 — 57
3-Point FG: S 6 (Bunnell, Kittredge 2, Wilkins 3). Team Fouls: B 9, S 16.
DANVILLE 39, TWINFIELD 35: In Marshfield, Laci Potter and Lauren Joncas each tallied 14 points in the Bears’ road win.
Danville relied on a 17-6 third quarter after trailing in the first half.
Sloane Morse added seven points in the win.
“Twinfield really came out strong to start the game and we took a while to match their intensity,” Bears’ coach Nick DeCaro said. “We made a few adjustments at the half and were able to play much better defense in the second half; rotated to the ball and closed out better.
“We played a strong third quarter, now we need to find the consistency to stretch that to a full half and then a full game.”
Danville plays at Winooski on Friday.
DHS (3-6): Sloane Morse 3-1-7, Laci Potter 5-2-14, Myah Morgan 1-0-2, Kendall Hale 1-0-2, Lauren Joncas 5-2-14. Totals: 15-FG 5-12-FT 39.
TU (1-5): Chloe 2-0-4, Caroline 1-0-2, Haylee 4-0-9, Kendall 1-0-2, Ginger 1-0-3, Aleacya 1-1-3, Jorja 3-4-12. Totals: 13-FG 5-10-FT 35.
DHS 6 8 17 8 — 39
TU 8 14 6 7 — 35
3-Point FG: D 4 (Potter 2, Joncas 2); T 4 (Haylee, Ginger, Jorja 2). Team Fouls: D 14, T 18. Fouled Out: D, Potter; T, Ginger.
PROFILE 47, PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 38: In Bethlehem, Maddie Koehler tallied 15 points and Evie Burger scored seven of her 13 in the fourth as the Patriots handed the Eagles just their second loss of the season.
Kyah Knight (eight) and Morgan Presby combined for 15 points for Profile, which took control with a 9-2 burst in the second quarter and led 23-12 at halftime.
The Pats are at Moultonborough on Monday.
PCA (7-2): Walsh 0-2-2, Buchanan 4-2-12, West 2-0-5, Dion 3-2-8, Smith 0-1-1, Stockbauer 4-0-8, Leland 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 5-11-FT 38.
PS (5-4): Evie Burger 6-1-13, Avery Gignac 0-1-1, Morgan Presby 3-1-7, Mya Brown 1-1-3, Maddie Koehler 7-0-15, Kyah Knight 4-0-8. Totals: 21-FG 4-17-FT 47.
PCA 10 2 8 18 — 38
PS 14 9 8 16 — 47
3-Point FG: PC 3 (Buchanan 2, West); P 1 (Koehler). Team Fouls: PC 15, P 16.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PROFILE 77, PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 37: In Bethlehem, Josh Robie pumped in 28, Alex Leslie added 25 and Cayden Wakeham notched 14 in the Patriot rout.
Robie drilled eight of the team’s 11 3-pointers while Leslie made 11 field goals on the night.
“Josh and Alex read the help defense well all night, choosing the right times to attack or dish,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “Great team effort, best passing that I have seen out of this group.”
The Pats are at Moultonborough on Monday.
PCA (3-6): Nagy 3-0-7, Kohl 1-0-2, Burgess 3-0-6, Maganti 1-0-2, Summers 4-2-11, Hickey 4-1-9. Totals: 16-FG 3-7-FT 37.
PS (8-1): Jackson Clough 1-0-2, Josh Robie 10-0-28, Karsen Robie 2-0-6, Riley Plante 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 11-3-25, Cayden Wakeham 6-1-14. Totals: 30-FG 6-7-FT 77.
PCA 9 14 9 5 — 37
PS 20 23 17 17 — 77
3-Point FG: PC 1 (Summers); P 11 (J. Robie 8, K. Robie 2, Wakeham). Team Fouls: PC 8, P 4.
NORTH COUNTRY 49, MT. ABRAHAM 31: In Newport, Cooper Brueck paced the Falcons with 13 points and Jorden Driver added 10 as NC picked up win number six on the season.
North Country led 23-13 at the break.
Haidin Chilafoux chipped in with nine points in the victory.
Mt. Abe was led by Gavin Bannister with eight points.
North Country makes its way to Milton on Saturday.
NCU (6-2): Cooper Brueck 6-0-14, Brayden Pepin 1-0-2, Jorden Driver 3-3-10, Haidin Chilafoux 4-0-9, Hayden Boivin 4-0-8, Noah Fortin 3-0-6, Wyatt Descheneau 0-1-1. Totals: 21-FG 4-6-FT 49.
MAU (2-5): Denecker 2-0-4, DeNagel 1-0-2, Frizzell 1-0-2, Oxford 3-0-6, Bannister 4-0-8, Benoit 1-0-2, Funko 3-0-7. Totals: 15-FG 0-2-FT 31.
NCU 12 11 11 15 — 49
MAU 6 7 8 10 — 31
3-Point FG: N 3 (Brueck, Driver, Chilafoux); M 1 (Funko). Team Fouls: N 6, M 4.
LAKE REGION 54, U-32 50: In Orleans, Aidan Poginy netted 15 points as the Rangers won their second straight.
Lake Region trailed 29-22 at half but used a 20-13 third quarter to tie things entering the final period.
Jonathon Piers (nine points), Charlie Thompson (eight) and Lincoln Racine (seven) all contributed in a balanced LR scoring attack.
The Rangers are back in action on Friday when undefeated Spaulding pays a visit.
LR (2-5): Owen Rogers 1-1-4, Charlie Thompson 3-1-8, Jonathon Piers 2-4-9, Lincoln Racine 2-3-7, Aidan Poginy 6-2-15, Logan Perkins 1-2-4, Beren Lovejoy 3-1-7. Totals: 18-FG 14-24-FT 54.
U-32 (0-6): McKinsty 2-2-7, Zeilenge 2-4-9, Keane 4-2-10, Mislak 4-3-11, Page 6-0-13. Totals: 18-FG 11-18-FT 50.
LR 14 8 20 12 — 54
U-32 16 13 13 8 — 50
3-Point FG: L 4 (Rogers, Thompson, Piers, Poginy); U 3 (McKinsty, Zeilenge, Page). Team Fouls: L 16, U 19. Fouled Out: U, Zeilenge.
THETFORD 47, HAZEN 44: In Thetford, Boone Fahey turned in 17 points as the Panthers handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season.
Thetford led 17-12 after the first quarter but Hazen battled back to gain a one-point halftime advantage and was up four entering the fourth. Down three points with three seconds remaining, HU’s Xavier Hill’s game-tying three-point attempt went in and out as time expired.
Tyler Rivard paced Hazen with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Hill had 12 points and Lincoln Michaud grabbed 10 boards.
Thetford also got 12 points from Dempsey McGovern in the victory.
Hazen looks to get back on track Friday in Randolph.
TA (5-1): Clay 1-0-2, Gilman 3-0-9, Porkman 1-3-5, Darkee 1-0-2, McGovern 5-0-12, Fahey 8-3-17. Totals: 19-FG 6-13-FT 47.
HU (7-1): Brendan Moodie 1-0-3, Jadon Baker 1-1-3, Xavier Hill 5-0-12, Tyler Rivard 6-6-18, Gabriel Michaud 2-0-4, Lincoln Michaud 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 7-10-FT 44.
TA 17 8 13 9 — 47
HU 12 14 16 2 — 44
3-Point FG: T 5 (Gilman 3, McGovern); H 3 (Moodie, Hill 2). Team Fouls: T 11, H 15.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WOODSTOCK 5, KINGDOM BLADES 3: In Lyndon Center, Isabel Konijnenberg netted a hat trick and the defending Division II champion Wasps used a three-goal second period to skate past the Blades in a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle at Fenton Chester Arena.
Ella Blaise scored twice, Alexandra Mosher added another and Sarah Tanner had an assist for the Blades, who beat Woodstock 3-2 earlier this season.
One-all after one, the visitors went up 4-1 after two. But the Blades charged back on two Blaise goals in the third to get within 4-3, but Konijnenberg made it 5-3.
The hosts looked to get back within 5-4 late, but a Blades’ rebound tally was ruled no goal.
Taylor Blaise had 16 saves in the loss.
“We came out of the gate strong, scoring early in the game. But then let up in the second,” KB coach Shaun Mosher said. “The third period was our best period, controlling the puck on their end. We need to play the whole game with the energy we brought in the third. We will learn from this and move on.”
The Blades host Middlebury on Saturday at 3.
BOYS HOCKEY
HARTFORD 10, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In White River Junction, Ozzie DeFelice recorded four goals and two assists and Ezra Mock had three as the Hurricanes stormed past the Hilltoppers.
Blaine Gour (two) and Nolan Morlock also scored for Hartford (6-2) while Davey Bradley and Sean Kelliher combined to make 10 saves for the shutout.
St. J (1-6) heads to Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
LYNDON 3, MISSISQUOI 3: In Swanton, three different Vikings found the back of the net as LI escaped with a tie.
Lyndon did all of its offensive damage in the first period and held a 3-0 lead entering the third. Atte Manner tallied the first goal, Ashton Gould scored off a feed from Andrew Menard for the second and Alex Giroux notched the third.
After a scoreless second, MVU rallied for three third-period goals — two my Owen Kane and the equalizer by AJ Dennett. Cadden Laplante assisted all three scores while Camden Berchrand assisted both of Kane’s.
Logan Miller registered 25 saves for the Vikings while counterpart Ethan Stefaniak made 18.
“Much better puck movement from the boys in the offensive zone,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “We did a good job of possessing the puck and using the defense. We need to shoot quicker though. We are taking way too long to shoot and then it’s too late. We got up three goals and stopped playing our game and it showed. It was a small step in the right direction.”
Lyndon returns to the ice Saturday at Harwood.
ALPINE SKIING
SJA BOYS FIRST AT SMUGGS: The St. J Academy boys alpine ski team took first place in a slalom hosted by Lamoille High School.
“Great snow conditions and good confidence builder for our young squad,” SJA coach Patrick Anderson said.
Competing alongside St. J were Harwood, Mt. Mansfield, South Burlington, Colchester and North Country.
The Hilltopper boys finished with 21 points ahead of MMU (34) and South Burlington (41). Rex Jewell from South Burlington won the race with a combined two-run time of 1:06.85. SJA’s Edwin Stephenson and Zack Alamuddin took second and third. SJA had six racers in the top 15 with Alex Harden in seventh, Liam Rice in ninth, Ari Leven in 10th and Addison Heath in 12th.
The SJA girls took third with 45 points behind MMU (23) and Lamoille (28).
Emmy Foote from MMU won the day with a combined time of 1:15.25. Elizabeth Lopes led the way for the Hilltoppers with a combined time of 1:32.98 to earn ninth. Macy Moore (11th), Ruby Rolfe (12th), and Ace Irwin (13th) completed the scoring for the Hilltoppers.
SJA next competes on Monday at Cochran’s Ski Hill in a dual slalom event.
PRICE, PROFILE SWEEP: At Mt. Sunapee, Makenna Price swept the giant slalom and slalom races, leading the Patriots to a team sweep.
Profile compiled 394 points in giant slalom and 379 points in slalom.
Price registered a combined time off 44.29 in the giant slalom and 1:04:43 in slalom. Teammates Elaina Demaggio (second, 47.11), Katy McPhaul (third, 47.41), Ella McPhaul (fourth, 48.11) and Ella Stevenson (sixth) all earned top-1o finished in GS.
Fellow Patriots Ani Griffiths and DeanaMarie Presby placed 11th and 12th, Littleton’s Angela D’Orazio finished 13th and Woodsville’s Peyton Rutherford grabbed 20th.
Katy McPhaul also picked up a sixth-place finish in slalom, followed by Rutherford (seventh) and Presby (eighth). Woodsville’s Dory Roy placed ninth and Ella McPhaul rounded out the top-10. Others near the top included D’Orazio (11th), Demaggio (12th), Griffiths (13th), White Mountains’ Abigayle McCusker (14th) and Woodsville’s Paige Smith (15th).
On the boys side, Profile’s Adam Bell (giant slalom, 43.36) and Coen Mullins (slalom, 1:05:53) each nabbed individual runner-up finishes. The Patriots placed second in giant slalom and fourth in slalom.
Mullins (44.13) also placed fifth in GS and Littleton’s Thomas Fortner finished 10th. Profile’s Kobe Toms (14th), Satchel Miller (17th) and Owen McPhaul (19th); as well as Whites Mountains’ Will Stone (16th) turned in quality races.
Toms snagged seventh in slalom and teammate McPhaul got 17th; White Mountains’ Karter Deming ended up 12th and Stone finished 18th; and Littleton’s Fortner and Travis Wright placed 14th and 19th, respectively.
NORDIC SKIING
SJA BOYS STRONG AT LAMOILLE: The St. Johnsbury Nordic team won three of the four relay races on Tuesday at the Lamoille Classic Sprint Relay.
The team of Sisu Lange and Charlie Krebs won the boys 6k varsity race in a time of 18:52. The team of Nathan Lenzini and Nick Reed finished fourth overall while the team of Krane Davis and Isaac Lenzini finished in sixth place overall. There were 12 teams representing six schools in the race.
The girls relay teams finished fourth, fifth and 10th overall out of 15 teams representing 7 schools. Ruth Krebs and Siri Jolliffe finished in 24:18; Ava Purdy and Mary Fowler in 24:49; and Maddie Blanchard and Maren Giese in 28:05.
Both JV teams won their races. On the JV girls side, Siri Dunn and Zoe Buhner beat the second-place team by 1:10. The Academy girls took three of the top five places. On the boys side, the team of Sam Dunn and Linden van der Linde narrowly defeated the team from Lamoille to win the boys JV race.
“We have had very limited time on snow, but coach van der Linde and I are seeing marked improvements with every practice and every race,” SJA coach Steve Jolliffe said. “What is even more impressive is that we have had even less time to work on classic skiing technique, as the conditions thus far have favored skate skiing.
The Academy hosts a race at Craftsbury next Wednesday, beginning at 2:30.
