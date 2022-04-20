Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hogan, Engineers Nip Gorham; Hicks Powers Spartans

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Mike Hogan got the final out of the seventh inning, then knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the frame with a two-out bases-loaded single to key a 2-1 win for the Woodsville Engineers over Gorham on Wednesday.
“Good defensive game, good pitching and give Gorham credit for not giving up,” Engineers coach Brent Cox said.
Jackson Horne fanned 11, allowing five hits in 6 2/3 innings before Hogan came in in relief for the final out. In the bottom of the seventh, WHS loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman. After two strikeouts, Hogan drove in the walk-off run. It was just the fourth hit of the day for the Engineers.
The Engineers take a 4-1 record into their next game Friday at Lisbon.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 10, NEWFOUND 0: In Whitefield, Tyler Hicks tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in four innings in a dominant outing to push the Spartans to 4-0 on the season.
Hicks also went 2-for-2 with a home run, while Karter Deming and Noah Covell also went 2-for-2.
Robert Breault pitched the fifth to close out the win.
The Spartans host Berlin (4-1) on Friday at 4. White Mountains handed Berlin its only defeat this season, 11-3 in the April 11 season opener.
LIN-WOOD 6, PROFILE 2: In Lincoln, the Lumberjacks’ Cam Manning pitched a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored as Lin-Wood won its first game of the season.
Manning’s two-run single capped a three-run second in which Lin-Wood pushed ahead 5-0.
Danny Huerter pitched six frames, allowing four earned runs and two walks with four Ks in the loss.
The Patriots (1-3) host Colebrook (2-1) Friday at 4.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 16, GORHAM 4 (6): In Woodsville, the defending champion Engineers rolled to their sixth win without a loss.
Seniors Leah Krull (two RBI) and Emily Farr (double, two runs) each had three hits and senior Anna McIntyre belted a second-inning solo HR over the left-field fence.
Woodsville collected 15 hits, “and we also stole quite a few bases – we were aggressive on the basepaths today,” coach Dana Huntington said.
Mackenzie Griswold went all six innings in the circle, fanning nine and allowing eight hits.
Woodsville visits Lisbon on Friday at 4.
BOYS TENNIS
PROFILE 6, LITTLETON 3: In Bethlehem, Tye Simon and Grady Hadlock of Littleton (1-4) won the top two singles matches, but Profile (4-2) won the remaining singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.
Singles: 1. Tye Simon, L, def. Kobe Toms 8-6; 2. Grady Hadlock, L, def. Sam White 9-7; 3. Adam Bell, P, def. Gaege Lemay 8-5; 4. Satchel Miller, P, def. Gordon Chau 8-4; 5. Quincy Burger, P, def. Mike Hampson 8-5; 6. Kayden Brantley, P, def. Gavin Lewis 8-7 (4). Doubles: 1. Simon/Hadlock, L, def. Toms/White 802; 2. Bell/Miller, P, def Lemay/Chau 8-3; 3. Burger/Brantley, P def. Hampson/Lewis 8-6.
